RUMOR: Marvel Studios Now Has A "Plan" To Conclude Kang The Conqueror's MCU Arc

We haven't seen Kang the Conqueror since Loki season 2 ended but a new rumour suggests Marvel Studios finally has a plan to bring the villain's story arc to a definitive end. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

When Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment, he was almost immediately dropped from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was too late to change Loki season 2 by that point and the villain - originally the Multiverse Saga's big bad - has been M.I.A. ever since. On the one hand, it's quite easy to move on from Kang. He Who Remains and the Conqueror are dead, while Victor Timely was returned to his rightful place on the timeline and will likely never become "Kang."

On the other, it's deeply unsatisfying for his story to finish so abruptly, and his absence in the next Avengers movies should arguably be at least referenced somehow. Well, according to a new rumour, Marvel Studios "now have a plan to wrap up his arc."

We don't have anything to go on beyond that, though this comes after Jeff Sneider claimed that Severance star Tramell Tillman could be in the running to take over the role. The insider also said the idea of Doctor Doom killing Kang has been thrown around. 

How better to establish him as a major threat than to show him wiping out the Council of Kangs in one fell swoop?

Marvel Studios first introduced us to Kang in his "He Who Remains" form at the end of Loki's first season. It was revealed that following a Multiversal War, he was the last Kang standing and created his own Sacred Timeline to rule over forever more. No branching timelines meant no more Kangs.

Having grown bored with an eternity trapped at the end of time, He Who Remains hoped Loki and Sylvie would take his place. Instead, the latter killed him, though we'd later learn it was all part of Kang's plan as he knew he'd be resurrected after the failing Time Loom destroyed the TVA and branching timelines (all while leaving the Sacred Timeline to thrive). 

Loki refused to follow He Who Remains' path and instead created a new Multiverse powered by him, giving everyone free will and his friends at the TVA enough time to prepare for the war to come with Kang's Variants. 

One of those was featured in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania when it was revealed the Council of Kangs had trapped Kang the Conquerer in the Quantum Realm due to the threat he posed to their plans. After the threequel's post-credits scene introduced a whole arena full of Kang Variants - all played by Majors - Loki season 2's closing moments saw the TVA briefly mention that they were keeping an eye on them. 

Marvel Studios has since swapped out Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. set to make his MCU return as Doctor Doom (rumour has it original plans called for Earth's Mightiest Heroes to battle Kang's Variants and, ultimately, him as The Beyonder).

The idea had also been to tie everything from Shang-Chi's Ten Rings to Ms. Marvel's bangles to Kang, though we'd guess the plan now is to move on from that as quickly as possible (which should be too hard). 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Shooting Update Revealed Along With Unique Plans For Tom Holland's Spider-Man
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/19/2025, 12:23 PM
"When Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment, he was almost immediately dropped from the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

How have I not heard about this?!?
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/19/2025, 12:45 PM
@TheFinestSmack - because he's brave and heroic for admitting he was wrong. He was persecuted and deserves our forgiveness. He even deserves an award for being so brave
ferf
ferf - 2/19/2025, 12:26 PM
There is nothing interesting about the MCU anymore
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/19/2025, 12:33 PM
@ferf - They should've taken a few years off after Endgame to plan their future.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/19/2025, 12:33 PM
@ferf - what about a black captain america and a red hulk?
Is it racist to say you are not interested in that?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 2/19/2025, 12:32 PM
At this point just let a brotha finish his arc. I wasn’t a massive fan of Major’s take on Kang but recasting him is just so dumb at this point.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/19/2025, 12:33 PM
what does this article tell us we already didnt know...

McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/19/2025, 12:34 PM
I doubt that.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/19/2025, 12:38 PM
I mean I don't hate, Kang's arc is pretty interesting IMO.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/19/2025, 12:38 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

Nah.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/19/2025, 12:41 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - YEAAAAAH!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/19/2025, 12:38 PM
Obviously have Doctor Doom annihilate all the Kangs during the first five minutes of Doomsday.
DrFake
DrFake - 2/19/2025, 12:45 PM
Stop reporting the bullshit of MyTimeToShineH
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 2/19/2025, 12:47 PM
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/19/2025, 12:49 PM
He was so brave. His his perseverance through all of this is resilient. On top of his beautiful award, we need to shout from the rooftops, "give this man a chance!" Forget about the beating. He's our Kang and beloved leader
MuadDib
MuadDib - 2/19/2025, 12:51 PM
I really wanted the Kang storyline to play out leading into Secret Wars.

Doom has always been overrated in my personal opinion. Having him as the new big bad without any build up whatsoever is a mistake.

Thanos was teased for a min, but now we’re getting Galactus in F4 and Doom is taking the spotlight without any build up at all.

Should have built up to Galactus as the big bad. Defeat him in part 1 and it kinda sets the bar high, and diminishes the threat a character like Galactus should be.

As usual, Marvel is wasting their villains.

Not a popular opinion: Kang > Doom
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/19/2025, 12:51 PM
Pretty sure it concluded in both Quantumania and Loki S2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/19/2025, 12:53 PM
Interesting how this rumor coincides with the Doomsday script almost being done…

If true then they have likely have had an idea to conclude the Kang arc for a bit now but seems like it is now concrete.

Honestly at this point (if they aren’t recasting long term) , I would rather they just have Doom kill off the Council since that not only wraps up that loose thread but also establishes Victor as a threat.

Also the whole idea of tying together Kamala’s bangles and Shang Chi’s rings to Kang was just fan speculation and never confirmed by anyone at Marvel…

Saying that it was the idea is not right since it can lead to false expectations etc.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/19/2025, 12:56 PM
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/19/2025, 12:56 PM
This is just some bull shitt.

Bring Jonathan back, for [frick]s sake.

The chick dropped the case, he has learnt his lesson...stay away from white girls when your black and coming up.

His agency dropped him, [frick], and even his dog dropped him.

Calling him [frick]ing back.

If you gave Gunn, Brolin, and Douglas a chance, why not him?

For [frick]s sake,

