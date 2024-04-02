New X-MEN '97 Clip Surprises Old School Fans With References To The Iconic Konami Arcade Game

A new clip from tomorrow's X-Men '97 episode has revealed that the show will feature a segment that honors the classic 1992 Konami arcade game.

Based on the title of the episode (Motendo/Livedeath - Part 1) it seems that Mojo will be back to terrorize the X-Men and the interdimensional being will be transporting Jubilee and Sunspot into a realm that greatly resembles the Konami staple that could be found in any bygone arcade.

The new clip has definitely surprised and pleased fans of a certain age that likely grew up watching the show and putting more than a few quarters into Konami's arcade cabinet.

If Colossus somehow appears and does his classic roar, those same fans are ready to declare X-Men '97 the greatest show of all-time. He's one of the playable characters in the 'X-Men: The Rise of Jubilee' loading screen along with Magik, Longshot, and Cable. There also seems to be a mystery/secret character on the screen so the episode might be holding back a big surprise.

Mojo previously appeared in the original X-Men cartoon in Season 2, Episode 11, Mojovision. He/it returned in the Season 3, Episode 10 installment, titled Longshot.

Press START to continue! 🎮



Watch this new clip from Marvel Animation's all-new #XMen97. New episode streaming tomorrow only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/56LDUhTzdl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 2, 2024



The latest X-Men '97 episode will drop at midnight PST/3:00 am EST time slot on Wednesday.

The voice cast for the series features Ray Chase as Scott Summers / Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe / Storm, Cal Dodd as James "Logan" Howlett / Wolverine, J. P. Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie / Rogue, George Buza as Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy / Beast, A. J. LoCascio as Remy LeBeau / Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilation Lee / Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, and Matthew Waterson as Magneto.

Beau DeMayo created the revival and served as head writer before he was reportedly fired, despite the fact that the show had already been greenlit for a second season. It was rumored that his OnlyFans account was not received well by Disney executives.

The first season of the show will consist of 10 episodes.

The show is Marvel Studios' first X-Men project since regaining film and television rights to the characters through Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox is the series.

Are you enjoying X-Men '97 so far? Let us know in the comment section below.