Christopher Nolan Nets $100 Million Payday For OPPENHEIMER After Oscar Wins; THE PRISONER Might Be Next Movie

The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan's final payday for Oppenheimer has been revealed and, yes, it's as much as the movie itself cost to make! We also have an update on the filmmaker's future plans.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2024 10:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Variety (via ActioNewz.com)

On Sunday night, filmmaker Christopher Nolan took home two Oscars on Sunday night; one as a producer after Oppenheimer won "Best Picture" and another after he was named "Best Director."

The latter is long overdue in the eyes of many, and while we're sure Nolan is proud to finally count a couple of Oscars among his many accolades, something tells us The Dark Knight helmer is even happier while checking his bank balance!

According to Variety (via ActioNewz.com), Nolan's final payday for the movie comes in at just under $100 million. That's a combination of salary, backend compensation, box-office escalators, and a well-deserved bonus for his two Academy Awards.

Believe it or not, Oppenheimer - which also saw Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. walk away from the Academy Awards with Oscars of their own - cost around $100 million to produce. The movie made $958 million worldwide and will be re-released in 1000 theaters this weekend to celebrate its award success. 

Should that help the movie surpass $1 billion worldwide - and plenty of people do want to experience this one again - Nolan will net another bonus payment. 

What's next for the writer and director? According to the trade, it's possible he'll return to plans to remake The Prisoner, based on the 1960s sci-fi TV series starring Patrick McGoohan. He may also be working on an original project. 

What we do know is Nolan won't return to the superhero realm as he's said repeatedly that The Dark Knight Trilogy was enough for him. 

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar-nominated actor, writer and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh. Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreic, and Matthew Modine also appear.

What do you hope to see from Nolan next?

ASLEEP IN MY PALM Star Tim Blake Nelson On His Acting Process, Working With His Son And MCU Return (Exclusive)
OriginalGusto1 - 3/12/2024, 10:09 PM
My dropped a bomb me joke probably would have worked better here...
OriginalGusto1 - 3/12/2024, 10:10 PM
[frick] it...


?si=r5YI7nYY1ARjttJU
Nomis929 - 3/12/2024, 10:15 PM
@OriginalGusto1 -

mountainman - 3/12/2024, 10:09 PM
Good for him. Can’t wait to see what this genius has in store for us next!
bobevanz - 3/12/2024, 10:12 PM
He was spotted with Barbara Broccoli today or yesterday, I'd say his next project will be creating the new James Bond. Casino Royale is one of the best Bond movies ever! It set the tone and character for Daniel Craig. Having Nolan take the reigns will be amazing! His favorite Bond is Timothy Dalton and his favorite Bond movie is On Her Majesty's service. Make it so
OriginalGusto1 - 3/12/2024, 10:13 PM
@bobevanz - Gayer by the second.
OriginalGusto1 - 3/12/2024, 10:12 PM
Id rather see Grif manage Crown Candy than this hack make another dime.
Nomis929 - 3/12/2024, 10:16 PM
@OriginalGusto1 -

Forthas - 3/12/2024, 10:16 PM
Given what he has done for the superhero genre, intelligent science fiction, and now biographical films he deserves all of it!
Th3Batman - 3/12/2024, 10:17 PM
Hopefully one day he reboots Madam Web.
dragon316 - 3/12/2024, 10:21 PM
Like I said long boring movies usually win Oscar’s and golden globes
dracula - 3/12/2024, 10:24 PM
Nolan is the greatest filmmaker of his generation
GhostDog - 3/12/2024, 10:30 PM
@dracula - I think Denis may be more talented and ahead of him when it’s all said and done. He literally hasn’t missed in his filmography. Nolan just has a crazier impact right now though.
Forthas - 3/12/2024, 10:31 PM

FlopWatchers5 - 3/12/2024, 10:32 PM
Nolan might not be on the level of Ryan Coogler or Bryan Singer but he has a solid catalog so that’s dope.

I might finally check it out and see if the film is any good.
GhostDog - 3/12/2024, 10:33 PM
The Prisoner sounds intriguing. Nolan probably wouldn’t be my first choice. Someone like Fincher would. But Nolan should be able to do something big with it.

Really dug the original series. I always imagined it being rebooted at some point; but as a tv show again.
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2024, 10:35 PM
Get that bag my man!!.



The Prisoner would be a cool story for him to adapt to the big screen since it has elements of sci fi, psychological drama & the spy genre aswell which is all things he has dabbled in so I hope that’s the case…

I would be cool with an original project aswell.
marvel72 - 3/12/2024, 10:41 PM
The Prisoner such a classic series,when I was younger I went on holiday to Portmeirion, North Wales where it was filmed with my Mum,Dad and Brother, such a cool location to visit.

