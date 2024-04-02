New X-MEN '97 Clip Surprises Old School Fans With References To The Iconic Konami Arcade Game

A new teaser for the forthcoming X-Men '97 episode "Motendo/Livedeath - Part 1" reveals that the program will pay homage to the fan-favorite '90s arcade game from Konami.

By MarkJulian - Apr 02, 2024 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

A new clip from tomorrow's X-Men '97 episode has revealed that the show will feature a segment that honors the classic 1992 Konami arcade game.

Based on the title of the episode (Motendo/Livedeath - Part 1) it seems that Mojo will be back to terrorize the X-Men and the interdimensional being will be transporting Jubilee and Sunspot into a realm that greatly resembles the Konami staple that could be found in any bygone arcade.

The new clip has definitely surprised and pleased fans of a certain age that likely grew up watching the show and putting more than a few quarters into Konami's arcade cabinet.

If Colossus somehow appears and does his classic roar, those same fans are ready to declare X-Men '97 the greatest show of all-time.  He's one of the playable characters in the 'X-Men: The Rise of Jubilee' loading screen along with Magik, Longshot, and Cable. There also seems to be a mystery/secret character on the screen so the episode might be holding back a big surprise. 

Mojo previously appeared in the original X-Men cartoon in Season 2, Episode 11, Mojovision. He/it returned in the Season 3, Episode 10 installment, titled Longshot.


The latest X-Men '97 episode will drop at midnight PST/3:00 am EST time slot on Wednesday.

The voice cast for the series features Ray Chase as Scott Summers / Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe / Storm, Cal Dodd as James "Logan" Howlett / Wolverine, J. P. Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie / Rogue, George Buza as Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy / Beast, A. J. LoCascio as Remy LeBeau / Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilation Lee / Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, and Matthew Waterson as Magneto.

 Beau DeMayo created the revival and served as head writer before he was reportedly fired, despite the fact that the show had already been greenlit for a second season. It was rumored that his OnlyFans account was not received well by Disney executives.

The first season of the show will consist of 10 episodes.

The show is Marvel Studios' first X-Men project since regaining film and television rights to the characters through Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox is the series.

Are you enjoying X-Men '97 so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/2/2024, 9:31 PM
I like how they found the right balance between the graphics of the game and their current animation style. It bends well.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/2/2024, 9:33 PM
Interesting since that old Konami arcade was based on the pilot for the previous failed X-Men show and not the 92 cartoon. Love that there weren’t any rights issues holding up using some of its visuals.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/2/2024, 9:39 PM
@mountainman - Also, this will be the second appearance of Magik this season. We got her as a little girl on the original show, but here’s hoping we get an actual appearance in this show.
CaptainMexico
CaptainMexico - 4/2/2024, 9:57 PM
Mojo is an awesome and hilarious villian, would love to see him on the big screen played by someone really crazy.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/2/2024, 9:58 PM
@CaptainMexico - He’d be one of the few MCU roles I’d be good with Jack Black playing. Can’t think of a better actor to voice him. He can also do a lot of the crazy facial expressions needed for the mo cap to bring Mojo to life.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/2/2024, 10:12 PM
I grinned hard at this
Vigor
Vigor - 4/2/2024, 10:13 PM
As a kid I had a Toy figurine of Mojo

