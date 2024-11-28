GLADIATOR II Cinematographer Slams Director Ridley Scott; Say's He's Become "Impatient" And "Lazy"

Gladiator II has only just arrived in theaters, but the sequel's cinematographer, John Mathieson, is making it clear that he didn't enjoy his latest collaboration with filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 28, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

Gladiator was always going to be a hard act to follow; after all, it won multiple Oscars shortly after being released in 2000 and has become widely regarded as a true classic among film lovers. 

Filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott returned to helm Gladiator II and reviews have been positive; the sequel probably won't be an awards contender but it is a fan-pleasing action flick. However, cinematographer John Mathieson doesn't have anything good to say about his reunion with Scott.

They worked together on Gladiator, along with several of Scott's other movies, including HannibalMatchstick MenKingdom of Heaven, and Robin Hood.

However, talking on The DocFix Documentary Storytelling Podcast (via ActioNewz.com), Mathieson shared his disappointment with what he saw from Scott during their Gladiator II collaboration. 

Explaining that Scott now shoots scenes with multiple cameras, he called the filmmaker's process "really lazy," adding, "It’s the CG [computer graphic] elements now of tidying-up, leaving things in shot, cameras in shot, microphones in shot, bits of set hanging down, shadows from booms. And they just said [on Gladiator II], 'Well, clean it up.'"

"He is quite impatient so he likes to get as much as he can at once," Mathieson continued. "It’s not very good for cinematography," he noted, explaining that it means you "can only light from one angle."

"Look at his older films and getting depth into things was very much part of lighting. You can’t do that with a lot of cameras but he just wants to get it all done," he said. "Having lots of cameras I don’t think has made the films any better...It’s a bit rush, rush, rush. That’s changed in him."

"But that’s the way he wants to do it and I don’t like it and I don’t think many people do, but people love his films and he’s Ridley Scott and can do what he wants. People want to shoot multi cameras because they get lots of performances and they put lots of people in. But there’s not the care."

"Now it is this thing of ‘generally covering stuff’ rather than me being the cook cooking you something wonderful in my kitchen downstairs," Mathieson shared. "You just go to the supermarket and get one of those really big trolleys and you just put your arm on the shelf and just chuck all that stuff in and we’ll sort it out later."

Scott, now 87, does work at a breakneck pace these days, releasing four films in the last three years: The Last Duel, House of Gucci, Napoleon, and Gladiator II.

He's showing no signs of slowing down either and it seems cutting corners - at least in Mathieson's opinion - is how Scott is managing to get so much done. 

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Based on characters by David Franzoni and a story by Peter Craig and David Scarpa, Ridley Scott directs Gladiator II from a script by Scarpa. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II is now playing in theaters.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/28/2024, 10:45 AM
Riddly getting old 😪
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/28/2024, 11:08 AM
@Matchesz - yeah, no surprise he's rushing it. Probably same reason he isn't reading history books. He just doesn't have the time anymore
Lem1
Lem1 - 11/28/2024, 11:26 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Did he ever 'read history books'? He's never pretended to make documentary-accurate (?) historical epics. A lotta people complaining about that, and I get it but then he's not trying to do that, and is rather succeeding at what he is doing, y'know?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/28/2024, 11:47 AM
@Lem1 - I don't need it to be accurate to the historical events, but atleast accurate to what they people in the movie were historically capable of.

I know the Romans didn't flood the Colosseum, but I can believe it given the Roman's engineering skills. Capturing and releasing 12 Great White Sharks though? Unbelievable.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 11/28/2024, 10:57 AM
Oh, what would this cinematographer know?

I take my cues from the experts in the comments.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 11/28/2024, 11:03 AM
Can't wait to see how film twitter's "old-school auters can do no wrong" guys will spin this to be actually a good thing.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 11/28/2024, 11:06 AM
@FinnishDude - This its actually a good thing
Lem1
Lem1 - 11/28/2024, 11:27 AM
@FinnishDude - I have seen him in interview talking about his penchant for having multiple cameras at once, but his cinematographer makes a good point
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/28/2024, 11:46 AM
@FinnishDude - Mathieson is right. It just is what it is. As movie-goers, the days of getting cinematographic masterpieces like 'Laurence of Arabia', 'Vertigo' or even 'Blade Runner' on the big screen are well behind us. I don't see young generation directors putting attention into lighting, framing, depth, location, etc. At least we can enjoy the classics. If you never saw 'The Fabelmans,' watch this:
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/28/2024, 11:07 AM
It's wild how much effort is put into set and production design, and then how rushed filming is. Think ''fixing it in post'' really does a disservice to all the effort trying to make it look real.

Same with digital filming. It just loses all depth and gives it an artificial look. Still, I really appreciate that effort they put in making it feel real to us and to the actors.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/28/2024, 11:07 AM
John Mathieson, is making it clear that he didn't enjoy his latest collaboration with filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott........

Thanks for making it clear.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/28/2024, 11:14 AM
The man is 87 years old so him being “impatient” & “lazy” just seems like more of a symptom of him just getting older and his filmmaking style changing to deal with that.

Dudes not getting any younger and if he still wants to tell stories instead of retiring then all the power to him , he’s still a legend and master of his craft so let him be.

Gladiator 2 had its issues & shortcomings but I still liked it overall with the MVP imo being Denzel’s Macrinus!!.

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/28/2024, 11:18 AM
Blade Runner is a great movie ahead of it's time, even though it's nothing like P.K. Dick's book.
Alien is a great claustrophobic horror sci-fi film that stands the test of time.

Other than that, I can't say I've ever enjoyed any of Scott's films out of those two.
He was always very stylish visually, but he seems to even lost that flair.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/28/2024, 11:18 AM
Hot take, Gladiator is overrated. By no means a bad movie but it's just not all that special.

Saw the second one, and it was a good movie, probably won't be memorable either in years to come.

With all the talk about Denzel; i liked him, but i don't think it was an oscar worthy performance. It's clear the guy was having fun, but it didn't look (to me at least) that he was bothered about the role, he was just on autopilot, (still a good performance) but he hardly looked like he was trying all that much. Denzel was just being Denzel.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/28/2024, 11:19 AM
TBF, he's been making movies for 137 years, so time isn't on his side.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/28/2024, 11:24 AM
Tarentino once said that directors are like boxers and have their prime heyday but eventually fall off. I kind of agree with that, but that is not to say the greats still can’t make fantastic movies later in their career. Ridley Scott still can put out fantastic work like The Martian and Last Duel. That being said I didn’t hate Gladiator 2. It was an entertaining time at the movies but is nowhere near as good as the original.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/28/2024, 11:32 AM
To still work at any job at the age of 87 is a miracle. But I feel the cinematographer's frustration. I'm surprised I don't hear more drama between directors and DPs. You have to really be in sync to make a shot work. Also Happy Thanksgiving

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/28/2024, 11:39 AM
Mathieson has assumed Glad2 was his last collaboration with the 87-year-old master.
User Comment Image

Happy Thanksgiving CBM.com fam!
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 11/28/2024, 11:40 AM
He'll be 87 in two days. What does he need to be patient about anymore?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/28/2024, 11:52 AM
Sounds like most 86 year olds
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/28/2024, 11:55 AM
He’s right cgi may make scenes colorful make aliens come to life but use practical effects when they can be used stop be lazy hollywood gladiator two was ok to goodd not as good as first one russel Crowe was upset he didn’t ask be in gladiator two what for he died in first one .,

Action scenes gladiator fights made movie goood anything else was ok

