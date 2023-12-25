POLL: How Would You Rate AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM?

Happy Holidays! Unfortunately, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom isn't having a particularly Merry Christmas thanks to largely negative reviews and a disappointing opening weekend which means it will likely be 2023's biggest DCEU flop (no easy feat in a year when the entire slate has underwhelmed).

Given the success Aquaman found back in 2018, the hope had been that this follow-up might similarly exceed expectations and end this franchise on a high.

Heck, had it been a runaway success, the possibility of Jason Momoa reprising the role in the new DCU may well have been on the table. At this rate, though, he'll be lucky to even be offered Lobo as we're sure DC Studios is keen to avoid too many associations with the DCEU and its difficult final year.

We're all fans here at the end of the day and one person's disaster is another's masterpiece. In the case of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, there are some positives and we're sure plenty of you had a fun time in theaters. Then, there will be those of you who were relieved to see the credits roll and for the suffering to end.

Today, we're giving you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, the opportunity to cast your votes and rate Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. All you need to do is cast your vote in the poll below; will you agree with the critics or have they treated the King of Atlantis unfairly? Let's find out...

Loading...

Oh, and if you're among those who don't plan on watching Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, we have you covered with these in-depth spoiler breakdowns:

• Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Ending Explained: How Does Arthur Curry's Story - And The DCEU - End?

• Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's Post-Credits Scene Leaks And It Doesn't Sound Worth Waiting For

• Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Spoilers Reveal Whether Amber Heard's Mera Lives Or Dies In The Movie

• Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Spoilers: Does Batman Appear In The Final DCEU Movie?

• Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Offers Disappointing Explanation For Willem Dafoe's Absence As Vulko

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.