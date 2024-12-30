Charlie Cox’s DAREDEVIL Now Seems To Have Been Confirmed For Appearance In The Next AVENGERS Movies

Earlier this week, we shared a rumour that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will likely play a role in Avengers: Doomsday. That may be as a Variant or in a key supporting role which finally shows the Man Without Fear assemble alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

We know Cox is gearing up to begin work on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 ahead of the first season's debut on March 4 but DFRNT Health and Fitness appears to have just confirmed plans for the actor to join the Avengers franchise.

"It’s been Awesome having Charlie and his wife, Sam Cox in at DFRNT over the past few weeks!" reads a social post from the gym. "Charlie is currently training for his role in the upcoming @marvel Avengers movie where he will play @daredevil."

"It’s been our absolute pleasure working with you both and we can’t wait to watch you on the big screen!"

We can't imagine they plucked Avengers out of thin air, particularly with cameras gearing up to roll on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 imminently. Cox is bound to have mentioned what project he's preparing for so it seems we can add him to Avengers: Doomsday's cast list.

It's about time Daredevil is given a bigger sandbox to play in. While we don't know what he'll bring to the table in the next Avengers movies, seeing the lawyer and vigilante fighting alongside Spider-Man, for example, would be a dream come true for many fans. A reunion with She-Hulk might also be on the cards.

"I have to be so careful," Cox shared at FanExpo Chicago earlier this year. "Look, I can't! I'm not going to say, there [are] so many [characters to team up with]. There's one particular group of people that I would like to be invited to play with... but we'll get into that a little bit later!"

Check out the post below and stay tuned for updates as we have them.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. Avengers: Doomsday, meanwhile, is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.