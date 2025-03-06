POWERPUFF: Leaked Trailer For Scrapped CW Series Starring Chloe Bennet Is Weirdest Thing You'll Watch Today

POWERPUFF: Leaked Trailer For Scrapped CW Series Starring Chloe Bennet Is Weirdest Thing You'll Watch Today

The trailer for The CW's scrapped Powerpuff TV series has leaked online, and it won't take you long to figure out why the network decided to pull the plug on this live-action sequel. Check it out here...

The CW announced plans for Powerpuff in 2020. Understandably, fans of Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls were in equal parts excited and filled with trepidation about a live-action sequel. 

The network's approach to the material raised eyebrows from the start, largely because each member of the iconic trio was set to be portrayed by, and as, adults. Still, Diablo Cody and Heather Regnie's role in developing the project felt like a step in the right direction, as did the fact Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Chloe Bennet was tapped to play Blossom.

Dove Cameron was chosen as Bubbles, with Yana Perrault picked to bring Buttercup to life on screen. Scrubs alum Donald Faison, meanwhile, was cast as Professor Utonium.

After being shot, the pilot was revealed to have fallen flat, with The CW's former Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz admitting the whole thing was a "miss." The idea had been to go back to the drawing board and reshoot the episode, but it fell apart post-pandemic and the series was ultimately scrapped.

We got a first-look image and set photos in 2021 but the trailer for Powerpuff has now leaked online. It's over three and a half minutes long and establishes what's become of the Powerpuff Girls and how the animated franchise was set to be grounded in reality. 

The whole thing looks cheesy, not particularly well-acted, and is full of those far from convincing special effects we grew used to seeing on The CW. The less said about Mojo Jojo, the better.

The lead trio appear to have been perfectly cast for the most part, though it's easy to see why the network passed on the series. 

"The Powerpuff Girls used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes, now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting," read the synopsis for the now-scrapped series, confirming it was to be a far cry from the animated series fans know and love. "Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?"

In 2023, The Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken says he warned The CW that they were taking his beloved characters in the wrong direction. 

"I had one meeting with them and I told them, 'When you turn them into adults, they’re no longer the Powerpuff Girls because if they’re adults, that’s just three super girls who don’t have to deal with being kids,'" he recalled. "That’s a completely different show."

You can check out the leaked Powerpuff trailer below. 

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/6/2025, 6:20 AM
Release the Snydercut tho
Highflyer
Highflyer - 3/6/2025, 6:21 AM
I need to wash my eyes with bleach. My mouth dropped when she said the cartoon white washed them.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 3/6/2025, 6:28 AM
Yes, that's CW alright
Latverian
Latverian - 3/6/2025, 6:29 AM
Jeez, and I thought those leaks were bad...

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/6/2025, 6:31 AM
Love the concept, hate the execution. They played it way too safe.

If it were a more source-accurate, big-budgeted sequel to the original show and they had a more radical adult approach to it it could have been something special.
Of course there would be a knee-jerk reaction to that. Fans would be outraged etc. But it would be genuine punk. If you're gonna do something with this kind of a concept lean into it.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/6/2025, 6:32 AM
Can't lie as bad as this looks and sounded, I'd still stream it even if just to see for myself HOW bad and have a good laugh over it.

Concept wise with how messed up in many ways the cartoon was, great but totaly questionable on many levels, it would actualy make logical sense the kids could go off the rails in any number of ways and if doing it you could go more serious or more lampoon style thus like the live action Scooby Doo film I can dig the idea and even if flawed enjoy watching s#!t like this from time to time.

At worst it could be so insane it makes the state of RL look less out of wack, and help appreciate average not great or bad content more, at best it could be hilariously bad and thus a fun distraction to thinking about real world issues for a couple hours.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/6/2025, 6:35 AM
Chloe Bennets parents surname is wang

User Comment Image
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/6/2025, 6:45 AM
@AllsNotGood - what's so Wang about it?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/6/2025, 6:47 AM
What the [frick] did I just watch ? This right here is proof not everything can be turned into live action.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 3/6/2025, 6:48 AM
"That outfit was so gender normative"

Dumbest [frick]ing line I've heard.

Well at least this shitshow never saw the light of day.

