Who Is AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's God Emperor Doom? What The Concept Art Tells Us About Doctor Doom's Ultimate Form

In the comics, Doctor Doom, who rules over the fictional nation of Latveria, is on a constant quest for more power. As the decades have passed, his sights have shifted from global domination to ruling over the Multiverse.

In 2015's Secret Wars event by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, the Marvel Universe and Ultimate Universe collide in the Multiverse's final incursion. Stealing the power of the Beyonders and empowered by an enslaved Molecule Man, "God Emperor Doom" manages to create a new reality and "saves" the day.

His Battleworld is every bit as twisted as you'd expect and, outside of a few people, no one remembers life before its creation. Doctor Strange serves as his willing sheriff, while this twisted reality makes it so that Sue Storm is his wife and Franklin and Valeria (Sue and Reed's children) now see him as their father.

It's the ultimate "f*** you" to Mister Fantastic.

Based on the leaked concept art for Avengers: Doomsday, Doom will once again rule as Emperor, albeit in a Medieval-inspired setting. In many ways, it makes sense that his new world would pay homage to Latveria's past and a time when the villain can likely rely more on magic than technology.

Doom is also shown decked out in his white costume and has Strange, Sue, and Franklin by his side. Reed has been forced to kneel before him and Yelena Belova is seemingly one of Doom's loyal soldiers (whether she remembers what came before remains to be seen, though we'd bet Strange does). Things also look pretty bleak for the Human Torch.

In fact, one social media scooper has pointed out previous reports about Earth-616's former Sorcerer Supreme forming an alliance with Doom in a bid to save something of the Multiverse...

If everything I’ve been informed about this plot remains true as I’ve teased in previous Q/As, then we’re looking at our MCU 616 Strange standing beside RDJ’s Doom. https://t.co/H7QGDOvC5z — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) March 1, 2025

Back to the comics, it was revealed that The Beyonders created the Molecule Man as a singularity in the Multiverse. We learn that destroying each of his Variants would lead to the destruction of every reality. Who will be the MCU's singularity? Kang? Loki? Or the Anchor Beings we've heard so much about?

When all is said and done in Secret Wars, after tearing out Thanos' skeleton and murdering a Phoenix-powered Cyclops, Doom is only defeated when the Molecule Man takes some of the villain's power and a group of Earth-616's heroes who escaped on a cosmic life raft manage to beat him.

We're sure there will be plenty of twists and turns in this adaptation, but if you haven't read that comic, now might be a good time to do so.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.