RUMOR: Three Members Of The X-MEN In Marvel Studios' Upcoming Reboot Have Been Revealed

Earlier this year, we learned that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes writer Michael Lesslie had been tapped by Marvel Studios to write its upcoming X-Men reboot.

Now, with Comic-Con just days away, the movie may be officially announced (though, if we're being honest, it still feels like it may be too soon for anything more than a title reveal). The timing feels right with Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters but have three members of the team been revealed?

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, yes! For obvious reasons, we'd suggest taking this report with a grain of salt. However, they claim that Angel, Iceman, and Jubilee will be in Marvel Studios' X-Men movie.

Taking this rumour at face value, it makes sense. Angel and Iceman are both founding members of the team in the comics and neither really got their due on Fox's watch. The ball was dropped on Warren Worthington III in both X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Apocalypse, while Bobby Drake was largely relegated to being Rogue's love interest.

In fact, it took three movies until he fully showed what he was capable of (beyond making one of Wolverine's beers cold). As for Jubilee, she did little more than appear as a background extra but is a fan favourite, especially after X-Men '97.

Who will join them? That remains to be seen, though we'd add Cyclops, Emma Frost, Storm, and perhaps Wolverine to the roster to keep things fresh yet still slightly familiar.

Before we get to a full-blown reboot, chances are we'll see lots of familiar mutants from the past (perhaps for an Avengers vs. X-Men movie) before Avengers: Secret Wars closes the door on the old X-Men Universe for good.

"Well, it’s that phrase we often use at Marvel, which is 'It’s an embarrassment of riches,'" Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently said of plans to assemble a new team of X-Men. "And there are a lot of great X-Men characters in the Deadpool & Wolverine film."

"There are a lot of great X-Men characters in all of the Fox versions of the X-Men films. And there are a lot of great X-Men characters that have never gone on the big screen."

"So I think, as we always try to do, as we did when we made the arrangement with Sony for Spider-Man," he continued, "you’ll probably see a mix of characters you’ve seen before and characters you’ve never seen before."

Keep checking back here for more on X-Men as we have it and let us know in the comments section who you'd like to see on the MCU's version of the iconic superhero team.