GIVEAWAY: Enter For Your Chance To Win Christopher Nolan's OPPENHEIMER On Digital HD!

Oppenheimer has been one of the biggest critical and commercial blockbusters of the year, grossing over $950.2 million globally ($325.3M domestic; $624.8M foreign) on its estimated $100 million production budget, and still boasting a phenomenal 93% Certified Fresh rating on review aggregator RottenTomatoes.

Here's more info on the bonus content included with every version of the film:

OVER THREE HOURS OF SPECIAL FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY TM AND DVD THE STORY OF OUR TIME: THE MAKING OF OPPENHEIMER* NOW I AM BECOME DEATH - The cast, crew and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing the personal stories that made them passionate about the project's ambitious design for bridging multiple genres. THE LUMINARIES - OPPENHEIMER's all-star cast discusses how they synthesize the script's dramatic narrative with the real lives of historical figures to embody their complex characters. THE MANHATTAN PROJECT - To visualize Oppenheimer's ability to see different dimensions and to recreate the historic Trinity test, filmmakers developed unique techniques to craft stunning effects without using CGI. THE DEVIL OF DETAILS - A look at how production designer Ruth De Jong and team recreated the entire town of Los Alamos with period-accurate props, spectacular sets and painstaking attention to authenticity. WALKING A MILE - Costume and makeup craftspeople populate OPPENHEIMER's immersive environments with iconic figures by utilizing thousands of pieces of clothing and cutting-edge prosthetic applications. CAN YOU HEAR MUSIC? - Working closely with Christopher Nolan, Ludwig Göransson composes a deeply personal, historically expansive score ranging from the organic to the alien to accompany the visual landscape. WE CAN PERFORM THIS MIRACLE - Christopher Nolan's closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision creates camaraderie that drives his talented crew to continue breaking new ground in filmmaking.

TRAILERS

INNOVATIONS IN FILM: 65MM BLACK-AND-WHITE FILM IN OPPENHEIMER - FotoKem opens the door to its film labs, where new technologies are invented for using color and black & white 65mm film to visualize OPPENHEIMER's dual timelines while pushing the format further forward.

MEET THE PRESS Q&A PANEL: OPPENHEIMER - Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns OPPENHEIMER illustrates onscreen.

TO END ALL WAR: OPPENHEIMER & THE ATOMIC BOMB - Explore how one man's relentless drive and invention of the atomic bomb changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashed mass hysteria.

BAFTA Award-nominee Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins; Peaky Blinders) stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, with 3x BAFTA Award-nominated actress Emily Blunt portraying his wife Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, a biologist and botanist.

Academy Award-winner Matt Damon (Jason Bourne; The Martian), 2x Academy Award-nominee Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man; Avengers: Endgame), Academy Award-nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow; Hawkeye), Benny Safie (Uncut Gems; Obi-Wan Kenobi), Primetime Emmy-nominee Michael Angarano (Sky High; Almost Famous), Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down; Wrath of Man), Academy Award-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody; Mr. Robot), and Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets; Murder on the Orient Express) round out the key supporting cast.

Additional cast includes, but is not limited to, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, Josh Peck, Devon Bostick, Alex Wolff, Tony Goldwyn, Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck, Scott Grimes, Josh Zuckerman, James D'Arcy, Matthias Schweighöfer, Christopher Denham, David Rysdahl, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Louise Lombard, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Gustaf Skarsgård, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, Olli Haaskivi, and Olivia Thirlby.

Oppenheimer is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD!