X-MEN '97 Season 1 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Sets The Record Straight On T'Challa Not Being Black Panther

X-MEN '97 Season 1 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Sets The Record Straight On T'Challa Not Being Black Panther

The X-Men '97 finale delivered some huge Marvel cameos, but fans were disappointed and confused to see T'Chaka serving as Black Panther in place of T'Challa. Showrunner Beau DeMayo now addresses that...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 22, 2024 06:09 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

The X-Men '97 finale featured some huge Marvel Universe cameos, including Black Panther. However, we'd later discover that T'Chaka was beneath the mask, not T'Challa. 

The decision has perplexed viewers, particularly when T'Challa's father is typically portrayed as the former Black Panther who fought alongside Captain America in World War II (which, in this timeline, could admittedly still be the case). T'Challa being sidelined spawned many discussions online, with most convinced the decision must be related to Chadwick Boseman's death.

Of course, it also created some continuity issues because T'Challa was Black Panther in the short-lived Fantastic Four: The Animated Series...which is presumably part of the same universe as this revival).

X-Men '97 season 1 showrunner Beau DeMayo was asked about the change when the final aired and responded "NDA." Now, though, he's finally cleared things up. 

"I don’t know why Marvel had certain directors trying to spin and lie about this but we produced [X-Men '97] Season 1 in early 2021," he said on X. "The loss of Boseman weighed heavily on the studio, as well as on me as a black man. Felt too soon to do [T'Challa]. Put humanity before continuity."

DeMayo later added, "As I said, at the time, it didn’t feel right. Just a matter of respect. If it were today, I think the choice would may be different. Either way, trying to spin it as something other than what it was makes no sense to me."

We've gone back through the archives and can't find any interviews where anyone involved with X-Men '97 contradicts what DeMayo is saying here. Either way, the writer - who was fired by Marvel Studios for alleged misconduct - is taking responsibility for the change. 

Following Boseman's tragic passing, Marvel Studios chose not to recast his Black Panther in live-action. Instead, the hero died off-screen in the MCU, and 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ended with the reveal that he has a son, also called T'Challa. The fact that T'Challa appears to also be off-limits in animation hasn't sat well with many fans. 

You can read DeMayo's comments in full below.

X-MEN '97: Former Showrunner Beau DeMayo Claims Marvel Pushed Back Against Darkening Storm And Sunspot's Skin
Related:

X-MEN '97: Former Showrunner Beau DeMayo Claims Marvel Pushed Back Against Darkening Storm And Sunspot's Skin
X-MEN '97's Beau DeMayo Says He Was Told To Make One Relationship Less Gay Following Shocking Pixar Exposé
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97's Beau DeMayo Says He Was Told To Make One Relationship "Less Gay" Following Shocking Pixar Exposé
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 9/22/2024, 6:24 AM
So marvel really was trying to force out Tchalla in non comic book media 🤦🏿‍♂️
Gambito
Gambito - 9/22/2024, 7:16 AM
Ducking bullass crap bring back T’Challa!!!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder