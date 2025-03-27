There Are Currently No Disney+ Exclusive Characters In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Every single character exclusive to Dinsey+ is currently absent from the next Avengers movie. Out of all twelve shows, only two have characters from their show in the movie at all.

By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 27, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Yesterday, Marvel announced a massive list of actors returning for Avengers: Doomsday. The list was announced via a five hour long live stream that saw millions of people tune in via Marvel's various social media platforms. The stream was almost six hours long, but it kept the attention of millions. If you haven't seen it or want to review it, the list is below. 

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Notice anyone missing? Obviously, there's quite a few characters missing, but specifically, every character that has been exclusive to Disney+ has been left out. There are some characters that have appeared in Disney+ shows and movies like the new Falcon and US Agent, but every character that has only appeared in a Disney+ show is seemingly not around for Avengers: Doomsday

Disney+ has released The Flacon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Secret Wars, Echo, Agatha All Along, and Daredevil: Born Again with Ironheart set to come out before Avengers: Doomsday

From WandaVision, not a single major character is set to appear in Doomsday. The major characters within that show exclusive to Disney+ were Wanda's sons, White Vision, and Agatha Harkness.

From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, every major character is set to appear in Doomsday, but they all will have also made their big screen debuts. 

From Loki, Sylvie is the only major absence. 

From Hawkeye, the only major absence is Kate Bishop. However, Jeremy Renner is not currently set to return, but he isn't a Disney+ exclusive character. 

From Moon Knight, there are no characters currently returning for Doomsday including Moon Knight himself. 

Ms. Marvel is similar, although Ms. Marvel is no longer a Disney+ exclusive character. That being said, her only feature film is Marvel's worst performing movie. 

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also has no characters from the show appearing in Doomsday. All Hulk-like characters are currently not in the film despite lots of concept art leaking with them in it. Although, the Russo brothers did say that wasn't their art. 

Secret Wars had very few major characters that were exclusive to its show that really could make an appearance, but Skrulls seem to have no part to play in Doomsday.

Echo has no major characters appearing in Doomsday including the titular character. 

Agatha All Along shares a few characters with WandaVision, but Agatha and everyone else from the show will not be appearing in Doomsday. 

Daredevil: Born Again characters’ absences is one of the more surprising as the show has been very popular and Daredevil as a character is in high demand. Kingpin, Punisher, Muse, and every other character will be absent. 

Finally, no one from Ironheart, a show we admittedly don't know the entire cast for yet, will show up. 

Out of the 12 Disney+ shows, only two currently have any characters from their show set to appear at all. From Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson, Falcon, and Bucky Barnes are appearing. From Loki, there’s Loki. That’s it.

Why there are so few Disney+ characters appearing in Doomsday is a very good question. Marvel certainly seemed to be okay with making movies that rely on audiences watching the Dinsey+ shows as Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, and Captain America: Brave New World all relied on Disney+ shows. However, two of those movies did not do well. As stated before, The Marvels is the MCU’s worst performing movie, and Captain America: Brave New World didn’t fair that much better. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness did significantly better than those two, but that character was very well established and liked by fans. Disney may not want to bet on their streaming service, which is admittedly very popular, for the success of their biggest movie in over half a decade. 

While there’s a lot of names missing from Avengers: Doomsday, the cast list clearly isn’t complete. Robert Downey Jr. and Marvel have teased on Instagram that the list still isn’t done, so it’s entirely possible that some names from the Dinsey+ shows will be in the second batch of announcements. 

Why do you think there are no Disney+ exclusive characters in Avengers: Doomsday so far? Are they simply not announced yet, or does Disney not have enough confidence in their shows? Let us know in the comments!

theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 3/27/2025, 11:38 AM
For the best.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/27/2025, 12:18 PM
@theFUZZ008 - 6User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 11:40 AM
Because liberal commie activist anti White anti men writers suuUUUUUUUUCK!
CholoScorpion
CholoScorpion - 3/27/2025, 11:42 AM
They better add my boys Daredevil, Punisher, Blade and Ghost Rider in Secret Wars.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/27/2025, 11:44 AM
We really do not need 409 articles on the cast of 2 MCU movies in 24 hours....
AnEye
AnEye - 3/27/2025, 11:48 AM
"Why there are so few Dinsey+ characters appearing in Doomsday is a very good question.

Aside from the spelling error to answer the question

Why are there so few Disney+ characters appearing? Simple. Because the shows failed to excite the general audience. Nobody knows what to follow, nobody knows what was important from these shows, nothing. Big reason why The Marvels failed and required you to watch these D+ shows to further understand the new characters. Not even Hulk is that important enough to appear in Doomsday and he was the most liked character in the Avenger movies. Now he's not even WORTH the chair.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier & Wandavision got lucky when it came to D+ and it shows when you look at anyone talking about the new characters. Echo? Forgotten. Ms. Marvel? Didn't work. She-Hulk? Pointless. Loki for 2 seasons? Great entertainment, but no point. Agatha? Cool side-story, nothing to do with what is going on with multiverses though. Moon Knight? Nothing to do with all of the MCU.

So when you present characters that DON'T have anything to do with the grand scheme of it all, you risk alienating and confusing and thus "fatigue" will settle in.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/27/2025, 11:48 AM

It’s easy. Most of the D+ shows were either mediocre or terrible.

Not rocket science here Reed.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2025, 12:13 PM
@DocSpock - I think it's less so quality and moreso just that not everybody watches them. Movies are relatively easy and not that long to follow. Easier to build on
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/27/2025, 11:56 AM
There isn't many 'exclusive' D+ main characters as even DD was in a film and prior D+ exclusives have already since turned up in films such as Kate Bishop, U.S. Agent and Ms Marvel.

Also this won't be every character in the entire film, going to be supporting roles so all in all a dumb article to create as may not age well.

WandaVision - included characters from films, both the leads for starters, new ones in that appeared in MoM such as the twins
FatWS - Included characters from films, new ones from that appeared in BNW
Loki - new characters from that appeared in DP&W and we're getting that Loki
Hawkeye - Inc characters from films, Kate turned up in The Marvels
Ms. Marvel almost all turned up in The Marvels etc etc

Basicaly only ones with ZERO crossover (yet) is Moon Knight and Echo (technicaly Wiccan WAS in MoM) everything else had film characters in them or characters from turn up in a film and we still have Secret Wars and Spider-Man 4 coming.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2025, 11:56 AM
Not surprising, although I do think She-Hulk and Moon Knight could be fun to watch play off a team. Secret Wars will most likely feature everybody though. Multiverse and tv alike.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/27/2025, 12:03 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Most the D+ ones who haven't yet been in a film in a lot of way would ONLY make sense being MAIN characters in Secret Wars and could still have supporting roles in this or SM4. The main Avengers team when assembled was always likely to only be ones who were in a film first prior to Avengers Doomsday as that has been the way with every Avengers film (even Wanda and Bro appeared in an end credit prior to AoU).
krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/27/2025, 12:09 PM
@bkmeijer1 - She-Hulk is/was an Avenger in comics and she was in Secret Wars! It would be nice to see her done in movie form with movie fx money
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/27/2025, 12:00 PM
hell yeah, they're learning
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/27/2025, 12:00 PM
The TV shows aren't canon.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/27/2025, 12:07 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 3/27/2025, 12:05 PM
Cool *shrugs*
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/27/2025, 12:06 PM
All of these actors and characters casted just for The Batman 2 to be a better film
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/27/2025, 12:08 PM
No shit, what’s next? An article on the significance of how each name was announced and the orders of each chair?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/27/2025, 12:15 PM
Its such a weird class but when you extract the names, its the C level Avengers, Thunderbolts, FF, some X characters.

I think some of the D+ characters would have been better but that isn't what they are going with. I suspect this announcement was to bring interest in TB and FF which I maintain is a lot lower than Disney is comfortable with after Cap4 and Snow White bombed. They are doing Time Runs Out but in the style of Infinity War. You'll have the different teams doing different things with the Avengers likely facing off against Doom and some of those characters like Reed winding up on the lifeboat. I think some of us thought this was going to be some huge multiverse battle. I think the X-men are taking the place of the ultimate universe in Time Runs Out with the incurrsions happening offscreen leaving 616 and the X-verse as the final 2.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 3/27/2025, 12:18 PM
Um?

User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 3/27/2025, 12:23 PM
Probably saving the majority of them for Secret Wars but I'll be very surprised if we don't see at least a few of them in smaller roles in Doomsday.

Then again, with the multiverse of it all we don't even know if the returning cast members are playing the same characters. Tom Hiddleston might be playing yet another Loki variant and not the one we followed through the Disney+ series. Chris Hemsworth could be playing Beta Rey Bill. Sebastian Stan could be Captain America. Ian McKellen could be playing Gandalf. Pedro Pascal could be playing Robert Downey Jr. WHO KNOWS?!
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 3/27/2025, 12:28 PM
No Halle Berry either which is strange since they announced basically all of the x-men.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/27/2025, 12:29 PM
I'm sure they'll show up eventually.

