X-MEN '97 Final Trailer Teases Epic Three-Part Finale...And Takes A Shot At Fox's X-MEN Movies!

This Wednesday, Marvel Studios will release the first chapter of "Tolerance Is Extinction," X-Men '97's three-part finale. Following the shocking deaths of Gambit and Magneto (though we've since learned the latter survived), the stakes couldn't be any higher for our mutant heroes.

Bastion plans to kick off a war between humans and mutants, with an army of Prime Sentinels ready to do his bidding.

Today, Marvel Studios has released a final trailer for X-Men '97 setting the stage for what's to come. While it's mostly comprised of familiar footage from previous episodes, there are also some exciting teases about what's next.

That includes the return of Storm, Jubilee and Sunspot being pursued by angry humans, Jean showing off her impressive abilities, and the X-Jet being pursued by Basion's human/robot hybrids.

However, a moment we're sure many of you will appreciate comes when Cyclops presents Cable with his own X-Men uniform, only to be met with disappointment from his son. It's then he wonders whether Nathan expected "black leather," an unmistakable shot at the divisive costumes featured in 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies.

After all, we're sure you'll remember Scott Summers asking Wolverine whether he expected yellow spandex when he was presented with a generic black uniform.

Showrunner Beau DeMayo has also taken to Twitter/X to share an updated list of X-Men: The Animated Series episodes fans should watch before X-Men '97's finale. Those are "One Man's Worth," "Sanctuary," "Descent," and "The Final Decision."

He later added, "I would give you the comic issues to read - including my all-time favorite single issue of any [X-Men] comic ever - but that would spoil several surprises."

Check out X-Men '97's final trailer in the players below (via Toonado.com).

In our review of the show shortly before it launched on Disney+, we concluded by saying, "A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry point for newcomers."

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first seven episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.