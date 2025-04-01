KARATE KID: LEGENDS - New Trailer Sees Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio Team-Up To Train The Future

KARATE KID: LEGENDS - New Trailer Sees Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio Team-Up To Train The Future

After debuting during their CinemaCon presentation last night, Sony Pictures has officially released the brand new trailer for Karate Kid: Legends, offering an action-packed new look at the film!

News
By RohanPatel - Apr 01, 2025 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

After debuting during their CinemaCon presentation last night, Sony Pictures has officially released the brand new trailer for Karate Kid: Legends, offering an action-packed new look at the next chapter in the Karate Kid franchise. 

The new film will see Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), merge their unique styles to help train a young man named Li Fong (Ben Wang) as he attempts to defend his family and become next ultimate karate champion. 

The synopsis teases, "When kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han, and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso, Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown."

The cast features Jackie Chan (Rush Hour; Police Story; The Karate Kid), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid; Cobra Kai; My Cousin Vinny), Ben Wang (American Born Chinese; Search Party; MacGyver), Joshua Jackson (Dawson's Creek; Fringe; Fatal Attraction), Sadie Stanley (Kim Possible; The Goldbergs; Cruel Summer), and Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian; Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Mulan).

Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F**ing World*; I Am Not Okay with This; Vanity Fair) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween; Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day).  

Karate Kid: Legends hits theaters on May 30!

Check out the new trailer below:

Karate Kid: Legends unites the iconic martial arts masters of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time to tell a completely new story full of action and heart. When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

Leonardo DiCaprio Starts The Revolution In New Trailer For Paul Thomas Anderson's ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Related:

Leonardo DiCaprio Starts The Revolution In New Trailer For Paul Thomas Anderson's ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
New Featurette For Alex Garland's WARFARE Released As First-Reactions Praise Its Intensity
Recommended For You:

New Featurette For Alex Garland's WARFARE Released As First-Reactions Praise Its Intensity

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 4/1/2025, 9:10 PM
This will be utterly epic. These two will make a Dynamic Duo.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/1/2025, 9:11 PM
I liked Cobra Kai, this Looks promising.
dracula
dracula - 4/1/2025, 9:19 PM
Wonder how much acknowledgement will they give Cobra kai
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/1/2025, 9:22 PM
Any reason why this isnt tied to Kobra Kai?
mountainman
mountainman - 4/1/2025, 9:32 PM
Obligatory Cobra Kai comment. That show was great. You’re my boy Johnny!
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 4/1/2025, 10:08 PM
No mention of Jaden Smith I see lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder