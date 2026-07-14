X-Men Rumor: Bill Skarsgård And Patrick Wilson Eyed To Play MCU's Professor X

Following the news that Star Wars' Adam Driver is set to play the X-Men reboot's Magneto, insider @MyTimeToShineH is reporting that It: Welcome to Derry star Bill Skarsgård is also in talks to join the movie.

The scooper believes he's in line to play the MCU's Professor X, though Knight Edge Media has added that that's a role Watchmen star Patrick Wilson is also being eyed for.

Either one of them would arguably be a good fit for the leader of the X-Men, and this could ultimately come down to who Marvel Studios believes will make the better foil for Driver's Master of Magnetism. Both actors would bring something very different to the role, though we don't currently know how Charles Xavier will be portrayed in the MCU.

He could be the classic Professor X who is wheelchair-bound, or something more akin to the version featured in Marvel Comics' "Krakoan Age" for the X-Men. Skarsgård is 35, while Wilson is 53.

For what it's worth, former Nexus Point News writer @ApocHorseman has told his followers, "[Storm is] being cast right now alongside Cyclops, Rogue, and others. They don’t have anyone yet."

Skarsgård has developed a talent for his ability to disappear into complex, often unsettling characters. Chief among them is Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the It franchise, though he also counts John Wick: Chapter 4, Barbarian, Boy Kills World, Nosferatu, and The Crow among his credits. He's no stranger to the MCU after lending his voice to Kro in Eternals.

As for Wilson, after Oscar-nominated performances in Little Children and Angels in America, he's become best known for playing Ed Warren in The Conjuring universe and Ocean Master in DC's Aquaman. He was previously set to join the MCU as Darren Cross in 2015's Ant-Man, but chose to depart the project when Edgar Wright decided to no longer direct.

Professor Charles Xavier, better known as Professor X, was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and debuted alongside the X-Men in The X-Men #1 in 1963. One of the world's most powerful telepaths, Xavier founded the X-Men to protect a world that fears and hates mutants while promoting peaceful coexistence between humans and mutantkind.

On screen, Professor X has been portrayed by Sir Patrick Stewart, who originated the role in 2000's X-Men and reprised it in multiple sequels, Logan, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. James McAvoy later played a younger Charles Xavier in X-Men: First Class, Days of Future Past, Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix, earning praise for exploring the character's formative years.

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is expected to be released in 2028.