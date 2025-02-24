EUPHORIA Star Hunter Schafer Responds To Rumors She'll Play Mystique In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

After putting herself on the map with a standout performance in Euphoria, Hunter Schafer's star is very much on the rise. Following a small yet memorable role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, she later stole the show in Cuckoo alongside Dan Stevens.

In recent weeks, there have been rumblings about Schafer being in the running to play Mystique in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot.

It still seems a little early for casting but Kevin Feige is bound to be eyeing talent to fill both the mutant team's roster and to play their enemies (Mister Sinister is the supposed big bad of the soon-to-be-rebooted franchise).

Mystique was a character we saw a lot of in 20th Century Fox's movies - perhaps a little too much by the time Dark Phoenix rolled around - but that doesn't mean something new can't be done on screen with the shape-shifting villain and occasional anti-hero.

During a red carpet interview at the SAG Awards last night, Schafer was asked about the possibility of playing Raven Darkhölme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I did see [the fan casts]! My dad texted me about that, yeah. Yeah, that would be cool," she said, confirming her interest in the role. "These fan casts come around every once in a while and it's always very sweet and always for characters that I really like."

You can hear more from Schafer in the player below.

Hunter Schafer is back on the 'Euphoria' season 3 set! And she loves those Mystique fan castings! pic.twitter.com/qS6NK62o0B — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 23, 2025

For what it's worth, the scooper who first shared the rumour about Shafer being eyed for the role has since weighed in and seems pretty insistent that she remains on Marvel Studios' radar.

Cool, because Hunter Schafer is being considered to play Mystique in the 'X-Men' reboot https://t.co/0BSpmhtlhb — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 24, 2025

Rumours continue to swirl about the X-Men cast. Sadie Sink is the reported frontrunner to play Jean Grey, while Jack Champion and Harris Dickinson have been eyed for Cyclops.

Ayo Edebiri may be in line to play Storm after missing out on a role in Thunderbolts* and Julia Butters could be the MCU's Kitty Pryde. Margaret Qualley is a contender for Rogue and, believe it or not, Denzel Washington may be the Master of Magnetism, Magneto. Finally, we've heard Javier Bardem is the favourite to portray Mister Sinister.

Would you like to see Schafer play Mystique? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.