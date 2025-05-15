RUMOR: Tom Holland Is In Talks To Return As Spider-Man In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

RUMOR: Tom Holland Is In Talks To Return As Spider-Man In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

While Tom Holland is gearing up to return as Peter Parker in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a new rumour suggests the actor is now in talks to swing into the cast of Avengers: Doomsday...

News
By JoshWilding - May 15, 2025 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

There was a time when it was widely reported that Tom Holland's Spider-Man would be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's lead. A lot has changed since then, with Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron's script thrown out in preference for Stephen McFeely's Avengers: Doomsday (which will be directed by the Russo Brothers).

Part of Marvel Studios' deal with Sony Pictures is that Spider-Man can appear in the Avengers movies, but somewhat complicating matters is the fact that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being released between Doomsday and Secret Wars

The wall-crawler's solo adventure could take place before Doomsday, but if that is the plan, then it would likely be better for Spidey to sit out the next Avengers movie to avoid confusing audiences. We're sure Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will reunite in Secret Wars, but if Brand New Day is a Multiversal tale, then it could happen even sooner. 

We'll see how things pan out, but scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word today that, "Tom Holland is in talks to have a role in Avengers: Doomsday."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige strongly hinted that the Avengers: Doomsday cast was far from complete, with reliable insiders reporting that plenty of actors remain in negotiations for a movie which is being written as shooting takes place. 

It would be a real shame to see the Avengers battling the X-Men without Spider-Man being in the mix, but the same could be said for Wolverine, and Hugh Jackman similarly hasn't been officially added to the movie's cast as we write this. 

If Holland's Peter Parker does appear in Avengers: Doomsday, then we'd imagine it being a smaller role to avoid conflicting with whatever's planned for his next solo outing...unless this team-up sets that up. Again, with so few official details revealed, we can only speculate.

Sony Pictures announced Spider-Man: Brand New Day's title at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in March. Holland appeared by video and told attendees, "I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting [The Odyssey]. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of 'No Way Home,' so 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

A fresh start for the web-slinger makes sense, particularly as the world no longer remembers Peter Parker. With no friends or family to call his own, the wall-crawler has almost certainly started a new life, something we caught a glimpse of before that amazing final swing in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meanwhile, has been dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directing from a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photos And Video Appear To Reveal A Downed Sentinel!
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photos And Video Appear To Reveal A Downed Sentinel!
Rumored Details On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Avengers Vs. X-Men Battle; ANNIHILATORS Movie In The Works?
Recommended For You:

Rumored Details On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Avengers Vs. X-Men Battle; ANNIHILATORS Movie In The Works?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 7:34 PM
could we get Tobey back instead?
Yellow
Yellow - 5/15/2025, 9:04 PM
@harryba11zack - it's time to get over Tobey, mate.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2025, 9:53 PM
@Yellow - give me a better peter and I will.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 1:12 AM
@harryba11zack -

Let's see some more of his life.

MJ and their daughter.

Rosemary Harris can at least cameo as Great Aunt May.

Bruce Campbell Mysterio.

Dylan Baker Lizard.

JJJ.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 7:45 PM
OFF TOPIC!

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning 81% with 124 Reviews. Getting very close to Marvel Studios She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with 79%.

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 5/15/2025, 7:46 PM
@AllsGood - Welp! Doing a lot better than Red Hulk did in his debut it seems.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/15/2025, 8:26 PM
@AllsGood - transformers one and thunderbolts both are in 83 & 84 both did bad rotten tomatoes critics don’t make movies successful people who choose see them make them successful
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 8:42 PM
@AnEye - She-Hulk Reveals Impressive Viewership Record Despite Negative Online Hate, Comfortably Beats Most Disney+ Shows Including Ms. Marvel.

Movie VS Television Show
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/15/2025, 9:04 PM
@AllsGood - OFF TOPIC:

Jeff Sneider hearing from multiple sources that Superman is tracking for 175 million opening weekend domestically, bigger than Barbie. He just got done on the Hot Mic making fun of John Rocha for claiming that Superman gets mad in the interview scene with Lois and stands up over her to "dominate her physically, abrasively so". Seems like the numbers are pointing so positively than Sneider is positioning himself to be on the right side of things come July.
AnEye
AnEye - 5/15/2025, 9:33 PM
@AllsGood - Can we compare it to Captain America Brave New World for a second though? Since you thought it was gonna smash hit but instead was a whimper
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 11:32 PM
@McMurdo - Great if it does DC needs a win badly. WB/DC has a long way to go to catch Marvel Studios Billions and Billion and Billions and Billions $31,739,111,655 Billion. :)

Box Office History for Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies

Check for yourself.

https://www.the-numbers.com/movies/franchise/Marvel-Cinematic-Universe#tab=summary
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 11:46 PM
@McMurdo - Can you share the Link? Or is that just Hearsay. He Said She Said. All I can find is this on Superman Box Office numbers.

https://variety.com/2025/film/box-office/box-office-2025-predictions-superman-jurassic-world-4-wicked-2-1236261990/
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 11:57 PM
HorrorZombi
HorrorZombi - 5/15/2025, 7:48 PM
Very Good! Welp! Doing a lot better than Red Hulk did in his debut it seems.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/15/2025, 7:55 PM
@HorrorZombi - you already commented with your alt lmao
AnEye
AnEye - 5/15/2025, 9:34 PM
@bobevanz - Lmao I swear that ain’t me
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/15/2025, 7:55 PM
Hurr durr what a surprise hurr durr. Kevin Feige in talks to produce
ManDeth
ManDeth - 5/15/2025, 8:01 PM
The worst movie version of Spider-Man ever.
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 5/15/2025, 9:21 PM
@ManDeth - Sadly I agree. The definitive version of Spider-man to me is Insomniac's, even after they shat the bed with Spider-man 2 a little.
Orangeblack
Orangeblack - 5/15/2025, 8:04 PM
You forgot to report on water being wet too!
ThePrototype93
ThePrototype93 - 5/15/2025, 8:07 PM
@Orangeblack - Lol was literally saying the same thing
ThePrototype93
ThePrototype93 - 5/15/2025, 8:07 PM
Wow. In other rumours, water is wet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2025, 8:08 PM
If true then what would he & Marvel be talking about exactly since isn’t he already contractually obligated to be in the films if the latter see fit?.

His salary is already likely set so the only thing i can think of is scheduling since he’s still filming The Odyssey and will soon start work on BND aswell as perhaps other projects.

Anyway , will be interesting to see how it works out but I prefer we see him first again in BND as he deals with his new status quo rather than a big event story.

User Comment Image
Arthorious
Arthorious - 5/15/2025, 8:42 PM
You don’t say? I didn’t think he was going to be in this movie or secret wars.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/15/2025, 9:24 PM
Avengers Doomsday (Introduce symbiote)
Spider-Man Brand New Day (Black suit)
Avengers Secret Wars (Black suit + aggression)
Spider-Man 5 (Spider-Man vs Venom)
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/15/2025, 10:47 PM
@SonOfAGif -

This is what I pray for.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/15/2025, 10:55 PM
@DocSpock - Same here. I want them to use Avengers 5, Spider-Man 4, and Avengers 6 as the Black suit trilogy and then have a real Spider-Man vs Venom in Spider-Man 5. And then bring out Hob Goblin (Ned) in Spider-Man 6.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/15/2025, 11:16 PM
@SonOfAGif -

That would all be GREAT, except that I can't see current Ned as Hobby. Maybe that is a different Ned who gets sucked into our world.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/15/2025, 10:48 PM

Bullsh!t!!

He WILL be in it.
sully
sully - 5/15/2025, 11:27 PM
I fail to see how putting Spiderman in Doomsday would confuse audiences. Its not like writers aren't taking into account a general storyline across films in the MCU. Stupid assumption.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 1:09 AM
Will Peter be with a beautiful White redhead Mary Jane Watson?

Dear black people, I'm sorry White liberals made Ironshart as shitty as they did.

I'm sorry Brave New World is so underwhelming because of White libs.

I'm sorry White communists killed T'Challa.

I'm sorry White Marxists put Blade in Development Hell, because they insisted on pushing Blade to the background so three girlbosses could take over his movie in a bait and switch move.

You don't deserve to be treated as poorly as you are by AWFLs.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder