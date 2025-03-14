AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Gets An Intriguing Working Title As Current Pre-Production Budget Is Revealed

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Gets An Intriguing Working Title As Current Pre-Production Budget Is Revealed

As Avengers: Doomsday gears up to begin shooting in the UK, the movie has been given an intriguing, Loki-related working title as Disney's spend on pre-production costs are revealed. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Mar 14, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Forbes

Avengers: Doomsday is set to begin shooting in the UK any day now and, according to public records acquired by Forbes, Disney has already spent double on pre-production - $8 million - compared to 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Not only does this point to the House of Mouse putting its weight behind the Marvel Studios movie, but it's likely a sign that some huge sets are being built. In comparison, the Ant-Man threequel was shot almost entirely on The Volume, giving it something of a lifeless feel in the process.

The fact costs are already racking up on Avengers: Doomsday is bound to raise some eyebrows, particularly after the Russo Brothers reportedly spent as much as $320 million on their recent Netflix critical flop, The Electric State

Of course, it's worth remembering that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame had a combined budget of $1.3 billion, with both movies making that back and then some (until Avatar's re-release, Endgame was the highest-grossing movie ever). 

"With a roster of actors which reads like a roll call for the Oscars, Marvel had to go to great lengths to prevent production costs from ballooning," the site's report explains. "Instead of filming the movies in the United States, where many of the cast are based, the movies will instead be shot at the historic Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom where studios get a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend in the country."

It's also been revealed that Avengers: Doomsday's working title is "For All Time Productions UK." Loki fans will remember that "For All Time. Always" is the TVA's motto and likely a reference to the Multiversal shenanigans we'll see when Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes battle Doctor Doom. 

Some might take this as confirmation we'll see the TVA and Miss Minutes, though that was surely inevitable after Deadpool & Wolverine. Loki is also expected to play a major role in the story as the God of Mischief remains at the centre of the Multiverse as its battery. 

"Well, we always create our own version of the story," Joe Russo recently said when asked which version of Secret Wars, a story told in 1984 and 2015, will inspire these Avengers movies. "So, we use the comics as loose inspiration."

"But, you know, I grew up on the original run," he continued. "That's something that got me into Marvel comic books. The Hickman run is also fantastic [and they're] very different from each other in a lot of ways, so we'll draw inspiration from both of them."

While concept art for both Doomsday and Secret Wars has leaked online, very little has been revealed about the movies. The bulk of shooting is expected to take place behind closed doors or in locations off-limits to the paparazzi.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

Russo Brothers Explain How Helming THE ELECTRIC STATE Has Prepared Them For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
Russo Brothers Explain How Helming THE ELECTRIC STATE Has Prepared Them For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors On Rumors That Certain Disney+ Characters Will Feature - Possible SPOILERS
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors On Rumors That Certain Disney+ Characters Will Feature - Possible SPOILERS

HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/14/2025, 8:48 AM
I want to be really, really excited for these films and I'm just...not. It's breaking my heart. Am I getting too old, too selective with my time ? I don't know

The height of the MCU circa Infinity War seems like a fever dream these days

I wish those days would come back...
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 3/14/2025, 8:55 AM
@HagridsHole1 - We'll never get those glory days back. I'm just glad we had them.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/14/2025, 9:02 AM
@HagridsHole1 - Your feelings are what most people feel these days. There are still some MCU die hards but it is the minority.

These movies could still do well, but it will be based on nostalgia baiting using old actors and characters. Almost nobody cares about what has been set up post endgame.
colonel179
colonel179 - 3/14/2025, 9:03 AM
@HagridsHole1 - It's because almost everything has sucked since Endgame. There hasn't been any real continuity and there hasn't been been any lead up to Doomsday whatsoever.

Marvel dropped the ball immensely after Endgame. When the MCU launched, they didn't have any idea it would be successful, so they couldn't plan everything in advance and had to go along. I believe Guardians of the Galaxy was the movie that really made them sure they could take on the infinity saga full force.

This time, they had all the time and money to plan everything ahead, while also having thousands of fans excited for it, and they just lost it all.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/14/2025, 9:30 AM
@mountainman - agreed on your assessment. I was going to comment that if you've been invested in what's been built, (although not perfect and we haven't seen some characters like Shang chi for years), this is pretty exciting

But if you checked out after endgame or found some movies not entertaining for you, or got wrapped up in the hate brigade and missed out on some honest to goodness entertaining films like guardians 3 and Spiderman 3 and strange 2 etc, then yes these new avengers films likely won't tickle your nerdy heart like infinity war and endgame did
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/14/2025, 8:49 AM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/14/2025, 8:49 AM
gambgel
gambgel - 3/14/2025, 8:50 AM
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 3/14/2025, 8:54 AM
The budget's gonna end up being like a trillion dollars.😂🤣🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/14/2025, 9:08 AM
I like that working title…

Would be nice to see more of the TVA again aswell as hopefully Mobius even though I think he “retired” at the end of Loki S2.

Also man the budget for this movie is gonna be risky given the state of the B.O usually nowadays , not just for Marvel but studios in general…

Godspeed & good luck.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/14/2025, 9:09 AM
RDJ alone adds $47.5m to the budget of each film as such they are looking at a budget of around $450m+ each film, meaning break-even's of $1.125bn each. Though the studio likely wants them to perform close to Infinity War's $2.052bn to justify the expenses and also help justify all the financial failures of Phase 4 onwards.

At the moment the only films to break $1bn in Phase 4/5 have been Spider-man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine - both being celebrations of rival studios: Sony & Fox.

In terms of prior Avengers movies:
• Avengers: $1.521bn
• Age of Ultron: $1.405bn
• Infinity War: $2.052bn
• Endgame: $2.799bn

It's unclear how much brand damage has been doing to the Avengers title through the last few years and they'll no doubt throw a bunch of cameos in to try and bump the box office return. I think they'll break-even, but I don't think we'll see it reach the heights of Endgame and there's potential these won't surpass Infinity War's box office due to lack of set-up prior.
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 3/14/2025, 9:11 AM
Filming in London......
CholoScorpion
CholoScorpion - 3/14/2025, 9:17 AM
Is Thor in this?
Vigor
Vigor - 3/14/2025, 9:26 AM
@CholoScorpion - yea
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/14/2025, 9:26 AM
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/14/2025, 9:21 AM
Man, they need a win with these movies.

I just don't know if they have the level of interest that IW and EG produced. It'll probably draw big money, but can they get that kind of hype again? I don't see it yet.

Either way they need to either reboot this thing, or soft reboot to bring back the main characters, alongside the X-Men. OR....just go full Fox and only do X-Men, FF, and SM for a while. Each of those IPs have a world of characters and stories they could explore on their own.
Reginator
Reginator - 3/14/2025, 9:39 AM
@JustAWaffle - well Disney+ will have Wonderman and thats got to be a huge hit for the MCU.......
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/14/2025, 9:46 AM
Marvel now hit and miss gamble see finished product how good it is

