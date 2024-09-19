GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Zoe Saldaña Is Back In Action In Explosive Trailer For LIONESS Season 2

After a wildly successful first season, Paramount+ has debuted the official trailer for Lioness season two, offering an explosive first look a what's to come for Joe (Zoe Saldaña) this season as the war inches closer and closer to home.

The season synopsis reads, "As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program."

At the time of its release, the series was Paramount+'s most-watched worldwide premiere ever, so the show's return is certainly one of the more anticipated events of the year for the streamer.

In addition to Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy; Avatar: The Way of Water) in the lead role, the supporting cast consists of Laysla De Oliveira (In the Tall Grass; Locke & Key), Genesis Rodriguez (The Umbrella Academy; Big Hero 6), Michael Kelly (House of Cards; Jack Ryan), Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption; Million Dollar Baby), Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies; Aquaman), Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters; Yellowstone), Jill Wagner (Teen Wolf; Blade: The Series), LaMonica Garrett (1883; Crisis on Infinite Earths), James Jordan (Wind River; Yellowstone), Austin Hébert (Burden; Battle Los Angeles), Jonah Wharton (The Rookie; Ballers), Thad Luckinbill (Only the Brave; 12 Strong), and Hannah Love Lanier (A Black Lady Sketch Show; All American).

Saldaña and Kidman are also executive producers on the series, alongside Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox.

Lioness season two premieres October 27!

Watch the official trailer below: