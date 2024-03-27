X-MEN '97: Is Romance In The Cards For Morph And Spoiler? Shower Scene Sends Fans Into A Frenzy!

There were lots of talking points in today's episode of X-Men '97, but one of the biggest is an interaction between Morph and Spoiler which suggests there could be romantic feelings on the former's part.

By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2024
Before X-Men '97 launched on Disney+, it was revealed that Morph would be portrayed as non-binary (meaning his gender doesn't fall into the category of "male" or "female:). The first two episodes teased the friendship between Wolverine and Morph, but it seems the shapeshifting mutant might be after something...more. 

During the Goblin Queen's attack on the X-Mansion, Morph walks in on Logan - or what proves to be an illusion of the clawed mutant - and is clearly interested. He then offers to help Wolverine read "those hard-to-reach spaces."

This could be taken as a joke or something more, though X-Men '97 fans on X are already running wild with it...

Ultimately, there is a friendship between the two, something that was evident when Morph previously transformed into Sabretooth for a brawl to comfort a disheartened Wolverine. 

Whether you choose to read into that any further is up to you. However, while we don't anticipate Marvel Studios and Marvel Animation exploring a romance between the two X-Men members, we can't help but wonder how Morph's unrequited love will affect him moving forward. 

Elsewhere in the episode, there's also trouble between Gambit and Rogue. The latter having feelings for Magneto (and vice versa) was hinted at in the second episode and "Fire Made Flesh" suggests she and the Master of Magnetism have been spending a lot of time in the Danger Room together!

In our review of the show's first three episodes last week, we concluded by saying, "A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry point for those who've never watched it."

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.

X-MEN '97 Spoilers: Fire Made Flesh Features Another Big Cliffhanger And Some Major Character Debuts
mountainman
mountainman - 3/27/2024, 12:08 PM
Something like this would destroy the goodwill this show has built.

Straight men can be comfortable around each other in situations like this. Anyone ever been in a gym locker room?

This is as ridiculous as all the strange people that used to make fan fiction about shipping Steve and Bucky.

You can make Morph gay or bi or whatever. But Wolverine isn’t and never has been.
Baf
Baf - 3/27/2024, 12:11 PM
@mountainman - But how do you know?
Surveyor
Surveyor - 3/27/2024, 12:12 PM
@mountainman - He's been Bi in the comics. So there's literally nothing wrong with possibly making him Bi in the show.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/27/2024, 12:13 PM
@mountainman - "Put a *non-binary mutant* in it and make it lame and gay!"
Origame
Origame - 3/27/2024, 12:17 PM
@Surveyor - thats a very recent development. And it's been rejected by fans just like when they made ice man gay (they couldn't even make him bi, just flat out gay).
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 3/27/2024, 12:19 PM
@mountainman - wouldnt be the first time wolverine is portrayed as Bi, in X-Treme X-Men an alt version was boyfriends with hercules.

But I do think it's gonna be more one sided in this show, with morph having a crush on logan.

on the other hand I wonder if logan X Jean is gonna happen with a rift now between her and scott, also Emma frost is also returning this season so we might get the Afair/the Logan and jean kiss from new X-men.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/27/2024, 12:28 PM
@Surveyor - Was he bi in 1997 comics? Or just in the ones from the last 10 years where Marvel has hired terrible activist writers that insert themselves into the characters to change them?
eddyxx
eddyxx - 3/27/2024, 12:12 PM
I didn’t read the article and I haven’t watched the episode yet so I will reserve judgment of this umm.scene until I see the episode.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/27/2024, 12:45 PM
@eddyxx - The scene is Moroh teasing Wolverine as he is in the shower. It seemed similar to straight male friends that mess around with each other by hitting each others’ testicals. No sexual subtext at all.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 3/27/2024, 2:00 PM
@mountainman - It wasn't even the real Wolverine. He went to check on Jean. The Wolverine in the shower was a projection created by the Goblin Queen to make Morph see his worst fear- that everyone would learn how he feels about Wolverine. Morph's feelings are 100% one-sided.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2024, 2:18 PM
@mountainman - glad to hear it. So the woke brats are simply desperate for ANYTHING sounds like.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2024, 2:18 PM
@mountainman - wolverine loves vagina. Specifically Jean's vagina. This won't ever change and that's a good thing.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/27/2024, 2:20 PM
@MarkJulian - Sure you’re in line with what I’ve been saying. There is no sexual tension between Morph and Wolverine. Some online people are shipping this thing that isn’t here (similar to what they did between Bucky and Steve).
mountainman
mountainman - 3/27/2024, 2:23 PM
@McMurdo - Yeah nothing problematic based on 2020’s far leftism has been in this show so far.

This is standard 1900’s liberalism, which many of us would align with.

The problem is that the 2020’s far lefties are trying to mold this to their modern sensibilities. They try to say it says or means X, Y, or Z. They just have missed Magneto’s speech where he said “you don’t have to like us, just let us live”. If the modern far lefties were only asking for peaceful coexistence, almost nobody would take issue with them.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2024, 2:37 PM
@mountainman - your point on Magento's dialogue in ep 2 is so on point man.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/27/2024, 2:44 PM
@McMurdo - Seriously all these extreme lefties tried saying that speech owned the anti-woke crowd. Did they even hear it?

Like the mutants are being hunted, imprisoned, and all these horrible things. Where in modern western culture is this happening to any race or LGBTQ person outside of very isolated incidents? Most murder is generally done to people who are known to each other and overwhelmingly amongst people of the same race. Most persecution of races, religions, or LGBTQ is done in developing countries not developed ones. And almost all people that have issues with the modern “woke” moment aren’t trying to round up or outlaw minorities. Saying that “I don’t think you should have lower standards for hiring or college acceptance just to get more equitable race results” isn’t discrimination. Saying “I don’t think that trans women should be able to compete against biological women in sports” isn’t transphobic. These people try to equate different things.

And if we take the X-Men analogy, if in our world there was really a mass movement to outlaw transfenderism/being gay/being a certain race, I’d be the first person (with all of my personal firearms with me) out marching to save them. I marched for the original gay marriage act back over 10 years ago. I want equality. I just don’t want the inequality and division the “2020 works” are pushing.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/27/2024, 12:14 PM
No it's not, you're just trying to spark sh1t in the comments, you'd be better suited working for CNN or TMZ with your half hearted tactics. If you really wanted to set a fire in the comment section all you'd need to do is allow comments in your very popular "top 10" articles.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2024, 2:20 PM
@HashTagSwagg - keep cookin! 🍳
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/27/2024, 3:16 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I freaking love this dude's comments lol
Deepholedennis
Deepholedennis - 3/27/2024, 12:14 PM
Wouldn’t it be wild if Logan was the girl in relationship with morph?
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/27/2024, 12:15 PM
Wolvie will of course say "No homo"

It will never happen, but kudos for the show taking things a bit more adult, saw some skin, aliced bodies and some severed limbs...wasn't expecting all that...
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/27/2024, 12:18 PM
@UniqNo - That or makes sure morph turns that beyond meat to beyond 😺...if you know you know!

Chapelle a genius
Thing94
Thing94 - 3/27/2024, 12:20 PM
Just had woke it up didn't they
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/27/2024, 1:56 PM
@Thing94 - X-Men is woke. The Thing is woke too. You’d know that if you actually understood what you pretend to consume.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2024, 2:20 PM
@DTor91 - X-Men is diverse. Not woke.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/27/2024, 2:27 PM
@DTor91 - X-Men is not 2020’s woke. Magneto said “peaceful coexistence” not special privileges than modern wokesters want.

Are the mutants demanding that they be allowed to participate in human sports leagues? Are they demanding that companies hire X% of mutant CEOs? Or that the internet should police speech that hurts their feelings?

No they just don’t want to be persecuted. And almost everyone in modern developed nations in our world agrees that no human should be persecuted.

Problem with “2020 woke” is that they label things as persecution that are not.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/27/2024, 3:20 PM
@DTor91 - Ffs. Woke and diverse aren't the same thing. Most of us want to live in a diverse world. Not just diversity of race sex and sexuality but diversity of opinions.

Wokeness is making mountains out of molehills when it comes to race, sex and sexuality. It's seeing hatred at every turn even if none exists.

It's the heavy handed one sided messaging in entertainment. It's the gaslighting of straight people because they don't want to be preached to 24/7 when they are si.ply trying to enjoy spots and entertainment.

"Woke" is what we call clueless race baiters

"Woke" is what we call heartless multi-billion dollar corporations when they virtue signal for profit.

"Woke" means different things to different people, but saying something is woke doesn't automatically make you a villain. It means you're sick of the constant baiting.
soleavenger
soleavenger - 3/27/2024, 12:23 PM
Honestly if Wolverine was bi I wouldn't care. The most important aspect of the Wolverine story as far as his sexuality has always been his attraction to red haired women because of his traumatic upbringing with his red headed mom. He's also been in relationships with asian women and he's been involved with black women. If he were also attracted to men I don't really see how that could take anything away from who he is. He'd still be a long lived, invulnerable, cutthroat Canadian killer.
IvanBadski
IvanBadski - 3/27/2024, 12:26 PM
User Comment Image
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 3/27/2024, 12:27 PM
Why’d you even bother putting ‘Spoilers’ in the headline when you continue to then explain the spoiler in depth for the rest of the headline….?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 3/27/2024, 1:16 PM
@CerealKiller1 - This.

Just finished the episode, and I'd have been annoyed seeing this.
PiereDevon
PiereDevon - 3/27/2024, 12:30 PM
Reaching. He literally pulled out a Wolverine claw. If you can't tell that's an adult joke, you need help.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/27/2024, 12:33 PM
I knew they'd try and make the most popular member of the team gay, well if you do watch the viewership drop.

Anyway Wolverine is in love with Jean, they should keep it that way or set him up with Storm.
jefferyraycyrus
jefferyraycyrus - 3/27/2024, 12:35 PM
I mean, honestly, who cares? It seems like CBM is making a deal out of something that was a non-issue to begin with.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 3/27/2024, 12:36 PM
Please tell that is NOT happening.
hainesy
hainesy - 3/27/2024, 12:36 PM
A lot of people think that in the original X-Men comics, mutants were a metaphor for gay people. So as much as I am annoyed by wokeness in comic book movies, this could technically be canon. That said, I want to see Wolverine and Cyclops finally realize their feud had nothing to do with Jean Grey and everything to do with repressed homosexuality. Snikt.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2024, 2:28 PM
@hainesy - it wasn't about homosexuality in the OG run or the famous Claremont run actually. Whether people want to admit it or not, it was 110% a stand in for racial inequality. It's for sure been a property essentially co-opted by the modern day gay nerds who see themselves in the xmen and thats fine! And ultimately, it works for any group who is discriminated against.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 3/27/2024, 12:36 PM
I think it was just Morph f'ing around with Wolverine. Ain't no way they making Logan play for the other team. People are mad weird for wanting to see a shower scene between them too. 🤮
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 3/27/2024, 12:37 PM
@TheRationalNerd - And this episode was GOLDEN 😫🔥
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2024, 2:30 PM
@TheRationalNerd - ya I mean the mental illness riddled shipping of straight characters is my generations fault we kinda started it, the millennials. The gen z kids simply made it into a religion.
