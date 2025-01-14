RUMOR: Deadpool & Wolverine Will Reunite In Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Deadpool & Wolverine was a huge success for Marvel Studios, breaking box office records and helping shrug off claims of so-called "superhero fatigue" from those eager to see the genre's demise.

We'd imagine Disney is eager to capitalise on the popularity of Wade Wilson and Logan before the Multiverse Saga ends and insider Daniel Richtman claims to have learned when we'll next see the duo.

Despite previous reports that they'll return in Avengers: Secret Wars, Richtman says both Deadpool and Wolverine will have a role to play in Avengers: Doomsday. This isn't remotely surprising because Earth-10005 is expected to factor heavily into the 2026 release, likely during an Incursion with Earth-616 which pits the X-Men against The Avengers.

Deadpool and Wolverine being major players in both Avengers movies is a must, and despite Doomsday and Secret Wars being shrouded in secrecy, we already know the Merc with the Mouth strikes up a friendship with Thor.

After all, why else would the God of Thunder shed a tear over the fallen Wade?

Last month, Ryan Reynolds was asked where things stand with Deadpool and whether he's working on a fourth movie (he's said on several occasions that one is currently not in the works).

"There are no updates to share just yet," he said of Deadpool's MCU future. "But I trust Kevin and [Marvel exec] Lou D’Esposito with my life. The character trait I love most about Deadpool is that he’s a fanboy. His enthusiasm and longing to be part of a team is really endearing to me. It’s his overarching wish-fulfillment story."

"But I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man," Reynolds confirmed. "If he becomes either, we’re at the end."

Asked if that meant he'd turn down Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or even the eventual X-Men reboot, the actor responded, "Just the opposite! I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted."

"His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey," Reynolds added.

While today's report is just a rumour for now, this potentially means we're one step closer to see Deadpool and Wolverine share the screen with characters like Spider-Man, The Avengers, and even Logan's fellow X-Men.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.