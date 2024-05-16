There's Now A New Highest-Rated Marvel Studios TV Show On Disney+

Following the conclusion of X-Men '97, the ranking of MCU TV shows on Disney+ has been updated, and there's a new king in town. You can find more details on which show now sits at #1 after the jump...

By JoshWilding - May 16, 2024 01:05 PM EST
The first season of X-Men '97 wrapped up yesterday and, with all 10 episodes available on the streamer, we can now confirm its status as the best-reviewed Marvel Studios TV show to date. 

With 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, it sits at #1 on the review aggregator with Ms. Marvel in second place at...98%. Despite them having the same scores, X-Men '97 tops Kamala Khan's origin story due to the number of reviews counted. 

The animated series has received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, with the majority hailing it as the best take on the X-Men to ever grace any sized screen. 

"A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series," we said in our review, "X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry point for newcomers."

For context, the other best-reviewed MCU TV shows are WandaVision and Hawkeye at 92%. Marvel Television also receives some love with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. sitting at 95% and Daredevil at 92%.

While Marvel Studios hasn't "officially" announced plans for X-Men '97 season 2, several creatives and cast members have commented on those episodes. Among them is Rogue actress Lenore Zann.

"I have yes! I've done them, yes," she recently told Nexus Point News when they asked if she's recorded her lines for that next batch of episodes. "Of course, we keep being drawn back to do like ADR and make little changes here and there, but yes, I've done my lines and I love it. It's an incredible script, see, you're gonna love it, the same as this one, it's just fantastic."

The season 1 finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3," ended with a major cliffhanger (you can read our full breakdown here). With any luck, the wait for season 2 won't be too long and we're hoping new episodes drop in 2025 at the latest.

Check out a newly released TV spot for X-Men '97 in the X post below.

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

All episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+. 

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/16/2024, 1:31 PM
Worthy of the accolades. Not worthy of another article
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/16/2024, 1:33 PM
How the hell Mrs Marvel has a 98? It's alright, but nowhere near this great. Now we have a show deserving of the first place.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/16/2024, 1:35 PM
@Urubrodi - I wonder if those reviews came in for first 3-4 episodes of Ms marvel. Because the show was a breath of fresh air. Colorful, modern, hip.

Then the villains in the latter half drove the entire show down which also drove my impression of the show down
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2024, 1:36 PM
@Urubrodi - because alot of people liked it…

Ya’ll know Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t just give an arbitrary score but it’s actually the percentage of reviewers that gave it a positive review right?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2024, 1:38 PM
@Vigor - it has 304 reviews in total which means they include a lot of full season reviews aswell.

Maybe the villains (who i agree were the weak link) weren’t as much of a problem for some people ?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/16/2024, 1:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Mate I know how it works, and it's a decent show, it just surprises me having a near perfect score cause it's far from perfect and worse than quite a few of other Marvel shows imo.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/16/2024, 1:40 PM
@Vigor @urubrodi - If memory serves, the reviews were only from the first 2 episodes. Which arguably WERE the strongest episodes. The middle of that show was a total battle to get through. And the finale wasn't great either. Iman is fantastic though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2024, 1:42 PM
@Urubrodi -so you’re surprised that a big percentage of reviewers liked the show ?.

Idk how you can measure something like that , maybe it just worked more for others then it did you?.

Anyway , the audience score is 80 while X Men 97 is 94 so they agree with you at least.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/16/2024, 1:33 PM
I really CANNOT wait to see a recycled copy/paste list of all Marvel shows ranked by RT score, with X-Men 97 thrown into 1st place. We know it's coming.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/16/2024, 1:34 PM
@TheFinestSmack - IT'S COMING DUDE
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 5/16/2024, 1:38 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Before the weekend or after?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/16/2024, 1:43 PM
@foreverintheway - I don't wanna guess because his finger is likely on the POST button as i type this and I don't wanna influence his decisions.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/16/2024, 1:34 PM
I personally would put Wandavision and Ms. Marvel above X-Men 97... But X-Men 97 is pretty damn great.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/16/2024, 1:38 PM
@Izaizaiza - Wandavision I get but Ms Marvel.....are you high baby? Pass it this way it must be some FLAME
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/16/2024, 1:34 PM
Remember when they fired the writer/showrunner. Who is running things over there??? Just nuts. It's like Kathleen is pulling double duty
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/16/2024, 1:44 PM
@McMurdo - we still don't know what he actually did to get fired. It's all been speculation.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/16/2024, 1:35 PM
X-Men 97 highest rated least watched Disney Plus Marvel show.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2024, 1:37 PM
@marvel72 - User Comment Image
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/16/2024, 1:55 PM
@marvel72 - I feel like animation doesn't translate as well to viewership. It's a continuation of a show from nearly 30 years ago. And finally, it's still new. Give it some time and it might beat out Echo.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/16/2024, 1:37 PM
If Wolverine isn't openly wearing ass-less leather chaps in s2 we riot. Let's move away from that classic Logan love Jean arc because duhhhhhhh girl
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/16/2024, 1:37 PM
Yep this is the best Disney + series they’ve done.

No contest.
If only they could translate that energy and passion for the characters to live action. The did before idk why they can’t again.

We need actual fans writing and directing these stories, not some people who don’t care about the source material.

Hopefully Deadpool and Wolverine delivers as well.

WandaVision and Hawkeye follow.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2024, 1:54 PM
That’s cool , congrats to the cast & crew…

However I have this feeling some people are gonna turn on this show sooner or later because fandom is fickle (I have already seen some complaints in other places).

Anyway good to see AOS there , one of the best cbtv shows of all time imo!!.

User Comment Image

