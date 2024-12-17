X-MEN Star James Marsden Ponders Chances Of Donning Cyclops' Classic Blue And Yellow Costume In The MCU

In Deadpool & Wolverine, we met a Logan Variant from a world where the X-Men had been killed. Wolverine's teammates had repeatedly pleaded with him to don a superhero suit but he refused and, when Wade Wilson meets him, is wearing it as penance.

Eventually, Wolverine suits up and even dons his classic comic book mask in an unforgettable fight sequence showing the clawed mutant slicing and dicing his way through the Deadpool Corps.

Following that cameo from a comic-accurate Beast in The Marvels' post-credits scene, the hope is Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars might feature more character designs and costumes translated from page to screen in as equally a satisfying manner.

Talking to Jake's Takes about Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Cyclops actor James Marsden was asked for his thoughts on Deadpool & Wolverine and whether he'd be open to wearing Scott Summers' classic blue and yellow suit.

"[Laughs] Well, first, I loved that movie. I thought they nailed it and seeing Ryan and Hugh together was a real treat," the actor said. "Seeing Hugh in the full-on comic book costume was super cool as well."

"I'm not sure that Scott begged him to wear the costume...I think in the first movie I say something like, 'What would you prefer, yellow spandex?' or something like that. It was a little sensationalizing on Wolverine's part there."

While Marsden seems to have mistaken Deadpool & Wolverine's Wolverine Variant with the one from his X-Men movies, the actor didn't dismiss the notion of joining the MCU and responded positively to the idea of wearing that costume.

"It's so cool to see these characters up on screen again. I know there's a lot of chatter out there," Marsden said. "I don't really know anything but it was a great thing to be part of and obviously, always a fun thing to don that suit. We'll see."

The prevailing theory among fans is that the Avengers will battle the X-Men when their respective realities collide in an Incursion. The stage certainly appears to have been set for a clash following Maria Rambeau's arrival in the team's reality (a world thought to be Earth-10005).

We'll see what happens. However, it's fair to say everyone will be shocked if the mutant team doesn't make an appearance - comic book costumes and all - in the upcoming Avengers movies.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.