RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Said To Have "Huge" Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Said To Have &quot;Huge&quot; Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding Elizabeth Olsen's MCU return and we have another small breadcrumb regarding her role as the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

By JoshWilding - Feb 07, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' approach to Wanda Maximoff following her evolution into the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision didn't sit well with many fans.

Writer Michael Waldron turned Wanda into a villain and enraged countless fans by seemingly killing the Avenger during the action-packed final act.

Rumours continue to swirl about a potential Scarlet Witch movie and it's previously been reported that Wanda will make her MCU return in Avengers: Doomsday

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that the fan-favourite character will "have a huge role" in both that movie and Avengers: Secret Wars. We don't have any fresh intel beyond that but with Waldron no longer working on either project, the Scarlet Witch may be in much better hands.

Much has been said about plans for the Scarlet Witch's return, including claims she'll be allied with Doctor Doom. If that's meant as a nod to Avengers: Children's Crusade, we may pick up with a Wanda who has lost her memory and fallen in love with Victor Von Doom.

Despite having feelings for the hero on the page, Doom couldn't help himself and stole her powers to rewrite reality to his liking. You can probably see how she would be useful to the villain if he's setting out to create Battelworld amid the Multiverse's destruction. 

Last November, Olsen explained that while her Marvel role allows her to make passion projects, that's far from the only reason she's still playing the Scarlet Witch. 

"I’d never really had the mentality of 'one for them, one for me,'" the WandaVision star said. "Marvel has been such a consistent thing I’ve been able to return to and has created - what’s the word? - some feeling of insurance in my life that has given me freedom to choose other jobs. So I haven’t felt like, 'And then I’ll do this to do this.'" 

She'd add that returning to the MCU "has always felt like a choice" and added, "Every time, it’s character-driven. It’s always like, ‘We have this idea, and that’s why we want you to come back.’ It’s not like, 'Just throw her in something.'"

"It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well," Olsen said while addressing her MCU future"and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

"I think so. I assume as much," she added when asked if the Avenger is still alive. "Yeah, and there was a red light of explosive energy. I think I'm dead. I would beg to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead. We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I'm open to ideas."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

Related:

Recommended For You:

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 2/7/2025, 12:18 PM
Remember how huge a role she was supposed to have in Deadpool & Wolverine???
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/7/2025, 12:18 PM
User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 2/7/2025, 12:23 PM
Better bring back the cleavage Marvel!!
gambgel
gambgel - 2/7/2025, 12:24 PM
a previous rumor said she would have a big role on Doomsday but wouldnt appear in Secret Wars, so....... who to trust?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/7/2025, 12:33 PM
@gambgel - Best to trust none of them
mountainman
mountainman - 2/7/2025, 12:26 PM
She is likely going to play a big part of how this multiverse stuff gets resolved. I bet it’s a play on how House of M ended. She speaks something in to existence and “fixes” the multiverse or combines the realities or something.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/7/2025, 12:37 PM
@mountainman - Hmmm...I wonder if the writer would be clever enough to make that work. That would be interesting
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 12:26 PM
I feel like this exact rumor has been reported a bunch of times on here and stated by the same person in MTTSH so she’s just regurgitating old scoops now.

I could see Wanda having lost her memory after the end of MoM and perhaps ended up in the same reality as Doom where he manipulates to her his own ends as a weapon…

Hell , he could use her to wipe out the Kang Council if need be.

Anyway , I have liked Elizabeth Olsen’s version of Wanda and would say she’s been one of the MVP’s post Endgame.

User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/7/2025, 12:28 PM
This DEI witch is ALWAYS rumored to have a "huge" role. Will they honor her with this, one and for all? Out of any of the legacy characters, she deserves it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/7/2025, 12:41 PM
@JayLemle -

DEI?? What are you talking about. She has been a key figure in Marvel comics for several decades. she is also a key figure in the MCU.

I do not subscribe to DEI dogma, but I don't understand what is DEI about the Scarlet Witch.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/7/2025, 12:43 PM
@DocSpock - just another jackhole being a douche.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/7/2025, 12:40 PM
She is Universe 616's only chance.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/7/2025, 12:42 PM
I like how she feels about Marvel. She appreciates what it has done for her career and sounds like she is very humble with it.
There are a few actors that need to stay around regardless of how Secret Wars ends. She is up there as is Renner/Hawkeye.

