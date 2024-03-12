Christopher Nolan Nets $100 Million Payday For OPPENHEIMER After Oscar Wins; THE PRISONER Might Be Next Movie

On Sunday night, filmmaker Christopher Nolan took home two Oscars on Sunday night; one as a producer after Oppenheimer won "Best Picture" and another after he was named "Best Director."

The latter is long overdue in the eyes of many, and while we're sure Nolan is proud to finally count a couple of Oscars among his many accolades, something tells us The Dark Knight helmer is even happier while checking his bank balance!

According to Variety (via ActioNewz.com), Nolan's final payday for the movie comes in at just under $100 million. That's a combination of salary, backend compensation, box-office escalators, and a well-deserved bonus for his two Academy Awards.

Believe it or not, Oppenheimer - which also saw Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. walk away from the Academy Awards with Oscars of their own - cost around $100 million to produce. The movie made $958 million worldwide and will be re-released in 1000 theaters this weekend to celebrate its award success.

Should that help the movie surpass $1 billion worldwide - and plenty of people do want to experience this one again - Nolan will net another bonus payment.

What's next for the writer and director? According to the trade, it's possible he'll return to plans to remake The Prisoner, based on the 1960s sci-fi TV series starring Patrick McGoohan. He may also be working on an original project.

What we do know is Nolan won't return to the superhero realm as he's said repeatedly that The Dark Knight Trilogy was enough for him.

(WATCH) Christopher Nolan's acceptance speech as he wins Best Directing for 'Oppenheimer' at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/o9NOzjJMw1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 11, 2024

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar-nominated actor, writer and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh. Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreic, and Matthew Modine also appear.

