There's Now A New Highest-Rated Marvel Studios TV Show On Disney+

The first season of X-Men '97 wrapped up yesterday and, with all 10 episodes available on the streamer, we can now confirm its status as the best-reviewed Marvel Studios TV show to date.

With 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, it sits at #1 on the review aggregator with Ms. Marvel in second place at...98%. Despite them having the same scores, X-Men '97 tops Kamala Khan's origin story due to the number of reviews counted.

The animated series has received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, with the majority hailing it as the best take on the X-Men to ever grace any sized screen.

"A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series," we said in our review, "X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry point for newcomers."

For context, the other best-reviewed MCU TV shows are WandaVision and Hawkeye at 92%. Marvel Television also receives some love with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. sitting at 95% and Daredevil at 92%.

While Marvel Studios hasn't "officially" announced plans for X-Men '97 season 2, several creatives and cast members have commented on those episodes. Among them is Rogue actress Lenore Zann.

"I have yes! I've done them, yes," she recently told Nexus Point News when they asked if she's recorded her lines for that next batch of episodes. "Of course, we keep being drawn back to do like ADR and make little changes here and there, but yes, I've done my lines and I love it. It's an incredible script, see, you're gonna love it, the same as this one, it's just fantastic."

The season 1 finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3," ended with a major cliffhanger (you can read our full breakdown here). With any luck, the wait for season 2 won't be too long and we're hoping new episodes drop in 2025 at the latest.

Check out a newly released TV spot for X-Men '97 in the X post below.

It’s never too late to start your X-Men journey.



All episodes of Marvel Animation's #XMen97 are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/b0XWTZswKq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 16, 2024

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

All episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+.