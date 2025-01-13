AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature Return Of Gwyneth Paltrow As Pepper Potts/Rescue

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature Return Of Gwyneth Paltrow As Pepper Potts/Rescue

We haven't seen Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts since she suited up as Rescue in Avengers: Endgame, but a new rumour claims that Marvel Studios has convinced the actor to return for Avengers: Doomsday...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2025 07:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Gwyneth Paltrow is a Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran...even if she isn't entirely sure which Marvel Studios movies she's appeared in (the actor famously forgot that she worked alongside Tom Holland in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming).

After appearing in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, and Iron Man 3, Paltrow took on a smaller role in the MCU with supporting turns in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The latter saw her finally suit up as Rescue in a bid to help turn the tide against Thanos and his army.

It also meant she was there when Tony Stark died. Pepper hasn't been seen since, a surprise when Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Damage Control acquire many Stark Industries assets after Peter Parker's clash with Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home

While Ironheart and Armor Wars are both logical next destinations for the character, scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims Paltrow is now signed on to reprise her role in Avengers: Doomsday

With any luck, this isn't an indication that we're going to have to see all of Iron Man's old friends and allies react to the fact Doctor Doom shares his face courtesy of the Multiverse. 

Paltrow has been honest about not being a huge MCU fan after previously revealing, "To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point. I’ve never seen Endgame. I can’t keep track of who’s what. But I probably should at some point."

The Academy Award winner also talked about the way the franchise has changed since 2008. "The first film we did was very different from the rest because the studio didn’t think it was going to be a big hit," she said. "They hired Jon Favreau to direct who was great. And they hired Robert Downey Jr., who was unhireable at the time. His career was at a very low point."

"We improvised almost every scene of that movie," Paltrow continued. "We would write scenes in the morning in Jon’s trailer. It was like doing an independent film. Then the movie was such a huge hit that then we didn’t make them like that anymore."

Despite plenty of apparent confirmations about who will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, next to nothing has been revealed about the movie. Still, with the Russo Brothers back behind the camera, it feels like Earth's Mightiest Heroes are in safe hands. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/13/2025, 7:37 AM
Ima just toss this one out there too and say Jon Faverau will also appear in Doomsday as Happy Hogan.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 8:19 AM
@HammerLegFoot - scoop!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/13/2025, 7:39 AM
DrFake
DrFake - 1/13/2025, 7:43 AM
Another MyTimeToShineH bullshit

Don't believe his lies
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/13/2025, 7:51 AM
Oh just recast Potts. Paltrow doesn’t give a fu€k about the character, anyway.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 8:20 AM
@FrankenDad - I could care less if she knows what movie she's filming. She plays the part well
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 8:22 AM
@Vigor - couldn't *
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/13/2025, 8:59 AM
@Vigor - I don’t disagree, but didn’t she say she’s done?
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 9:06 AM
@FrankenDad - they all say they're done until they see the 💵 💲 🤑
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/13/2025, 9:08 AM
@Vigor - sooooo true
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/13/2025, 7:56 AM
but why?!!! we already got the perfect female iron man lady

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/13/2025, 8:19 AM
@harryba11zack - lol
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 8:35 AM
@harryba11zack - ugh. i [frick]ing hate this character. I cant remember the name.. is it Ironwoke?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/13/2025, 8:45 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - you idot, her name is Wakanda
User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 8:51 AM
@harryba11zack - is the last name Forever or Reparations?
I cant remember...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/13/2025, 8:52 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/13/2025, 7:59 AM
For the drama.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/13/2025, 8:05 AM
Yeah? Character from previous movies might appear in a future movie? Incredible inside scoop!
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/13/2025, 8:19 AM
well then, seeing this, my whole opinion of this cash grab has changed. It just wouldn't be the MCU without Pepper Potts.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/13/2025, 8:28 AM
She's exhausting but I wouldn't mind seeing her back.
ptick
ptick - 1/13/2025, 8:44 AM
Crazy how people crap on Potts because Paltrow doesn't care about the movies ... if that was so important, yall would have been binge-watching Ms Marvel twice a month and seeing The Marvel's everyday because I doubt any MCU actor is more invested in Marvel/the MCU than Iman Vellani.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 9:04 AM
I mean , it makes sense she would be in this given RDJ being Doom and all..

I wouldn’t be surprised (and would even like them to) mine the drama from Victor having the same face as Tony atleast as much as possible.

It’s best to squeeze enough drama imo from anywhere they can given the short amount of buildup we woukd have for these films.

Anyway , it also just would be nice to catch up with Pepper & Morgan again after 7 years or so since EG.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 1/13/2025, 9:07 AM
Ooo do we get one scene of rescue spinny blastin again after not seeing her since then?

View Recorder