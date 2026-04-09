X-Men Reboot Writer Reveals His Favorite Characters: "I Always Loved The Supporting Members"

X-Men director Jake Schreier recently revealed that his Thunderbolts* scribes Sonny Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) had come aboard the MCU reboot to write a new draft of Michael Lesslie's script, and the former has now confirmed his involvement while also revealing two of his favorite characters.

"Well, it's X-Men. It's something I grew up with. I have fond memories of my father and me waking up on Saturday mornings to watch the X-Men cartoon. I read the comics," said Sung Jin during an interview with Variety. "So when he comes calling about that, no matter how much you've got going on."

"I love Gambit. I also love a lot of the side characters. I love Jubilee. Everyone goes for Cyclops and Wolverine, but for me growing up, I always loved the supporting members," he added.

While this shouldn't be taken as any kind of confirmation that Gambit or Jubilee will be part of the rebooted team, it could suggest that there will be more of a focus on certain characters that have been underutilised in the past.

Schreier was even more tight-lipped, declining to even mention his favourite mutants for fear of giving something away.

"I’ve worked with Sonny [Lee] and Joanna on so many things,” he said. “Anytime you can work with people that you care so deeply about and who are so talented at their craft, and you have made something together where you have a shorthand, if you can keep going with that, it always seems like a good thing to do.”

In related news, X-Men: Apocalypse actress Lana Condor has revealed that she is "on a crusade" to reprise the role of Jubilee.

“I have been on this crusade to try and have them bring me back since truly the moment X-Men: Apocalypse first came out,” Condor tells Parade. “There was so much of Jubilee because she was my first character ever, ever, ever, and I was such a baby…I didn’t know. I thought you had to pay for crafting. I had never stepped foot on set. So, I didn’t know that world, and I was just so happy to be there. Honestly, any screen time that I got, I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.'”

“There was so much that I wanted to do with Jubilee, and there’s so many—based off of the comics—just so many places to go with her, so hopefully. That would be amazing. I would love that.”

Quite a few actors from the 20th Century Fox movies are returning for Avengers: Doomsday, but we really don't see Marvel Studios bringing anyone else from that era back for the Mutant Saga.

According to a report from FilmBase, X-Men could start shooting later this year in the UK.

Though nothing has been officially announced, the belief is that X-Men is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.