KARATE KID: LEGENDS - New Trailer Sees Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio Team-Up To Train The Future

After debuting during their CinemaCon presentation last night, Sony Pictures has officially released the brand new trailer for Karate Kid: Legends, offering an action-packed new look at the next chapter in the Karate Kid franchise.

The new film will see Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), merge their unique styles to help train a young man named Li Fong (Ben Wang) as he attempts to defend his family and become next ultimate karate champion.

The synopsis teases, "When kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han, and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso, Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown."

The cast features Jackie Chan (Rush Hour; Police Story; The Karate Kid), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid; Cobra Kai; My Cousin Vinny), Ben Wang (American Born Chinese; Search Party; MacGyver), Joshua Jackson (Dawson's Creek; Fringe; Fatal Attraction), Sadie Stanley (Kim Possible; The Goldbergs; Cruel Summer), and Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian; Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Mulan).

Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F**ing World*; I Am Not Okay with This; Vanity Fair) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween; Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day).

Karate Kid: Legends hits theaters on May 30!

Check out the new trailer below: