X-MEN '97 Images Reveal The Debut Of A Fan-Favorite Mutant In This Week's Episode

The fifth episode of X-Men '97 hits Disney+ this Wednesday, and these images reveal that a fan-favorite mutant hero (or more than one) will be making their debut...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 09, 2024 09:04 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

A GIF and some images from this week's episode of X-Men '97 have found their way online, and they reveal that a fan-favorite character will be making their debut in "Remember it."

Though this will likely be revealed in today's promo clip, anyway, if you'd rather not know who it's going to be beforehand, best to stop reading now.

As you'll see below, the fifth episode of the animated revival series will feature Alison Blair, aka Dazzler, who can be seen performing onstage while several other characters, including Rogue and Boom Boom, look on from the crowd. 

The musical mutant did appear in the original '90s series (voiced by Catherine Disher), but wasn't heavily featured.

Rumors that Taylor Swift might play a live-action take on Dazzler in Deadpool and Wolverine did the rounds last year, but there doesn't appear to be any truth to them - although the pop megastar may still appear in some capacity.

UPDATE: The images were actually taken from this now officially-released teaser, so we're not actually sure if Dazzler will make her debut in tomorrow's episode, as these shots could be from later in the season.

The voice cast for X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo, who was recently fired, serves as head writer of X-Men ’97, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

The titles for all 10 episodes were recently revealed.

While the titles don't appear to give too much away at first glance, some of them definitely offer hints at what the episodes in question could focus on, and those familiar with the X-Men's comic book history are sure to pick up on a few things.

For that reason, potential spoilers follow.

E1: To Me, My X-Men

E2: Mutant Liberation Begins

E3: Fire Made Flesh

E4: Motendo

E5: Remember It

E6: Bright Eyes

E7: Shine With Strength Reborn

E8: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1

E9: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 2

E10: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 3

Have you been enjoying X-Men '97 so far? Drop us a comment down below.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era."

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/9/2024, 9:11 AM
TAYLORSWIFT.gif
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/9/2024, 9:12 AM
I dont get the hype for Dazzler
Bucnastydathird
Bucnastydathird - 4/9/2024, 9:29 AM
@HammerLegFoot - me either like wtf....when they say fan favorite I'm thinking more like nightcrawler or Colossus or maybe even banshee
Vigor
Vigor - 4/9/2024, 9:41 AM
@Bucnastydathird - I was hoping for iceman haha
mountainman
mountainman - 4/9/2024, 9:13 AM
Boom Boom! They are absolutely setting up the New Mutants! They can’t use Wolfsbane because she is older and in X-Factor, but we have gotten multiple members of the team in this show, and a few others in the original show.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/9/2024, 9:15 AM
Selfishly, I want Dazzler to get more popular because I'm sitting on a really nice copy of X-Men 130.

But do Disco Dazzler. With the roller skates and shit.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/9/2024, 9:23 AM
Just caught up with this a few days ago.

I didn't really have opinions until Ep. 3, and then I had two. One positive one negative.

Episode 3 is where the series kicks into high gear. It's awesome, it's sexy, it's bloody, it's genuinely horrific, all of which is a great direction to take the show in. I doubt there are many if any actual kids watching the show, so I encourage them to move in this direction. It kicks all kinds of ass.

But this same episode also shows that this is not the same show as the original. If the original show had done Inferno, it would have done a multi-part arc, faithfully adapting the main arc in the comics and it would have had some montage sequences showing how this affected the rest of the Marvel Universe (such as Daredevil and Typhoid Mary fighting in a hellish New York City). Rushing through it all in one episode is more of an '80s cartoon thing rather than a '90s cartoon thing (unless you count things like the Bane episode of BTAS, but that was done on purpose and with disdain).

So I'm here and there with it. I'm enjoying it and all the geeky candy, I loved seeing Savage Land Rogue and Magneto for example, but it is not what the original was.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/9/2024, 9:42 AM
@ObserverIO - There have been pacing issues, which are most obvious in episodes 3 and 4 so far.

But the old show condensed stories too. Everyone always thinks back to the Phoenix Saga, which was told over a very long format, but they condensed the Phalanx covenant, the Genosha episode in season 1 seemed to try to adapt X-Tinction Agenda, and more.

It feels like a spiritual successor to me, but I’m afraid that the show runner may have tried to cram too much in and that means we will get a lot of rushed plots.

Still a great show and I can look past this issue.
litobirdy
litobirdy - 4/9/2024, 9:24 AM
oh no, is this ANOTHER jubilee? ahhhhhhhhhh we don't need another useless mutant ahhhhhhhh
Vigor
Vigor - 4/9/2024, 9:44 AM
@litobirdy - maaaan... future Jubilee was kicking all kinds of ass
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/9/2024, 9:45 AM
@litobirdy - I like Jubilee, but Dazzler feels a bit derivative and I never cared for her outside of a background character.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/9/2024, 9:28 AM
Man, episode 4 was very clunky. Especially the Storm/Forge stuff which was just rushed and a bit silly overall.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/9/2024, 9:38 AM
Wasn't Dazzler in X-Men Dark Phoenix?

View Recorder