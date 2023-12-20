AQUAMAN 2: New Details On Amber Heard's Role Revealed Along With Leaked Shots Of Mera

It sounds like Amber Heard's Mera might have a bigger role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom than we've been led to believe.

A couple of quick shots aside, the marketing for James Wan's sequel has basically pivoted away from Mera as much as possible. This is likely due to several factors, but Heard confirmed that Warner Bros. didn't want her to reprise the role at all during her defamation trial, and that she had to "fight really hard" to stay in the movie.

"I was given a script. Then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away. Two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch."

While this would seem to suggest that Mera will have very little screen-time, reports coming out of fan-screenings and the China premiere tell a slightly different story.

Possible spoilers follow.

Apparently, Heard will have quite a few scenes in the movie, although she is only part of the first act (you can probably guess why that is). There are several moments with Mera, Arthur Curry and their son, as well as at least one major action sequence involving the character.

One report claims that Heard actually has as much of a supporting role as Patrick Wilson, though that seems a little hard to believe!

Social media and review embargos lift at the same time hours before the movie arrives in theaters (no, that's not a great sign), so be sure to check back tomorrow for our reaction.

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, no, after w balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to swim into theaters on December 22.