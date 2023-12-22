AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Fails To Make A Splash With Disappointing Thursday Preview Opening

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Fails To Make A Splash With Disappointing Thursday Preview Opening AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Fails To Make A Splash With Disappointing Thursday Preview Opening

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrived in North American theaters yesterday evening, but there's more bad news for the final DCEU movie because it failed to make a major splash during Thursday previews...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 22, 2023 11:12 AM EST

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has already faced the wrath of critics, but the final DCEU movie has also failed to make a splash at the box office during Thursday preview screenings.

The sequel has started its domestic run with a mere $4.5 million; that's half of what Aquaman made in 2018 and well below what The Flash raced to - $9.7 million - when it debuted with slightly more positive reviews back in June. The Scarlet Speedster's first solo outing would go on to make just $55 million during its opening weekend. 

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has the odds stacked against it with a 36% Rotten Tomatoes score and a serious lack of buzz among fans and regular moviegoers alike. 

As things stand, the movie is eyeing a disappointing $40 million debut...over four days (including Christmas Day). Some pundits believe it will barely top $30 million across that period and, when we start looking at the three-day projections, there's a very good chance it will have the lowest opening weekend of any superhero movie this year. 

Aquaman made $67 million during its domestic bow five years ago but ended up grossing $100 million through the holidays. It would go on to exceed expectations globally by earning over $1 billion, though history doesn't look set to repeat itself with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (especially with a noticeable lack of interest in China this time). 

Offering some hope is the fact the movie didn't have the DCEU's worst Thursday evening debut this year; Shazam! Fury of the Gods opened with $3.4 million, while Blue Beetle made $3.3 million. None of 2023's DC offerings has passed $275 million worldwide so it's doubtful Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will. 

Audiences have largely abandoned the DC Universe in 2023, with many blaming DC Studios for kicking off the year with a full-blown DCU slate announcement which made it clear this year's final DCEU offering simply didn't matter. 

Here are spoiler guides for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdoml:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Ending Explained: How Does Arthur Curry's Story - And The DCEU - End?
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's Post-Credits Scene Leaks And It Doesn't Sound Worth Waiting For
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Spoilers Reveal Whether Amber Heard's Mera Lives Or Dies In The Movie
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Spoilers: Does Batman Appear In The Final DCEU Movie?
• Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Offers Disappointing Explanation For Willem Dafoe's Absence As Vulko

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Offers Disappointing Explanation For Willem Dafoe's Absence As Vulko - SPOILERS
Related:

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Offers Disappointing Explanation For Willem Dafoe's Absence As Vulko - SPOILERS
DC Studios Boss Peter Safran Says AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM's Jason Momoa Will Always Have A Home At DC
Recommended For You:

DC Studios Boss Peter Safran Says AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM's Jason Momoa "Will Always Have A Home At DC"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:29 AM
Still not released in some locations. Excited to watch it this weekend with the fam!!!
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:31 AM
People are loving it, the general audiences. So it may have legs. Let’s see, word of mouth may help. I’m all here for supporting James Wan, Jason, Patrick, Yahya and Nicole.
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:33 AM
Not expecting anything great, that’s the general CBM reception this year except GotG V3. If I enjoy it, might watch it more than once to support the last DCEU film, coming from my guy James Wan
lazlodaytona - 12/22/2023, 11:45 AM
@worcestershire - Christmas, Christmas break, and New Year's might help it a little more because kids would probably like to see it. I mean, how else do you explain how those last 2 Jurassic World films did? Every adult I talked to said the same type of thing, 100%: either rolled their eyes because they were with their kids or just said they were straight-up trash.
MisterDoctor217 - 12/22/2023, 11:47 AM
@worcestershire -


Where are these fabulous people who liked it?


worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:49 AM
@lazlodaytona - I know they are releasing late in at least one place because of holidays. On the 28th instead of 22nd. So it might have legs. And true about JW films
vectorsigma - 12/22/2023, 11:29 AM
I forgot, so what was the marvels first week?
Izaizaiza - 12/22/2023, 11:33 AM
@vectorsigma - 47 million. They're opening weekend, not sure beyond that
Itwasme - 12/22/2023, 11:33 AM
@vectorsigma - $47mm opening weekend.

But on a serious note, why are people comparing the 2? What does one under performing movie have to do with another?
marvel72 - 12/22/2023, 11:37 AM
@Itwasme - Because comparing opening weekends.
Itwasme - 12/22/2023, 11:47 AM
@marvel72 - that how they are being compared, but not why. The 2 have been compared from the start and I don't get why. There's no real race between them.
JDL - 12/22/2023, 11:51 AM
@vectorsigma - To a great degree being the tail end of a dead in the water (for now) franchise is being fatal which if the film is decent is a shame. As for the Marvels sadly that's a different issue altogether. FWIW I liked CM but I can't ignore how badly the sequel tanked.
thedrudo - 12/22/2023, 11:30 AM
So crazy how bad this is shaping up. I went yesterday afternoon and had a decent time. Far from perfect but I liked the story better than the first.
Itwasme - 12/22/2023, 11:32 AM
I really liked Blue Beetle, it's a shame it didn't do that well. BO has just gotten worse over the course of the year, so I'm personally putting a bit less stock in it these days. Audiences aren't going to the movies like they used to and until that trend starts to reverse we will may see things continue to trend downward.
lazlodaytona - 12/22/2023, 11:40 AM
@Itwasme - I loved Blue Beatle. I'm shocked it didn't do at least a 'little' better...
ObserverIO - 12/22/2023, 11:40 AM
@Itwasme - I kinda enjoyed Blue Beetle, but it wasn't really worth a trip to the cinema.
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:41 AM
@lazlodaytona - blue beetle was great, sometimes cringe lol, but overall great. Good they’re carrying over the actor into the DCU
Itwasme - 12/22/2023, 11:46 AM
@ObserverIO - I certainly wouldn't call it top tier, but it was a fun time out with the kids. I think its super telling though that a fun movie isn't going to do well at the BO. Going to the movies for a fun time just isn't what people are into these days.
mountainman - 12/22/2023, 11:34 AM
It feels like every movie has done poorly since Barbie and Oppenheimer. Hunter Games made a small profit, and some lower budget movies did well, but everything else with a big budget has performed very poorly.

Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, Wish, The Marvels, etc. Nobody is really going to the movies for anything right now.
mountainman - 12/22/2023, 11:36 AM
@mountainman - *Hunger Games. Nobody wants to think about what the crackhead corrupt pedophile Hunter Games would look like 🤢
EZBeast - 12/22/2023, 11:43 AM
@mountainman - shockingly the hunger games is actually going to turn a small profit
ObserverIO - 12/22/2023, 11:51 AM
@mountainman - Those weren't very good though (I didn't see Hunger Games). Maybe Flower Moon was alright, but it wasn't very good for Scorsese.

There are some damn good movies out right now.

Poor Things is my favorite for next years Oscars.

Wonka is actually way better than the trailer made it out to be. Future classic, no lie. Great songs, Chalomet is brilliant. Paul King is cinemas secret weapon.

Godzilla Minus One is apparently the epitome of awesome (will be seeing it as soon as I can do).

Migration is probably another crowd pleaser from Illumination. In fact that could have saved cinemas this Christmas season, but with zero marketing and a sporadic release schedule I guess theatre owners and illumination have missed a trick. Studios probably too busy counting all that money they made from Mario.
ObserverIO - 12/22/2023, 11:52 AM
@mountainman - Also, you've sold a ticket for Hunter Games, I wanna see that.
Timerider - 12/22/2023, 11:34 AM
When I went to see it yesterday, there was only about 8 people in the theater and it seats 100.
lazlodaytona - 12/22/2023, 11:40 AM
@Timerider - what time?
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:40 AM
@Timerider - my friend who already saw it in the states said the theater was full. So, conflicting reports. Maybe has to do with region too
marvel72 - 12/22/2023, 11:39 AM
I watched Rebel Moon today, visually stunning not as bad as some made it out too be.

I thought it was watchable, not the best thing ever but entertaining.
0bstreperous - 12/22/2023, 11:40 AM
Movie was great it was a beat by beat replication of the first
Like home alone 1 & 2
Nolanite - 12/22/2023, 11:41 AM
Watched it last night.
Not too many people in my showing.
Nonetheless, I had a good time.
There was no sign of Pitbull thank jeebus.
The story overall was a tad bit better than part 1.
Proud to say that I watched every DCEU movie in theaters from the start.
Looking forward to seeing what Gunn brings to the table!
Nolanite out
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:42 AM
@Nolanite - Pitbull 😂
lazlodaytona - 12/22/2023, 11:42 AM
Oh well. I thought this would do a little better than predicted and I was shocked the 1st one did as good as it did.
Forthas - 12/22/2023, 11:44 AM
No tears should be shed for this franchise. The parade of bad leadership is the reason why this happened and they are continuing that tradition by having in place MORE bad leadership which will continue to erode the DC brand assuming it is still even profitable.
DocSpock - 12/22/2023, 11:45 AM


Biggest shock ever!!!!!

not.
EZBeast - 12/22/2023, 11:45 AM
The first movie was on at the weight room yesterday and I forgot how entertaining it actually was. I didn't see until like 2 years after it came out and while it was dumb fun I definitely enjoyed it!

This one just sounds dumb...
FireandBlood - 12/22/2023, 11:47 AM
Audiences abandoned the DCEU long before Gunn announced the reboot, less we forget this is their 8th consecutive flop
SirDuckAlot - 12/22/2023, 11:49 AM
I'm not going to see this
worcestershire - 12/22/2023, 11:51 AM
@SirDuckAlot - k

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder