Connie Nielsen Says It's "Crazy" That WONDER WOMAN 3 Is Not Moving Forward: "I Hope They Change Their Minds"

Connie Nielsen Says It's &quot;Crazy&quot; That WONDER WOMAN 3 Is Not Moving Forward: &quot;I Hope They Change Their Minds&quot;

Wonder Woman and Justice League star Connie Nielsen can't understand why DC Studios has no interest in moving forward with a third movie starring Gal Gadot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 10, 2024 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

A third Wonder Woman movie was in development at Warner Bros. right up until James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of the relaunched DC Studios, and the decision to scrap the project evidently came as quite a surprise to a number of people involved with the now defunct threequel and the previous WW films.

While speaking to Den of Geek about her return as Lucilla in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, Connie Nielsen - who played Queen Hippolyta in both Wonder Woman movies and Justice League - admitted to being baffled by the studio's call.

“I think it’s crazy. I mean, frankly, I don’t understand it,” Nielsen tells the site. “[Wonder Woman] made $800 million just in the movie theaters, and it has an enormous and passionate, passionate fan base. These are spectacular films, and there’s just no reason I can understand whatsoever for not investing in that. If I were a business person, I would say that’s money on the table. It’s right there. Plus every time we’ve done it, [it was] with budgets that were way smaller than any of the other DC budgets.”

While the first movie was indeed a huge hit, WW84 is seen as a far inferior film, and didn't come close to making what its predecessor did at the box office - though a day-and-date theatrical/streaming release couldn't have helped in that regard.

“It’s a pity,” Nielsen adds. “I really hope that they change their minds, and that they realize this is crazy. This is a billion dollars that is lying on the table. Not claiming those fans and making them happy is something I just don’t really understand at all.”

Jenkins was all set to return to helm the third instalment, and had reportedly completed her script. Things changed when (or before, depending on who you believe) Gunn and Safran came aboard, however, and the threequel was shelved.

According to one report, the initial plan was to move forward with the project under the DCU banner, but it was actually Jenkins who decided to walk away after "receiving notes on the treatment she submitted to the studio." It seems WB higher-ups weren't completely sold on her pitch, which was said to contain "character arc problems which rivalled that of Wonder Woman 1984."

More recently, star Gal Gadot claimed that Wonder Woman 3 was still happening without Jenkins.

"I had a meeting with (DC Studios CEOs) Peter Safran and James Gunn, and they both told me that they're going to develop a third Wonder Woman with me," the Heart of Stone star told USA Today. "They said, 'You're in the best hands, you've got nothing to worry about.' Time will tell."

Gunn didn't weigh in on Gadot's comments, but a trade report would later clarify that Wonder Woman 3 was not currently in the works, and there are no plans in place for Gadot to reprise the role in the DCU.

There are no current plans (as far as we know, at least) for any incarnation of Wonder Woman in the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," but a Max TV series titled Paradise Lost is in development that will focus on “a Game of Thrones-type story about Themyscira.”

RUMOR: DC Studios' Wonder Woman-Less TV Series PARADISE LOST May Have Found Its Creative Team
Related:

RUMOR: DC Studios' Wonder Woman-Less TV Series PARADISE LOST May Have Found Its Creative Team
WONDER WOMAN Leaked Video Game Concept Art Reveals Some Of The Enemies Diana Will Face
Recommended For You:

WONDER WOMAN Leaked Video Game Concept Art Reveals Some Of The Enemies Diana Will Face
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/10/2024, 2:04 PM
Do 'WW3' as an Elseworlds story, as Gunn currently has No Plans At All to make a Wonder Woman film.
Just keep the budget reasonable.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/10/2024, 2:06 PM
First one was great

WW84 was dogshit.

Hal should still be WW. I thought she did well.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/10/2024, 2:07 PM
I didn't mind WW 84, but I'm not going miss not having a WW3.

I would have preferred a proper Man of Steel sequel, but here we are...let's move on.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/10/2024, 2:08 PM
They really screwed the pooch with 'Wonder Woman '84'. It was so different from the first movie in style and tone and the plot was so bad.

They should've done an adaptation of "the Contest" as the sequel. With Rosario Dawson as Artemis.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/10/2024, 2:27 PM
@Nomis929 - Man, there was a stretch in the 90s where comic book artists just lost all sense of human anatomy.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 10/10/2024, 2:41 PM
@Clintthahamster - User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/10/2024, 2:42 PM
@Clintthahamster - It was the 'IMAGE' affect. ;)

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 10/10/2024, 2:10 PM
Maybe because the last one was a complete dumpster fire critically and financially

But she still does not understand why they just can't make another one

lol
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/10/2024, 2:22 PM
User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/10/2024, 2:39 PM
Lol, she just ignoring part two like everyone else did. Anywhats WW won't be ignored just not her and Gal's version. WW will be just fine when Gunn decides to bring her back.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 2:44 PM
@Steel86 - yeah

I wouldn’t be surprised if Paradise Lost is our enteyway into getting Diana in this universe

That series could help build and flesh out that Themyscira and the Amazonian culture so WW doesn’t have to.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/10/2024, 2:43 PM
That entire take on Wonder Woman was wrong! Even the first one was overrated! I am glad they have moved on.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 2:43 PM
I mean , I get perspective to an extent but she likely doesn’t know or hasn’t paid attention to the fact they are more or less soft rebooting the universe hence her confusion.

That’s really the only reason WW3 isn’t happening and not due to the mixed critical reception or B.O of 1984 (the latter was affected by the pandemic so the studio would be more understandable to its performance)…

Also many movies have had mixed critical receptions and still gotten sequels.

Anyway i liked the first one and while the sequel was inferior to it , I got some enjoyment in that aswell!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder