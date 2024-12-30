Charlie Cox’s DAREDEVIL Now Seems To Have Been Confirmed For Appearance In The Next AVENGERS Movies

Rumours have swirled about Charlie Cox's Daredevil factoring into the next Avengers movies and the Man Without Fear's Doomsday role has seemingly been confirmed by a new social media post. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 30, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Earlier this week, we shared a rumour that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will likely play a role in Avengers: Doomsday. That may be as a Variant or in a key supporting role which finally shows the Man Without Fear assemble alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. 

We know Cox is gearing up to begin work on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 ahead of the first season's debut on March 4 but DFRNT Health and Fitness appears to have just confirmed plans for the actor to join the Avengers franchise. 

"It’s been Awesome having Charlie and his wife, Sam Cox in at DFRNT over the past few weeks!" reads a social post from the gym. "Charlie is currently training for his role in the upcoming @marvel Avengers movie where he will play @daredevil."

"It’s been our absolute pleasure working with you both and we can’t wait to watch you on the big screen!"

We can't imagine they plucked Avengers out of thin air, particularly with cameras gearing up to roll on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 imminently. Cox is bound to have mentioned what project he's preparing for so it seems we can add him to Avengers: Doomsday's cast list. 

It's about time Daredevil is given a bigger sandbox to play in. While we don't know what he'll bring to the table in the next Avengers movies, seeing the lawyer and vigilante fighting alongside Spider-Man, for example, would be a dream come true for many fans. A reunion with She-Hulk might also be on the cards.

"I have to be so careful," Cox shared at FanExpo Chicago earlier this year. "Look, I can't! I'm not going to say, there [are] so many [characters to team up with]. There's one particular group of people that I would like to be invited to play with... but we'll get into that a little bit later!"

Check out the post below and stay tuned for updates as we have them.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. Avengers: Doomsday, meanwhile, is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

narrow290
narrow290 - 12/30/2024, 10:09 AM
They mis-spoke and meant Born Again
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 12/30/2024, 10:10 AM
Honestly he could fill into Hawkeye’s slot for characters needing things to do quite easily. Everything we’ve seen Hawkeye do in the movies thus far, DD could easily do, if not more.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 10:12 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - seeing him & Clint team up though could be fun!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/30/2024, 10:21 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - I doubt Hawkeye would have much to do, even without considering Renner's accident. Even then though, Daredevil could fil that role
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/30/2024, 10:10 AM
Spoiler and DD is right next to the Avengers logo. Hilarious 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 10:12 AM
@Steel86 - I know right…

Jee , I wonder who it is?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/30/2024, 10:15 AM
@Steel86 - just don’t give a f*** anymore lol
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/30/2024, 10:50 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Goof ol Josh, hahaha.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 12/30/2024, 10:11 AM
[frick]ing hell Josh.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 10:11 AM
I mean , I don’t doubt him being in Doomsday but they are prepping to shoot S2 of DD:BA soon so I wouldn’t be surprised if this is for that and the guy just was mistaken.

Anyway as I said yesterday , I think it would be cool to “see” the incursion from Matt’s POV as he’s swinging through NY or fighting Doom’s minions on the streets whoever they may be in this…

Otherwise given the situation which could be all hands on deck , he might even become a temporary Avenger.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/30/2024, 10:19 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I fully expect him to become an Avenger in Secret Wars, even if it's for just a Portals scene. But yeah, that pov would be really cool
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/30/2024, 10:13 AM
Is he working out in sandals?!!
Gambito
Gambito - 12/30/2024, 11:05 AM
@NonPlayerC - leave him alone he can’t see!
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 12/30/2024, 10:14 AM
Spoiler tags - but the headline image reveals exactly what the spoiler is.

Well done imbeciles.

Yet another display of pure ineptitude from Josh.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/30/2024, 10:16 AM
Cannot wait

2025
Daredevil: Born Again

2026
Daredevil: Dark Reign
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 10:18 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I agree

I still don’t buy all that multiversal BS with Spidey but we’ll see
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/30/2024, 10:17 AM
If only you could find a new job. Ugh the worst
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/30/2024, 10:18 AM
I'm hoping they don't use him for too big of a role. Could use him for some street level pov, which I prefer to throwing him into a multiverse adventure like Spider-Man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 10:21 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I agree

I still don’t buy all this multiversal bs with Spidey but I guess we’ll find out soon enough
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/30/2024, 10:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - me neither, but it already happened in the past. Infinity War already sent him into space and messed with the multiverse in No Way Home.

I rather see them stay on the ground, but with Spider-Man I doubt that'll happen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 10:34 AM
@bkmeijer1 - perhaps however I don’t see Feige repeating himself unless Sony forces his hand
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 12/30/2024, 10:34 AM
@bobevanz - Sure, Bob, I’ll go find another job but you’ll be mighty bored only having two or three articles a day to comment on (looks like you were pretty active on here on Christmas Day…guess who was the only person to schedule articles for that day?)
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 12/30/2024, 10:51 AM
@JoshWilding - Man I swear I love a good Josh clap back. Cheers brutha and thanks for all the articles!
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 12/30/2024, 10:55 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I appreciate you and you’re more than welcome. 👊🏻
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 12/30/2024, 11:00 AM
@JoshWilding - grow up and understand where the criticism comes from.

People tried to be constructive with criticism of you at first, buy you just ignore advice and carry on as you have been, being smarmy, dismissive and arrogant, while publishing sub-pat work, compared to your peers on this site.

You still don’t proof read before publishing and you never acknowledge your mistakes (for example, for thisyou’ve just sneakily changed the headline and removed the spoiler tags, without acknowledging your mistake, due to your ineptitude).

That’s why pretty much EVERYONE is hostile towards you (excepts for the 3 or 4 crawly bum lickers who always jump to your defence, as if they have a stake in your amateurish output.)

You’d never survive with a real job.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/30/2024, 10:25 AM
This is a movie star type CB character

I hope he looks something like this when ever he shows up on the big screen Spiderman 4 or Avengers Doomsday


User Comment Image
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 12/30/2024, 10:25 AM
You're a f**king joke, Josh. You can't say spoiler on a headline and then just put the spoiler as the f**king picture with the headline. Wtf is wrong with you? You can't be THAT stupid. This is why you have ZERO credibility on this site.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 12/30/2024, 10:26 AM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - Calm down, little boy. The “spoiler” tag was from a previous edit and updated 5 minutes later because an actor being cast in a movie isn’t a spoiler (which begs the question why you’re complaining about it it in the first place).
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 12/30/2024, 10:30 AM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - he literally is that stupid. Doesn’t even know how to do his job and proof read articles before publishing. He’s inept.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 12/30/2024, 10:39 AM
@DrSmoonk - User Comment Image
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 12/30/2024, 10:27 AM
I want to see him team up(and fight?) with Hawkeye, Shang-Chi, and Spider-Man!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 10:34 AM
@ATrueHero1987 - him and Shang Chi fighting would be really cool!!.
Humperdoo
Humperdoo - 12/30/2024, 11:01 AM
Hell. The ways things are going I’ll be in Avengers Doomsday.

