AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature Return Of Gwyneth Paltrow As Pepper Potts/Rescue

Gwyneth Paltrow is a Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran...even if she isn't entirely sure which Marvel Studios movies she's appeared in (the actor famously forgot that she worked alongside Tom Holland in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming).

After appearing in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, and Iron Man 3, Paltrow took on a smaller role in the MCU with supporting turns in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The latter saw her finally suit up as Rescue in a bid to help turn the tide against Thanos and his army.

It also meant she was there when Tony Stark died. Pepper hasn't been seen since, a surprise when Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Damage Control acquire many Stark Industries assets after Peter Parker's clash with Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While Ironheart and Armor Wars are both logical next destinations for the character, scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims Paltrow is now signed on to reprise her role in Avengers: Doomsday.

With any luck, this isn't an indication that we're going to have to see all of Iron Man's old friends and allies react to the fact Doctor Doom shares his face courtesy of the Multiverse.

Paltrow has been honest about not being a huge MCU fan after previously revealing, "To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point. I’ve never seen Endgame. I can’t keep track of who’s what. But I probably should at some point."

The Academy Award winner also talked about the way the franchise has changed since 2008. "The first film we did was very different from the rest because the studio didn’t think it was going to be a big hit," she said. "They hired Jon Favreau to direct who was great. And they hired Robert Downey Jr., who was unhireable at the time. His career was at a very low point."

"We improvised almost every scene of that movie," Paltrow continued. "We would write scenes in the morning in Jon’s trailer. It was like doing an independent film. Then the movie was such a huge hit that then we didn’t make them like that anymore."

Despite plenty of apparent confirmations about who will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, next to nothing has been revealed about the movie. Still, with the Russo Brothers back behind the camera, it feels like Earth's Mightiest Heroes are in safe hands.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.