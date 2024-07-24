RUMOR: Three Members Of The X-MEN In Marvel Studios' Upcoming Reboot Have Been Revealed

RUMOR: Three Members Of The X-MEN In Marvel Studios' Upcoming Reboot Have Been Revealed

With Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot somewhere on the horizon, a new rumour claims to reveal at least three mutants we'll see take centre stage when the movie finally arrives in theaters...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Earlier this year, we learned that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes writer Michael Lesslie had been tapped by Marvel Studios to write its upcoming X-Men reboot.

Now, with Comic-Con just days away, the movie may be officially announced (though, if we're being honest, it still feels like it may be too soon for anything more than a title reveal). The timing feels right with Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters but have three members of the team been revealed? 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, yes! For obvious reasons, we'd suggest taking this report with a grain of salt. However, they claim that Angel, Iceman, and Jubilee will be in Marvel Studios' X-Men movie. 

Taking this rumour at face value, it makes sense. Angel and Iceman are both founding members of the team in the comics and neither really got their due on Fox's watch. The ball was dropped on Warren Worthington III in both X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Apocalypse, while Bobby Drake was largely relegated to being Rogue's love interest. 

In fact, it took three movies until he fully showed what he was capable of (beyond making one of Wolverine's beers cold). As for Jubilee, she did little more than appear as a background extra but is a fan favourite, especially after X-Men '97

Who will join them? That remains to be seen, though we'd add Cyclops, Emma Frost, Storm, and perhaps Wolverine to the roster to keep things fresh yet still slightly familiar. 

Before we get to a full-blown reboot, chances are we'll see lots of familiar mutants from the past (perhaps for an Avengers vs. X-Men movie) before Avengers: Secret Wars closes the door on the old X-Men Universe for good. 

"Well, it’s that phrase we often use at Marvel, which is 'It’s an embarrassment of riches,'" Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently said of plans to assemble a new team of X-Men. "And there are a lot of great X-Men characters in the Deadpool & Wolverine film."

"There are a lot of great X-Men characters in all of the Fox versions of the X-Men films. And there are a lot of great X-Men characters that have never gone on the big screen."

"So I think, as we always try to do, as we did when we made the arrangement with Sony for Spider-Man," he continued, "you’ll probably see a mix of characters you’ve seen before and characters you’ve never seen before."

Keep checking back here for more on X-Men as we have it and let us know in the comments section who you'd like to see on the MCU's version of the iconic superhero team. 

Kevin Feige Confirms DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Will Usher In The MCU's Mutant Era - Is The MUTANT SAGA NeXt?
Related:

Kevin Feige Confirms DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Will Usher In The MCU's "Mutant Era" - Is The MUTANT SAGA NeXt?
X2 Writer Responds To Nightcrawler Actor Alan Cumming Saying It's The Gayest X-MEN Movie: I Was Thrilled
Recommended For You:

X2 Writer Responds To Nightcrawler Actor Alan Cumming Saying It's The "Gayest" X-MEN Movie: "I Was Thrilled"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/24/2024, 11:48 AM
Have you made sure there's no typos, or factual errors?

Did you post this as HamiltonParker? And have you deleted it?
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/24/2024, 11:50 AM
sourcing mytimetoshine when most of the “rumors” they posted for deadflop 3 turned out fake is crazy lol.

they are getting grilled online rn 😂
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/24/2024, 11:51 AM
@YouFlopped - The spoilers reddit used to have an analysis that would detail how accurate these scoopers are. Especially with the Twitter monetization, I bet their accuracy has gone down a ton
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/24/2024, 12:09 PM
@YouFlopped - funny. I had thought that MTTSH got thrown in jail for some infringement crap.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/24/2024, 11:50 AM
Even if it isn't set during the original class, please have them be the founding members, was always a pet peeve of mine with the FoX-Men
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/24/2024, 11:54 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - same. The first team and the Giant-Size team are still my favorites, so I do hope they get atleast some recognition.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 11:55 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I think they might be trying to figure out both haha

However considering the X-Men movie does have a screenwriter , wouldn’t be surprised if the lineup is decided or almost so.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 11:53 AM
Cool if true though I wonder how young or old they will be , especially Bobby & Warren?.

Nicholas Galitzine or Sam Claflin as Angel

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Dylan O Brien or Nick Robinson as Iceman

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Jubilee

User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 7/24/2024, 12:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Not familiar with the options besides the ones for Bobby but they sure have the look
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/24/2024, 11:57 AM
Yes to Angel and Iceman, as I wanna see the original line-up from the comics (and Giant-Size thereafter). Save Jubilee (and other youngsters) for a companion show set at the school.

Regardless, I doubt anyone (let alone this scooper that I don't remember being right that often) already knows what the line-up is gonna be. Think they're busy at Marvel trying to figure a more important line-up right now: that of the next Avengers movie.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/24/2024, 11:58 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I had this random thought the other day, what if they did turn Avengers 5 into Avengers vs X-men. Then in secret wars they team up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 12:00 PM
@bkmeijer1 - they could be deciding the lineup for both?.

Also considering the movie has a screenwriter , wouldn’t be surprised if the lineup is already decided or almost so.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/24/2024, 12:06 PM
@HammerLegFoot - That's exactly what is being rumored for this week. Kang Dynasty will indeed turn into Avengers vs X-Men.

However, I do think they were always meant to be appear to fight Avengers in some way.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 12:01 PM
I just want my boys in it!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
tvor03
tvor03 - 7/24/2024, 12:01 PM
Can someone explain to me Angel’s fighting style? Not Archangel with the knives for wings, but original Angel with feather wings. I don’t read the comics, so all I’ve ever seen him do in cartoons and movies is rescue people. Except for that cage match in Apocalypse which was dumb. So what does he do?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/24/2024, 12:04 PM
@tvor03 - Angel's main super power is money

User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 7/24/2024, 12:09 PM
@tvor03 - Well...he flies. However I have noticed over time in the comics, they really buffed his character to give him other abilities. Like super strength, agility, stuff like that. Really though, he just knows how to fly and save people. So during his time as a superhero before the X-Men, he didn't even know how to fight till he joined Xavier's school and the first battle with Magneto.

I also think Archangel is where the buff started, idk about before. But it's just the ability to fly really.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/24/2024, 12:10 PM
@Spoken - basically a white version of Falcon 😂
Spoken
Spoken - 7/24/2024, 12:12 PM
@Nolanite - EHHHH no.

Warren comes from wealth, where as Falcon did not. Angel was a superhero before joining a team of X-Men. Falcon is a sidekick to Cap. Angel was BORN with wings, Falcon uses a harness. Falcon knows how to fight, Angel DID NOT till later on.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/24/2024, 12:03 PM

They’ll lead off with the familiar faces + every minority mutant ever + whoever they turn gay or trans.

It’s going to be crowded.

I am all in for a new MCU take on the X-Men.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 7/24/2024, 12:04 PM
Its kinda deceptive to say "have been revealed" instead of "are rumored to appear"

But then again, you are a hack, so...
Spoken
Spoken - 7/24/2024, 12:15 PM
@Razorface1 - I mean the first word of the article is RUMOR.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder