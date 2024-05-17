X-MEN '97's Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo Reveals Extent Of His Involvement In Upcoming Season 2

X-MEN '97's Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo Reveals Extent Of His Involvement In Upcoming Season 2 X-MEN '97's Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo Reveals Extent Of His Involvement In Upcoming Season 2

Beau DeMayo and Marvel Studios went their separate ways shortly before X-Men '97 season 1 premiered and the showrunner has now revealed the extent of his involvement in the second batch of episodes...

News
By JoshWilding - May 17, 2024 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

Right before X-Men '97 launched on Disney+, the trades broke the news that Head Writer Beau DeMayo had been fired from the animated series.

Interviews with the press were cancelled at the last minute and no specific reason for his ousting was ever revealed from official (or unofficial) sources. Making it all the more surprising was the fact Marvel Studios had previously tapped DeMayo to contribute to projects such as Moon Knight and Blade

Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, then shared something of a clarification by addressing the situation ahead of the two-episode premiere. 

"I can't talk about the details," he admitted, "but I can say that Beau had real respect and passion for these characters and wrote what I think are excellent scripts that really the rest of the team were able to draw inspiration from [to] build this amazing show that's on screen."

Asked if he would consider DeMayo's MCU departure a firing, Winderbaum replied, "I don't. 'We parted ways' is the best way I could say."

In recent weeks, DeMayo has broken his silence on social media by sharing key insights into the X-Men '97's first season. He's never directly addressed why he and Marvel Studios "parted ways," but has received widespread acclaim for a show which has been singled out as being among the MCU's best small screen offerings.

When a fan wondered how much he contributed to the upcoming second season, DeMayo responded, "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show."

"This is why I’ve said I can’t really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes."

We don't entirely know what this means for X-Men '97 moving forward or whether losing DeMayo's voice will negatively impact the series. Based on many of his recent X posts, he was definitely the main creative force behind much of what we've seen, anyway. 

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

All episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+. 

There's Now A New Highest-Rated Marvel Studios TV Show On Disney+
Related:

There's Now A New Highest-Rated Marvel Studios TV Show On Disney+
X-MEN '97 Showrunner Teases Onslaught Plans And Confirms Morph's Romantic Interest In Wolverine
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97 Showrunner Teases Onslaught Plans And Confirms Morph's Romantic Interest In Wolverine
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MuadDib
MuadDib - 5/17/2024, 6:12 PM
Oh boy, may need to lower expectations for season 2 and beyond

If the reason was his OF then dumb decision.

Although the pace was rather break neck compared with the original show, it has def been entertaining to say the least.

Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/17/2024, 6:15 PM
I wonder if they pull a James Gunn and bring him back? People didn’t really seem bothered by his news coming out and now that everyone loves the show if Season 2 isn’t an absolute banger Disney is going to have a lot of egg on its face for firing him
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/17/2024, 6:22 PM
@Ha1frican - was it ever definitively said that it was due to the nudes or OF?? I think it was speculated but we never got official word from the trades or Disney.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/17/2024, 6:34 PM
@GhostDog - ONLY been online speculation, ZERO official word on the reason at all, not even the trades have given any indication of a reason at all beyond maybe some stating what folk are speculating about online.
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 5/17/2024, 6:25 PM
REHIRE HIM !!! HE HAS EARNED IT !!! WHO CARES IF HE HAVE A ONLYFANS PAGE !
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/17/2024, 6:26 PM
He'll be back for season 3, I assume by the winter they'll make the announcement, or perhaps right before the premiere if season two. He's way too valuable at this point, he has crazy leverage like Gunn did for Vol. 3
jefferyraycyrus
jefferyraycyrus - 5/17/2024, 6:46 PM
As others have said, there is definitely time to bring DeMayo back. Heck, you could even bring him back under a pseudonym.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/17/2024, 6:55 PM
@jefferyraycyrus - like Beau DeMayo-naise. No one will suspect it
kg8817
kg8817 - 5/17/2024, 6:52 PM
Wow.

The praise this thing is getting is solely attributed to him.

I want to believe Disney will turn around the MCU, but not having him back after WIDESPREAD acclaim is a mistake that will cost them.

Fix it all. Starting with him.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder