RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Said To Have "Huge" Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' approach to Wanda Maximoff following her evolution into the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision didn't sit well with many fans.

Writer Michael Waldron turned Wanda into a villain and enraged countless fans by seemingly killing the Avenger during the action-packed final act.

Rumours continue to swirl about a potential Scarlet Witch movie and it's previously been reported that Wanda will make her MCU return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that the fan-favourite character will "have a huge role" in both that movie and Avengers: Secret Wars. We don't have any fresh intel beyond that but with Waldron no longer working on either project, the Scarlet Witch may be in much better hands.

Much has been said about plans for the Scarlet Witch's return, including claims she'll be allied with Doctor Doom. If that's meant as a nod to Avengers: Children's Crusade, we may pick up with a Wanda who has lost her memory and fallen in love with Victor Von Doom.

Despite having feelings for the hero on the page, Doom couldn't help himself and stole her powers to rewrite reality to his liking. You can probably see how she would be useful to the villain if he's setting out to create Battelworld amid the Multiverse's destruction.

Last November, Olsen explained that while her Marvel role allows her to make passion projects, that's far from the only reason she's still playing the Scarlet Witch.

"I’d never really had the mentality of 'one for them, one for me,'" the WandaVision star said. "Marvel has been such a consistent thing I’ve been able to return to and has created - what’s the word? - some feeling of insurance in my life that has given me freedom to choose other jobs. So I haven’t felt like, 'And then I’ll do this to do this.'"

She'd add that returning to the MCU "has always felt like a choice" and added, "Every time, it’s character-driven. It’s always like, ‘We have this idea, and that’s why we want you to come back.’ It’s not like, 'Just throw her in something.'"

"It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well," Olsen said while addressing her MCU future, "and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

"I think so. I assume as much," she added when asked if the Avenger is still alive. "Yeah, and there was a red light of explosive energy. I think I'm dead. I would beg to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead. We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I'm open to ideas."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.