X-MEN: Tye Sheridan On Potential Return As Cyclops In The MCU; "There's Always More Stories To Tell"

Tye Sheridan joined 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise as Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, along with several other young actors in X-Men: Apocalypse before going on to reprise the role in what would be the final film of the Fox era, the much-maligned Dark Phoenix.

The original plan was for Sheridan, along with the likes of Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Alexandra Shipp (Storm) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), to lead the franchise going forward as a modern-day take on the team, but everything changed when Disney purchased Fox's assets back in 2019.

Though we have seen a few familiar faces from the previous era - Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Kelsey Grammer in The Marvels, and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool and Wolverine - appear in the MCU, it's highly unlikely that any of the younger actors that were introduced in Apocalypse will return, as those characters will almost certainly be recast down the line.

Even so, Sheridan hasn't completely ruled out suiting-up as Cyclops again.

"I don't know," The Order star tells Screen Rant. "I don't think there's a question if there's more stories to tell. I think there's probably always more stories to tell. The question is whether audiences have a desire for those stories and whether we feel like those types of films have been oversaturated or they're not, or if there's a new way to make those films. But yeah, I'm not real sure."

Again, we can't see Marvel Studios bringing the Dark Phoenix cast back - but we still don't know exactly what the plan in for the long-awaited X-Men reboot.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."

No director is attached, but we do know that Michael Lesslie has been enlisted to pen the script.