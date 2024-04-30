X-MEN '97 Clip Sees [SPOILER]'s Prime Sentinels Learn That You Don't Screw With The Summers

This Wednesday's episode of X-Men '97 kicks off a three-part finale titled "Tolerance Is Extinction." With Bastion determined to put an end to mutantkind and an army of "Prime Sentinels" on hand, the heroes look set to face their toughest challenge yet.

We have a fairly long list of unanswered questions heading into these remaining instalments, including what role Magneto will play in proceedings now he's in Bastion's grip and whether time travel will be used to ultimately undo the genocide which took place on Genosha (and led to the death of Gambit).

Thanks to Toonado.com, we have a new clip from episode 8 which sees Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Cable on the run from an army of Sentinels and bonding as only these mutants can.

Jean isn't technically Nathan's mother, of course, but her clone (Madelyne Pryor) is. This action-packed sneak peek proves you don't screw with the Summers (as Scott puts it), and we're hoping Cable will become a permanent member of the X-Men after his surprise return/origin story in this revival.

"There was an ability to, I think, fulfill the promise of the X-Men," Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation Brad Winderbaum previously said of the X-Men: The Animated Series follow-up. "The X-Men is a story about characters that live in a complicated world like our own. And thematically, to tell any X-Men story is to honor that aspect of it, in my opinion."

"There was something about that original series on Fox Kids after school that it felt like it met the audience where it was at. It wasn’t a kids show that talked down to you, it was a kids show that honored you as a human and honored the way you saw the world outside your window and let you know that other people saw it too," he added. "Even though you’re a kid still finding your voice, you’re not alone. And if there’s one thing the new show could revive, I hope it’s that."

Watch the latest clip from X-Men '97 in the X post below.

We wrapped up our review of the show shortly before it launched on Disney+ by saying, "A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry point for newcomers."

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first seven episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly. Check back here tomorrow for our usual spoiler-filled recaps.