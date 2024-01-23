X-MEN '97 Hi-Res Character Images Offer Our Best Look Yet At The Animated TV Show's Heroic Leads

X-Men: The Animated Series revival X-Men '97 is heading to Disney+ later in 2024 and some newly revealed character images offer our best look yet at characters like Wolverine, Jean Grey, Bishop, and Storm!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 23, 2024 11:01 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

We have good reason to believe X-Men '97 was originally supposed to premiere on Disney+ last year. Instead, the X-Men: The Animated Series revival will instead reach our screens sometime in 2024. We're sure the wait will have been worth it, though, as it's no secret Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is a big fan of the original show. 

As we first reported on Toonado.com, some hi-res shots of each lead character have found their way online. These are typically used on merchandise packaging, and with LEGO and action figures among the items already available in stores, so some might be familiar to you. However, this is the first time we've seen them in their entirety. 

Pictured below are Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, Beast, Gambit, Jubilee, Sunspot, Morph, Rogue, Bishop, and the Master of Magnetism, Magneto. 

Marvel Studios has been careful to avoid showing too much of other characters, explaining why there's no sign of Mister Sinister and Forge here, for example. You'll also notice that Magneto is in his classic costume instead of the comic book-inspired purple costume which he'll don as the X-Men's new leader. 

X-Men '97 will serve as a reintroduction to these characters and, for many younger fans, an introduction. That means the pressure is on to get this revival right.

"X-Men, in particular, is something that is very close to Marvel Studios’ hearts, now that it’s back home at the studio," Head Writer Beau DeMayo said back in 2022. "So that has been different. It’s just like, X-Men means something to a lot of people. There’s a weight and a responsibility there."

Take a closer look at X-Men '97's leads in the X post below.

A few returning cast members have already confirmed they're working X-Men '97 season 2, including Wolverine himself, Cal Dodd, and Rogue actress Lenore Zann. Last August, we asked her about stepping back into the recording booth to play the fan-favourite hero again. 

"It's fantastic to get this opportunity to re-inhabit the character of Rogue who is my favorite character I’ve played to date," she said, careful not to give anything away. "I’m grateful to the fans for their loyalty and support for our original series - and for my performance - which has made this possible."

"And I’m also grateful to Beau DeMayo and Charley Feldman from X-Men '97 for insisting I come back as Rogue."

As for what we can expect from the powerful mutant in this revival, Zann added: "As usual, Rogue will go through a lot in X-Men '97. Like me, she’s a passionate woman who can’t help wearing her heart on her sleeve. So, buckle up for a wild ride!"

X-Men '97 is currently scheduled to premiere on Disney+ later this year. 

