AQUAMAN 2: New Details On Amber Heard's Role Revealed Along With Leaked Shots Of Mera

Some new details on Amber Heard's role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have come to light, and it sounds like Mera may have a bigger part to play in the sequel than we'd been led to believe...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 20, 2023 10:12 AM EST

It sounds like Amber Heard's Mera might have a bigger role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom than we've been led to believe.

A couple of quick shots aside, the marketing for James Wan's sequel has basically pivoted away from Mera as much as possible. This is likely due to several factors, but Heard confirmed that Warner Bros. didn't want her to reprise the role at all during her defamation trial, and that she had to "fight really hard" to stay in the movie.

"I was given a script. Then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away. Two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch."

While this would seem to suggest that Mera will have very little screen-time, reports coming out of fan-screenings and the China premiere tell a slightly different story.

Possible spoilers follow.

Apparently, Heard will have quite a few scenes in the movie, although she is only part of the first act (you can probably guess why that is). There are several moments with Mera, Arthur Curry and their son, as well as at least one major action sequence involving the character.

One report claims that Heard actually has as much of a supporting role as Patrick Wilson, though that seems a little hard to believe!

Social media and review embargos lift at the same time hours before the movie arrives in theaters (no, that's not a great sign), so be sure to check back tomorrow for our reaction.

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, no, after w balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to swim into theaters on December 22.

VamP5659 - 12/20/2023, 10:02 AM
Why the hell is the thumbnail flashing me lol?
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 10:15 AM
@VamP5659 - bigger question is this what this site is doing now? Posting spoiler cam screenshots from films? When was this last done for a an mcu movie? Why jumping on the bandwagon to spoil a movie, because of spite? Is this what this site stands for, aren’t there piracy laws for this? They refused to post the video from the Wolverine game but post this? Outrageous!
VamP5659 - 12/20/2023, 10:16 AM
@worcestershire - It's bias. Plain and simple. Bias isn't Journalism, Josh, telling the truth is.
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 10:16 AM
And if the excuse is to not click or move on, then we should all just move on from this site and not give any clicks at all, if really what this site is allowing. Where’s the professional journalism here?
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 10:17 AM
@VamP5659 - this was posted by Mark Cassidy, I didn’t think he’d stoop to Josh’s level but he’s far exceeded it
VamP5659 - 12/20/2023, 10:19 AM
@worcestershire - God damn it, Mark. I thought you were one of the good ones.
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 10:20 AM
@NateBest

Hi, sorry to tag you, but can you review and moderate this please. I believe this article should be deleted completely. DC vs Marvel, WB vs Disney, there’s no excuse to share screenshots from the film with the intention to spoil the experience for audiences.

This has never been done before on this site and is a first. Even with post-credit scenes it’s always description. At the very least, Josh is respectful enough to say he won’t be sharing the video or images, but this is unacceptable in my opinion.

Looking forward to hearing from you.
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 10:22 AM
@VamP5659 - I have @ Nate, which I rarely do, because every other thing is nonsense, but this I can’t ignore. I hope he responds and moderates this article
VamP5659 - 12/20/2023, 10:25 AM
@worcestershire - I hope he responds as well. I honestly hope some new writers will stand up to this shit and write REAL news and opinion pieces.
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 10:34 AM
@VamP5659 - OR the current writes are disciplined. Just be professional, the site runs itself thanks to the members who comment, debate and argue
ClintThaHamster - 12/20/2023, 11:05 AM
@worcestershire - Just trying to bait the usual suspects into rage clicking on an article about Amber Heard. Gotta get those ad impressions somehow!
AllsGood - 12/20/2023, 10:04 AM
AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM

Has 2 Reviews at Rotten Tomatoes 1 Fresh and 1 Rotten.

Rotten

James Wan knows how to make a blockbuster, but in this sequel all his good ideas, and there are many, and every effort to get the audience to have a good time are hindered by cuts, retouches and reshoots. [Full review in Spanish]

Fresh

Is it a good movie? Not at all, but it can be entertaining enough to not make you regret spending two hours of your time on it. [Full Review in Spanish]
defenderofthefaith - 12/20/2023, 10:04 AM
Amber might not be happy about her role being reduced but to be fair I think she is lucky to still be in it.
MosquitoFarmer - 12/20/2023, 10:05 AM
I have by utter chance been watching Heard/Depp trial videos since last night, and watching her and her team just fumbling the ball every which way but lose. It was pretty amusing.
lazlodaytona - 12/20/2023, 10:09 AM
I thought Amber was great as Mera. Too bad studios freak out instantly when something happens with their actor. It's not like it was an Ezra or Majors issue.
harryba11zack - 12/20/2023, 10:13 AM
@lazlodaytona - the bed sh1tter tried to ruin a man's life, not to mention she chopped off a part of his finger.
whynot - 12/20/2023, 10:17 AM
@harryba11zack - they were both toxic people but that has little to do with this movie.
marvel72 - 12/20/2023, 10:13 AM
She is hot in a crazy bitch kinda way.
VamP5659 - 12/20/2023, 10:14 AM
@marvel72 - true tho
Songoty - 12/20/2023, 10:24 AM
Source: "Leave Heard alone"

Lmao
DocSpock - 12/20/2023, 10:40 AM

AquaBro 2, Amber Heard. The last gasp of the DCFU.

It all boils down to one thing.

Poo.
heisei24 - 12/20/2023, 10:45 AM
She has a total of 15-20 mins of screentime if I recall. So yeah, she's not actively involved in the movie, but it's not like they're completely ditching her.
Order66 - 12/20/2023, 10:46 AM
She may be bat shit crazy, but she is still sexy af.
theFUZZ008 - 12/20/2023, 11:01 AM
She crazy. But, she still looks good.

