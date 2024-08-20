AVENGERS: Robert Downey Jr. Breaks Silence On MCU Return As Doctor Doom; Confirms He's Playing Victor Von Doom

Robert Downey Jr. has broken his silence on playing the MCU's Doctor Doom, confirming he is indeed playing Victor Von Doom rather than a Tony Stark Variant. You can hear more from the actor right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 20, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

At last month's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios welcomed the Russo Brothers back to the MCU as the directors of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

However, the biggest surprise was saved for last with the introduction of Robert Downey Jr. as the Multiverse Saga's new big bad, Doctor Doom.

The Oscar-winner spent over a decade playing Iron Man, so the fact he's returning to Marvel as that iconic villain was definitely unexpected. Unfortunately, much of the excitement has been dampened by concerns from fans he'll be playing an evil Tony Stark Variant in Doom's armour. 

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Downey broke his silence on being cast as Doom while addressing his role as Iron Man in Disneyland's upcoming "Stark Flight Lab" ride. He also confirmed that he's playing Victor Von Doom while discussing Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's eagerness to do right by the character. 

"So, probably a year ago...cause, you know, [Kevin] Feige and I have kept in touch. We're pals. Favreau, Feige, and I have kept in touch. I'm close with the Russo Brothers; we have other business we're doing. So, there's this little group of fellow travellers and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger and I had an idea outside of the Cinematic Universe for how I could be of service to what's going on in the Parks and all their location-based entertainment."

"Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?' Then we both realised over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.'"

"So then I said to Kevin, 'Can I go talk to Bob Iger?' He goes, 'About?' I go, 'About everything. I'd gone to Bob's house and I don't know how to describe that experience. I've had a lot of really cool experiences, but I go to Iger's pad, we sit down and he goes, 'I like it.' I was like, 'He likes it.' He said, 'Come by the Imagineering Campus.' Feige and I go to the Imagineering Campus and you want to talk about two guys that are not easy to have their minds blown, let alone at the same time...I can't say too much, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible."

It doesn't sound like Feige wanted Downey back as Iron Man, explaining why the decision was made to instead cast him as Doctor Doom. 

Now, we can't help but wonder whether Marvel Studios will avoid addressing any similarities between Tony and Victor by treating Downey's Doom as a completely separate character. If so, it could be similar to how Johnny Storm's resemblance to Captain America was only touched on in passing in Deadpool & Wolverine

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Fogs
Fogs - 8/20/2024, 4:59 PM
We'll see. Sounds like a bad idea to me, atm.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/20/2024, 4:59 PM
He won't look like Tony Stark, that's for sure
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2024, 5:25 PM
@ThorArms - uh he undoubtedly will.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/20/2024, 5:30 PM
@McMurdo - He probably wont look "Like tony Stark" at best a ghoul with a different voice. At worst handsome with robert downrey juniors voice. Or worst case yes......evil iron man.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 8/20/2024, 4:59 PM
Yes, please. It would be a stroke of genius to have him really get lost in this characterization- different face, different attitude, same badass swagger.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/20/2024, 4:59 PM
Good, can we stop already with the "Tony Stark variant" gaslighting then?
HermanM
HermanM - 8/20/2024, 4:59 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/20/2024, 5:00 PM
they need to get jackman back as Reed
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/20/2024, 5:00 PM
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 8/20/2024, 5:02 PM
Ughhhhh
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/20/2024, 5:07 PM
This is us right now
User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/20/2024, 5:09 PM
Still seems like a really dumb idea, particularly when Ironman was such a popular character.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/20/2024, 5:11 PM
They really never wanted to cast someone that was Romani for the role of Doom then. They saw and heard all the criticism that the casting for Pietro and Wanda Maximoff got literally 10 years ago and they didn't care nor learned anything. Wow.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2024, 5:23 PM
@NinnesMBC - while tbh it doesn’t bother me , I can understand people having an issue with casting a non Romani actor for Doom

It’s just weird where they chose to put representation at times and others not
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/20/2024, 5:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It's precisely because of that, how come sometimes it's important for them as we've seen with the Black Panther films and with Shang-Chi, so why not do it with one of their biggest villains is well, very daft in itself. It's almost like they WANT to recieve even more criticism.

All we can hope now is that they crack the right story and deliver with this somehow so that we forget about all this weirdness.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2024, 5:28 PM
@NinnesMBC - yep , fingers crossed!!.
hainesy
hainesy - 8/20/2024, 5:11 PM
I have no idea where they are going with this, but I'm intrigued, which is what they want. RDJ is an incredible actor and can probably pull off a great Doom, Stark variant or not.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/20/2024, 5:11 PM
Still don't see it, but I trust the Russos and Mcfeely to pull this off.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/20/2024, 5:11 PM
I've not understood the debate (and confusion?) over this.

Did The Russos not mention (or at least imply) he's playing Victor Von Doom at the panel?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2024, 5:28 PM
@DravenCorvis - no one wants a Stark variant as Victor. He's undoubtedly a Stark variant who is in fact named Victor Von Doom. This isn't rocket science.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/20/2024, 5:15 PM
Either never show his face or if you do, show it briefly and have it look like Doom from Secret Wars 2015
User Comment Image
B1ackManta
B1ackManta - 8/20/2024, 5:17 PM
Even if he isn't playing Tony Stark, there's an actual endless source of actors that could have been picked for Doctor Doom. Them casting Robert Downey Jr. is such a simplistic board room move.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2024, 5:20 PM
Interesting , if this was a year ago then were they already making plans to pivot away from Kang because I think that was before Majors verdict right?.

Anyway , it seems like they will have a Chris Evans situation where both Johnny and Steve just happen to have the same face but are different people which I think is the better route to go then him just being a Tony variant.

I do still think they aren’t gonna pass up the opportunity to have Dooms mask come off atleast once during battle where we see a scarred but recognizable enough RDJ so that some of the heroes can then deal with the emotional fallout of having to go up against an adversary that has their friend and hero who saved the universe’s face.

RDJ has the range though so I’m excited to see his Victor Von Doom!!.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 8/20/2024, 5:21 PM
So I was reading this article

https://screenrant.com/what-happened-to-red-skull-captain-america-first-avenger/#:~:text=Red%20Skull%20Was%20Teleported%20To%20Vormir%20By%20The%20Tesseract&text=Schmidt%20revealed%20to%20Thanos%20and,%5Bhe%5D%20cannot%20possess.%22

....and it made me wonder....MAYBE like Red Skull, Tony Stark was transported to another place after "abusing" the powers of the infinity stones where he takes on the persona of Dr. Doom.

I am reaching here....

This could be brilliant or as dumb as Palpatine coming back for no reason.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/20/2024, 5:30 PM
@Forthas - that's reaching imo. The only place I see 616 Tony return is in the Soulworld together with Natasha and Gamora.

Also, seeing Tony interact with Gamora after having interacted with Nebula in Endgame would be really interesting.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2024, 5:24 PM
"Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.'"


And so Feige hired Iron Man and got him wrong.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/20/2024, 5:26 PM
“Now, we can't help but wonder whether Marvel Studios will avoid addressing any similarities between Tony and Victor by treating Downey's Doom as a completely separate character.”

Why spend millions on this casting then? For shock value? Audiences will see through this.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2024, 5:30 PM
@JFerguson - the copium regarding him being a Stark variant is hilarious. He's getting paid an unhinged amount of money and these kids don't think he's gonna show his face. He's going to be a Stark variant.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/20/2024, 5:27 PM
Imagine Cillian Murphy came forward. Could you imagine the hype?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/20/2024, 5:28 PM
Was never really any doubt from my side anyway. If he wasn't, the Russos would've introduced him simply as Doom and not as Victod von Doom.

And this happening last year makes me think they were planning to bring RDJ in as Victor von Doom in Secret Wars even before Kang Dynasty had to be reworked.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2024, 5:30 PM
Off topic:

LOTR:Rings of Power S2 featurette.

?si=zkrN40rz6DqF3mrA

