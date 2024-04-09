X-MEN '97 Images Reveal The Debut Of A Fan-Favorite Mutant In This Week's Episode

A GIF and some images from this week's episode of X-Men '97 have found their way online, and they reveal that a fan-favorite character will be making their debut in "Remember it."

Though this will likely be revealed in today's promo clip, anyway, if you'd rather not know who it's going to be beforehand, best to stop reading now.

As you'll see below, the fifth episode of the animated revival series will feature Alison Blair, aka Dazzler, who can be seen performing onstage while several other characters, including Rogue and Boom Boom, look on from the crowd.

The musical mutant did appear in the original '90s series (voiced by Catherine Disher), but wasn't heavily featured.

Rumors that Taylor Swift might play a live-action take on Dazzler in Deadpool and Wolverine did the rounds last year, but there doesn't appear to be any truth to them - although the pop megastar may still appear in some capacity.

UPDATE: The images were actually taken from this now officially-released teaser, so we're not actually sure if Dazzler will make her debut in tomorrow's episode, as these shots could be from later in the season.

The voice cast for X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo, who was recently fired, serves as head writer of X-Men ’97, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

The titles for all 10 episodes were recently revealed.

While the titles don't appear to give too much away at first glance, some of them definitely offer hints at what the episodes in question could focus on, and those familiar with the X-Men's comic book history are sure to pick up on a few things.

For that reason, potential spoilers follow.

E1: To Me, My X-Men

E2: Mutant Liberation Begins

E3: Fire Made Flesh

E4: Motendo

E5: Remember It

E6: Bright Eyes

E7: Shine With Strength Reborn

E8: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1

E9: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 2

E10: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 3

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era."