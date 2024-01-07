WONDER WOMAN Fan-Art Makes A Strong Case For Adria Arjona To Replace Gal Gadot In The DCU

We still don't know very much about James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for Wonder Woman in the DCU, but at this point, it certainly doesn't look like Gal Gadot will be reprising the role.

Before it was announced that the DCEU was being rebooted (well, revamped), a third Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development with Patty Jenkins set to direct. However, things changed when (or before, depending on who you believe) Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios, and the threequel was shelved.

According to one report, the initial plan was to move forward with the project under the DCU banner, but it was actually Jenkins who decided to walk away after "receiving notes on the treatment she submitted to the studio." It seems WB higher-ups weren't completely sold on her pitch, which was said to contain "character arc problems which rivalled that of Wonder Woman 1984."

Later, Gadot claimed that she was still set to return as Diana for a Wonder Woman 3, but the trades refuted this. Gunn hasn't personally weighed in, but we'd be very surprised if the Heart of Stone star picks up the Lasso of Truth again.

@21xfour has been killing it with his fan-art recently, and has now shared his character concept for Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman. The Andor star is sporting a very similar outfit to Gadot's take on the character, aside from the star design on the skirt, which is a nod to Lynda Carter's earlier incarnation of the iconic DC Comics hero.

"Adria Arjona is still my number one choice for Wonder Woman in the DCU," writes the artist. "After watching her outstanding performance in Andor, I am convinced that she is capable of portraying the iconic heroine, promising yet another brilliant portrayal. I hope she gets the opportunity. Here’s my take on what she could look like, drawing inspiration from previous depictions while adding a few unique touches of the classic comic style. Hope you enjoy it. Who’s your favorite pick for our next Wonder Woman?"

There are no current plans (as far as we know, at least) for any incarnation of Wonder Woman in the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," but a Max TV series titled Paradise Lost is in development that will focus on “a Game of Thrones-type story about Themyscira.”