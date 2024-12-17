X-MEN Star James Marsden Ponders Chances Of Donning Cyclops' Classic Blue And Yellow Costume In The MCU

James Marsden played Cyclops in 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies and he's weighed in on the chances of donning Scott Summers' classic comic book costume while praising Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

By JoshWilding - Dec 17, 2024 11:12 AM EST
In Deadpool & Wolverine, we met a Logan Variant from a world where the X-Men had been killed. Wolverine's teammates had repeatedly pleaded with him to don a superhero suit but he refused and, when Wade Wilson meets him, is wearing it as penance. 

Eventually, Wolverine suits up and even dons his classic comic book mask in an unforgettable fight sequence showing the clawed mutant slicing and dicing his way through the Deadpool Corps.

Following that cameo from a comic-accurate Beast in The Marvels' post-credits scene, the hope is Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars might feature more character designs and costumes translated from page to screen in as equally a satisfying manner.

Talking to Jake's Takes about Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Cyclops actor James Marsden was asked for his thoughts on Deadpool & Wolverine and whether he'd be open to wearing Scott Summers' classic blue and yellow suit. 

"[Laughs] Well, first, I loved that movie. I thought they nailed it and seeing Ryan and Hugh together was a real treat," the actor said. "Seeing Hugh in the full-on comic book costume was super cool as well."

"I'm not sure that Scott begged him to wear the costume...I think in the first movie I say something like, 'What would you prefer, yellow spandex?' or something like that. It was a little sensationalizing on Wolverine's part there."

While Marsden seems to have mistaken Deadpool & Wolverine's Wolverine Variant with the one from his X-Men movies, the actor didn't dismiss the notion of joining the MCU and responded positively to the idea of wearing that costume.

"It's so cool to see these characters up on screen again. I know there's a lot of chatter out there," Marsden said. "I don't really know anything but it was a great thing to be part of and obviously, always a fun thing to don that suit. We'll see." 

The prevailing theory among fans is that the Avengers will battle the X-Men when their respective realities collide in an Incursion. The stage certainly appears to have been set for a clash following Maria Rambeau's arrival in the team's reality (a world thought to be Earth-10005). 

We'll see what happens. However, it's fair to say everyone will be shocked if the mutant team doesn't make an appearance - comic book costumes and all - in the upcoming Avengers movies. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/17/2024, 11:43 AM
James Marsden deserves another chance to play a comic book character who gets cucked by his girlfriend! It was practically CBM tradition back in the day
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/17/2024, 11:45 AM
James Marsden should have been cyclops the last 10 years.
mountainman
mountainman - 12/17/2024, 11:50 AM
Not expecting much from these next two Avengers movies, but giving the Fox-Men a glow up would be pretty neat.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/17/2024, 12:10 PM
@mountainman - yeah they are going to be giant fluff pieces. But im sure they'll make plenty of money. I personally thought Endgame was a gigantic letdown. IW was good despite botching Hulk, then Endgame rubbed salt in that wound and made Thor a fat drunk.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 12/17/2024, 12:39 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/17/2024, 12:48 PM
@McMurdo - yes agreed. IW was so much better than EG. Along with CA:WS it’s the MCU at its best.
gambgel
gambgel - 12/17/2024, 11:53 AM
Feige would be stupid not to bring him back too for Secret Wars if they will show the original X-Men, next to Wolverine.
Marsden deserves it too.

Cyclops is a f***** must. so.... Im sure he will be there.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/17/2024, 11:54 AM
No recyclops please
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 12/17/2024, 11:56 AM
Would've been nice. They have 2 epic Avengers films to give this to us if it benefits the story. Im with it. User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 12:08 PM
Marsden did well with what he had but his version of Cyclops was just so underutilized in favor of Wolverine (as was pretty much everyone) that I would love to see him get another shot where he can truly shine.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we do see him in Secret Wars though , honestly think it’s very likely that we will as part of the team with Beast that we got at the end of The Marvels…

Also you’ll know he would be in that costume when/if we do see him!!.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/17/2024, 12:23 PM
Probably in the background during Secret wars.
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/17/2024, 12:32 PM
I enjoy him as cyclops I was pissed Phoenix killed him off
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 12/17/2024, 12:39 PM
A part of me was hoping that DP&W was going to start with a shot for shot remake of the x-men 97 intro with all of the OG actors. But no.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/17/2024, 12:42 PM
Shame they didn't do better by him with that role. He's a charismatic actor that got stuck with playing a boring version of a great character.

