RUMOR: Tom Holland Is In Talks To Return As Spider-Man In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

There was a time when it was widely reported that Tom Holland's Spider-Man would be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's lead. A lot has changed since then, with Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron's script thrown out in preference for Stephen McFeely's Avengers: Doomsday (which will be directed by the Russo Brothers).

Part of Marvel Studios' deal with Sony Pictures is that Spider-Man can appear in the Avengers movies, but somewhat complicating matters is the fact that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being released between Doomsday and Secret Wars.

The wall-crawler's solo adventure could take place before Doomsday, but if that is the plan, then it would likely be better for Spidey to sit out the next Avengers movie to avoid confusing audiences. We're sure Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will reunite in Secret Wars, but if Brand New Day is a Multiversal tale, then it could happen even sooner.

We'll see how things pan out, but scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word today that, "Tom Holland is in talks to have a role in Avengers: Doomsday."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige strongly hinted that the Avengers: Doomsday cast was far from complete, with reliable insiders reporting that plenty of actors remain in negotiations for a movie which is being written as shooting takes place.

It would be a real shame to see the Avengers battling the X-Men without Spider-Man being in the mix, but the same could be said for Wolverine, and Hugh Jackman similarly hasn't been officially added to the movie's cast as we write this.

If Holland's Peter Parker does appear in Avengers: Doomsday, then we'd imagine it being a smaller role to avoid conflicting with whatever's planned for his next solo outing...unless this team-up sets that up. Again, with so few official details revealed, we can only speculate.

Sony Pictures announced Spider-Man: Brand New Day's title at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in March. Holland appeared by video and told attendees, "I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting [The Odyssey]. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of 'No Way Home,' so 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

A fresh start for the web-slinger makes sense, particularly as the world no longer remembers Peter Parker. With no friends or family to call his own, the wall-crawler has almost certainly started a new life, something we caught a glimpse of before that amazing final swing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meanwhile, has been dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directing from a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.