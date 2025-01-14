RUMOR: Deadpool & Wolverine Will Reunite In Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

While it's previously been reported that there are big plans for Deadpool and Wolverine in Avengers: Secret Wars, a new rumour claims we'll see the Merc with the Mouth and Logan in Doomsday first...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 14, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Deadpool & Wolverine was a huge success for Marvel Studios, breaking box office records and helping shrug off claims of so-called "superhero fatigue" from those eager to see the genre's demise. 

We'd imagine Disney is eager to capitalise on the popularity of Wade Wilson and Logan before the Multiverse Saga ends and insider Daniel Richtman claims to have learned when we'll next see the duo. 

Despite previous reports that they'll return in Avengers: Secret Wars, Richtman says both Deadpool and Wolverine will have a role to play in Avengers: Doomsday. This isn't remotely surprising because Earth-10005 is expected to factor heavily into the 2026 release, likely during an Incursion with Earth-616 which pits the X-Men against The Avengers. 

Deadpool and Wolverine being major players in both Avengers movies is a must, and despite Doomsday and Secret Wars being shrouded in secrecy, we already know the Merc with the Mouth strikes up a friendship with Thor. 

After all, why else would the God of Thunder shed a tear over the fallen Wade?

Last month, Ryan Reynolds was asked where things stand with Deadpool and whether he's working on a fourth movie (he's said on several occasions that one is currently not in the works). 

"There are no updates to share just yet," he said of Deadpool's MCU future. "But I trust Kevin and [Marvel exec] Lou D’Esposito with my life. The character trait I love most about Deadpool is that he’s a fanboy. His enthusiasm and longing to be part of a team is really endearing to me. It’s his overarching wish-fulfillment story."

"But I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man," Reynolds confirmed. "If he becomes either, we’re at the end."

Asked if that meant he'd turn down Avengers: DoomsdayAvengers: Secret Wars, or even the eventual X-Men reboot, the actor responded, "Just the opposite! I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted."

"His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey," Reynolds added. 

While today's report is just a rumour for now, this potentially means we're one step closer to see Deadpool and Wolverine share the screen with characters like Spider-Man, The Avengers, and even Logan's fellow X-Men.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/14/2025, 9:13 AM
Deadpool and Wolverine are now Officially part the Bigger, Stronger, Better MCU.

User Comment Image
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 1/14/2025, 9:28 AM
@AllsGood - Hell yes.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/14/2025, 9:30 AM
@TheVisionary25 - it's a scoop in the sense that it's been previously reported they would only be in Secret Wars. I never expected Doomsday to be all that "big" as far as the cast of characters. I know it's an "Avengers" movie which in the past has been all hands on deck but I think it's going to simply be Strange coming back from an incursion to warn something bad is coming. Doom will show up as a hero with a solution, The Fantastic Four will be there to tell us he is not who he says he is. Peter will be conflicted because he looks like Tony. The main thrust of the story will probably be spider-man and doom, with a civil war like storyline with people who trust doom and people who don't, until ultimately we find out Doom's plans, it's too late, and boom some version of battleworld is made setting up secret Wars.

RDJ will deliver the line to distraught Peter "I'm not Stark. I AM DOOM!"
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/14/2025, 9:17 AM
I still think the Thor bit is going to end up just being a joke paid off.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/14/2025, 9:18 AM
@SATW42 - It involves Deadpool, jokes are in the DNA of the character
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 9:21 AM
@SATW42 - yep

I think it was meant to be just a bit that wasn’t gonna get a payoff but now the internet demands it after making it a bigger thing then it was.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/14/2025, 9:18 AM
If they make Thor's crying over Deadpool another unearned lame joke....

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 9:23 AM
Wait , this is a scoop?.

This seems so damn obvious to me but oh well…

Also I definitely see them paying off the Thor Joke from DP & W in this or Secret Wars.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 1/14/2025, 9:25 AM
Ugh

When will we be finally be rid of Jackman's Wolverine? Hated it back in the first X-Men and ever since.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/14/2025, 9:28 AM
Let's pray this is the last time we see. Jackman's Wolverine. He looked like cosplay Wolverine ever since he first appeared. Don't get me wrong, Jacqueline gave it his all and ended up putting in some some good performances, but we really need a shorter, stockier, meaner version of the character.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/14/2025, 9:29 AM
@Izaizaiza - Do we really NEED it?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/14/2025, 9:29 AM
@Izaizaiza - "Jacqueline" 😂 Damn voice to text
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/14/2025, 9:31 AM
@TheyDont - More than we need Jackman 's tall, pretty, well-behaved, now old ass version of the character
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/14/2025, 9:29 AM
Till he's 90!
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 1/14/2025, 9:29 AM
Not surprised. Disney-Marvel Studios likes money. Looking forward to seeing them again. I was pretty bored by the MCU until they showed up.
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 1/14/2025, 9:29 AM
I hope so but the campaign to cancel ryan Reynolds seems to be out in full force

