AVENGERS: Jonathan Majors Reacts To Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom Replacing Kang In SECRET WARS

Almost everyone in the MCU has weighed in on Robert Downey Jr's return as Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday. But what about the man he replaced, Jonathan Majors?

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 31, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: TMZ

This past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios officially said goodbye to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and hello to Avengers: Doomsday

This of course means that Marvel is likely done with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the season 2 finale of Loki allows the film studio to tie up the Kang/TVA storyline with no loose ends.

It seems TMZ has caught up with Majors in West Hollywood early yesterday morning, where they asked the actor about his feelings on being replaced by Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom in the next two Avengers films.

"Yeah, I'm heartbroken," said Majors in response to the question. "Of course [I'm heartbroken]. I love him, I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though."

The TMZ reporter then asked if Majors thought it was unfair that Robert Downey Jr. has a convicted felony charge for drug and weapon possessions on his rap sheet, whereas Majors only has a misdemeanor.  However, Majors didn't take the bait and chose his answer carefully.

"I think it's fair that Mr. Downey has been greeted with patience, curiosity and love and that [Ezra] Miller has gotten the same treatment. And that they're being allowed to work their art and be creative on that level...I didn't really get that."

The TMZ reporter continued to question Majors, clearly trying to get him to say that he was being treated unfairly because of the color of his skin but Majors didn't take the bait.

Majors does eventually reveal that he'd still be game to return to the MCU as Kang, stating, "Hell yeah," when asked if he would take his old job back. "If that's what the fans want, if that's what Marvel wants, let's roll."

As we reported during our SDCC coverage, the consensus among the online scooper community is that Doom will first show up in an end credits scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps before making his full-on debut in Doomsday.

Along with Downey's return,  Anthony and Joe Russo are also back in the director's seat.  Stephen McFeely rounds out the reunion as the screenwriter for both films, although his usual writing partner, Christopher Markus has chosen not to return.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently slated to hit North American theaters on May 1, 2026.  Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously cautioned that not every superhero or Avenger would appear in the film.

Those that are confirmed to appear include Doom, the Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, and the members of the Thunderbolts.

Avengers: Secret Wars is currently scheduled to be released on May 7, 2027, however, don't be surprised if these dates shift and change over the next few months.

Although SDCC just ended, Disney D23 is just around the corner, kicking off on August 9th, and Marvel Studios is rumored to have even more surprises set to be revealed.

Related:

1 2
Conquistador
Conquistador - 7/31/2024, 1:17 PM
Had this discussion a few articles back. Let's see how heated it gets...

Personally I think in about 5 years with the right opportunities he'll be back, unless Jabbari's civil suit gets interesting.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/31/2024, 1:20 PM
@Conquistador - I actually think it'll be less than 5 years. 2 at the most.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 1:24 PM
@Nomis929 - 2 is when the actual film comes out. I dont think so.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 1:24 PM
@Conquistador - Nah I dont think so. kang will be back, but I dont jonathon majors has that hype to bring him back.

If you mean movies all togethor, maybe.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/31/2024, 1:24 PM
@Conquistador - Downy Jr is proof that people like Majors can make a big comeback
Conquistador
Conquistador - 7/31/2024, 1:30 PM
@Nomis929 - could be, but guy was on a crazy projectary...Creed 3, Marvel,ant man, Loki, lovecraft, devotion, harder they fall etc...

It will take time to build up again, especially as Disney has their hand in everything...
Conquistador
Conquistador - 7/31/2024, 1:31 PM
@TheRogue - Yeah I mean movies in general.

Never know though, depending on the public consensus they could bring him back just to kill him off in a couple minutes, kinda pleasing both camps.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/31/2024, 1:34 PM
@Conquistador - We're a fickle and forgiving society. the next major celebrity controvesy will come along and we'll forget about this.

Look at how quick it took for Will Smith to come back and have a major hit after what he did at the OScars that the whole world experienced taht in real time.

Majors too good a talent for a studio to let go.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/31/2024, 1:36 PM
@TheRogue - 2 years give or take some months.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 1:36 PM
@Nomis929 - I dont mean to be that guy, but hitting chris rock on stage isnt the same as abusing your girlfriend.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 1:37 PM
@Nomis929 - I think you're forgetting he straight up abused and beat his girlfriend. He went to court and everything. He isnt gonna come back in a few months
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 1:37 PM
@Conquistador - Ah avengers he is out.

I dont know. I can see him slipping into tv, but hollywood isnt forgiving of even forgivable stuff. He will be thrown aside.
dracula
dracula - 7/31/2024, 1:43 PM
@Conquistador - could see him working in 5 years

Although probably not at the level he was before

Going to have to work his way up again
Conquistador
Conquistador - 7/31/2024, 1:46 PM
@TheRogue - but it wasn't 'straight up'

People only read the headlines...

The harrassment charge...your milage may vary.

He was found guilty of assault by negligence, not intentionally which he was found not.guilty of. He also wasn't sentenced to prison time like RDJ but court mandated therapy.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 1:47 PM
@Conquistador - Prehaps, but to most people it was straight up. Taking drugs is still more forgivable than abuse.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/31/2024, 1:52 PM
@TheRogue - But it is still assault. Which is illegal. And to braxenly do that on the biggest night for the movies is totally brazen.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/31/2024, 1:53 PM
@TheRogue - 2 years and a few months.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 1:54 PM
@Nomis929 - Lol he slapped a guy. Its not the same as alledgly beating your girflriend. Thats insane.

And no dont say "To hollywood" or "Cause it on a big night" that doesent make a different.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 1:54 PM
@Nomis929 - A tv show if he's lucky
Conquistador
Conquistador - 7/31/2024, 1:59 PM
@TheRogue - well by that assumption then 'Most people' just listen to what they want to listen to as they've already made up their mind, which I suppose is part of the issue.

Downey's drugs habit affected him peronsally sure but it affected alot of people around him. Don't forget he also got charged for firearms offense though it was unloaded.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/31/2024, 1:59 PM
@TheRogue - Naw, he's too talented, He'll be back in the movies.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 1:59 PM
@Nomis929 - Lol there are lots of talented people. He isnt a asset
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 2:00 PM
@Conquistador - Hrm prehaps. But eh......

I agree with you might be back in movies in 5 years. But keyword might. I just hope he finds help one or another.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/31/2024, 1:22 PM
finna start a comicbookmovie podcast

flop watchers will react to this breaking headline
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/31/2024, 1:23 PM
I'm not even a fan of Mr.Majors but holy f*cking shit bro.

No wonder people hate these so called "journalists", f*ckers are a joke.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/31/2024, 1:26 PM
Also, thread like these are fertile ground for clowns like Batmaniac, but lemme remind you that Will Smith dropped a new Bad Boys movie just a few weeks back after...well, heh...
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/31/2024, 1:31 PM
@Doomsday8888 - TMZ are not journalists. They're paparazzi.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/31/2024, 1:23 PM
I speak for all of comicbookmovie comunity (colege) ...we dupport you Jonathan and we want to be more intimate please contact us
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/31/2024, 1:24 PM
@Malatrova15 - I dupport him exclusively
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/31/2024, 1:24 PM
...and that they're being allowed to work their art...




[frick] anyone who talks like that.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/31/2024, 1:31 PM
@Batmangina - anyone but Majors
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/31/2024, 1:33 PM
@Batmangina - When was the last time Ezra Miller got to work on a movie? I'm pretty sure his already declining career died with Flash. Much like the DCEU did.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/31/2024, 1:41 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - Miller still got to make and release his marquee movie even after all his incidents.

Majors was released before getting the chance to spearhead his film; Quantumania preceded his situation.
dracula
dracula - 7/31/2024, 1:47 PM
@Batmangina - also in what way is pedomiller still working

Only projects released after his crime spree were filmed long before it.

The freak has nothing lined up

Hell RDJ doesnt even apply, he faced the consequences of his crimes and only ever hurt himself. Guy has been sober since before playing iron man
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/31/2024, 2:00 PM
@dracula - I was just referring to the pretentious douchery in his statement - nothing to do with the other guys - IDGAF about Ezra Miller's goofy ass and RJD proved his worth back on Iron Man

I've been sober for 19.5 years, so at this point I will only party with Hunter Biden
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/31/2024, 1:24 PM
Such an amazing actor

Hopefully he makes a comeback

TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 1:26 PM
Man, that video was hard to watch. He looks crushed
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 7/31/2024, 1:28 PM
I don't think it is fair to compare Jonathan Major's situation now, to RDJ of now. RDJ destroyed his career twice. If it wasn't for his current wife, he would not have made a comeback. And he had to go through hoops to get even the chance to be in Iron Man, which I believe the studio didn't even want at first until he tested for it, and was vouched for by Terrence Howard. Luckily, it all worked for him.

Majors doesn't have as near as many obstacles to go through, outside of public perception, which wile unfair, will wain in time. He just needs another kick ass role and he'll be back
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/31/2024, 1:28 PM
What the F is he talking about? Ezra's last movie flopped worse than Major's last (and final) Marvel movie and nobody goes out of their way to defend that schmuck, unlike they do with Majors.

If you want to play a victim, at least use examples that aren't worse than your own situation.

But yeah, between Kang and Doctor Doom Jr., I'll take Kang any day, for as mid as he was.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 7/31/2024, 1:28 PM
User Comment Image
1 2

