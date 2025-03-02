Who Is AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's God Emperor Doom? What The Concept Art Tells Us About Doctor Doom's Ultimate Form

The first concept art for Avengers: Doomsday showcased Secret Wars' God Emperor Doom, but who is this version of Victor Von Doom and what does it tell us about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

By JoshWilding - Mar 02, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

In the comics, Doctor Doom, who rules over the fictional nation of Latveria, is on a constant quest for more power. As the decades have passed, his sights have shifted from global domination to ruling over the Multiverse. 

In 2015's Secret Wars event by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, the Marvel Universe and Ultimate Universe collide in the Multiverse's final incursion. Stealing the power of the Beyonders and empowered by an enslaved Molecule Man, "God Emperor Doom" manages to create a new reality and "saves" the day. 

His Battleworld is every bit as twisted as you'd expect and, outside of a few people, no one remembers life before its creation. Doctor Strange serves as his willing sheriff, while this twisted reality makes it so that Sue Storm is his wife and Franklin and Valeria (Sue and Reed's children) now see him as their father.

It's the ultimate "f*** you" to Mister Fantastic. 

Based on the leaked concept art for Avengers: Doomsday, Doom will once again rule as Emperor, albeit in a Medieval-inspired setting. In many ways, it makes sense that his new world would pay homage to Latveria's past and a time when the villain can likely rely more on magic than technology. 

Doom is also shown decked out in his white costume and has Strange, Sue, and Franklin by his side. Reed has been forced to kneel before him and Yelena Belova is seemingly one of Doom's loyal soldiers (whether she remembers what came before remains to be seen, though we'd bet Strange does). Things also look pretty bleak for the Human Torch.

In fact, one social media scooper has pointed out previous reports about Earth-616's former Sorcerer Supreme forming an alliance with Doom in a bid to save something of the Multiverse...

Back to the comics, it was revealed that The Beyonders created the Molecule Man as a singularity in the Multiverse. We learn that destroying each of his Variants would lead to the destruction of every reality. Who will be the MCU's singularity? Kang? Loki? Or the Anchor Beings we've heard so much about?

When all is said and done in Secret Wars, after tearing out Thanos' skeleton and murdering a Phoenix-powered Cyclops, Doom is only defeated when the Molecule Man takes some of the villain's power and a group of Earth-616's heroes who escaped on a cosmic life raft manage to beat him.

We're sure there will be plenty of twists and turns in this adaptation, but if you haven't read that comic, now might be a good time to do so. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/2/2025, 11:36 AM
Might be breaking a record for most articles about concept art
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/2/2025, 12:03 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - yeah it's getting ridiculous. Be hilarious if all the "leaked art' ended up just being some AI.
mynameisn0body
mynameisn0body - 3/2/2025, 11:41 AM
idk if i should trust the concept art or not. where did it come from? who leaked it?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/2/2025, 11:42 AM
@mynameisn0body - A Marvel Studios concept artist. The site got taken down on the same day. Probs legit.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/2/2025, 11:50 AM
@ObserverIO - maybe they got fired and this was the result or they did it on purpose. Something's fishy
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/2/2025, 11:53 AM
@mynameisn0body - Kevin Feige gmail was raided by the NCMEC after a cybertip from Google Photos, those are the pictures that we can see , the other Ones are being investigated by ICAC and Grady Judd
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/2/2025, 12:00 PM
@mynameisn0body - Marvel Studios concept artist from Artstation
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/2/2025, 11:42 AM
Since this is gonna be a movie in a couple of years, maybe we should be putting spoiler warnings on stuff? I dunno, I mean I guess everybody here's probably read Secret Wars 2015 or is ayt least aware of what happens. But try to avoid spoilers with normies I guess. The noobs, the casuals, civilians basically.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/2/2025, 11:50 AM
@ObserverIO - you still thinking this is getting made after Captain Kwanza : Red Man Bad bombed
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/2/2025, 11:53 AM
@Malatrova15 - Yeah but they didn't have any multiverses in that flick. Throw in some multiverse juice and the crowd shells out dollaz. They'd be like "IS THAT 1990 CAP?!??! It's mayhem in this multiverse of madness and there's just no way I'm going home until I see black and white Cap brought back!"
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/2/2025, 11:55 AM
...lol... Captain Kwanza....
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/2/2025, 12:01 PM
@ObserverIO -

Josh believes that if a thing exists, it can't possibly be a spoiler.

If we were in 1980 he would have said Darth Vader is Luke's dad in a headline before The Empire Strikes Back had its wide theatrical release.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/2/2025, 12:06 PM
@Malatrova15 - at least your not hiding anymore. But your scared all the time
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/2/2025, 12:09 PM
@ObserverIO - sorry, I horribly overestimated you
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/2/2025, 12:12 PM
@ProfessorWhy - why should o hide? We aré taking our country back
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/2/2025, 12:16 PM
One of Hickman's best stories IMO. Doom was just straight up badass in this one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/2/2025, 12:16 PM
Damn man , I really am trying to temper my expectations since it is still just concept art but if it’s anything like what we get then we could be in for a wild ride!!.

Also that Doom look in the second pic is 🔥 , I hope we get exactly that big we’ll see.

Look , this obviously hasn’t been an ideal scenario but it’s what we got so I hope it turns out well and is truly the best version it can be given the circumstances!!.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 3/2/2025, 12:46 PM
Gotta' be honest; kinda' bummed that it's not gonna' be the classic BEYONDER as the main antagonist/manipulator. 🫤 I "liked" Hickman's reinterpretation but I'm hard-core old-school when it comes to the first SECRET WARS storyline. (And I thought the Russo Brothers were as well but, I guess with the collapse of the Kang storyline and the MCU growing creatively desperate to reincorporate the old names and faces, things changed.)

