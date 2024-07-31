AVENGERS: Jonathan Majors Reacts To Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom Replacing Kang In SECRET WARS

This past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios officially said goodbye to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and hello to Avengers: Doomsday.

This of course means that Marvel is likely done with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the season 2 finale of Loki allows the film studio to tie up the Kang/TVA storyline with no loose ends.

It seems TMZ has caught up with Majors in West Hollywood early yesterday morning, where they asked the actor about his feelings on being replaced by Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom in the next two Avengers films.

"Yeah, I'm heartbroken," said Majors in response to the question. "Of course [I'm heartbroken]. I love him, I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though."

The TMZ reporter then asked if Majors thought it was unfair that Robert Downey Jr. has a convicted felony charge for drug and weapon possessions on his rap sheet, whereas Majors only has a misdemeanor. However, Majors didn't take the bait and chose his answer carefully.

"I think it's fair that Mr. Downey has been greeted with patience, curiosity and love and that [Ezra] Miller has gotten the same treatment. And that they're being allowed to work their art and be creative on that level...I didn't really get that."

The TMZ reporter continued to question Majors, clearly trying to get him to say that he was being treated unfairly because of the color of his skin but Majors didn't take the bait.

Majors does eventually reveal that he'd still be game to return to the MCU as Kang, stating, "Hell yeah," when asked if he would take his old job back. "If that's what the fans want, if that's what Marvel wants, let's roll."

As we reported during our SDCC coverage, the consensus among the online scooper community is that Doom will first show up in an end credits scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps before making his full-on debut in Doomsday.

Along with Downey's return, Anthony and Joe Russo are also back in the director's seat. Stephen McFeely rounds out the reunion as the screenwriter for both films, although his usual writing partner, Christopher Markus has chosen not to return.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently slated to hit North American theaters on May 1, 2026. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously cautioned that not every superhero or Avenger would appear in the film.

Those that are confirmed to appear include Doom, the Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, and the members of the Thunderbolts.

Avengers: Secret Wars is currently scheduled to be released on May 7, 2027, however, don't be surprised if these dates shift and change over the next few months.

Although SDCC just ended, Disney D23 is just around the corner, kicking off on August 9th, and Marvel Studios is rumored to have even more surprises set to be revealed.