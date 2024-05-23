Marvel Fan Spots AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR VFX Blunder Which May Ruin One Of The Movie's Biggest Moments

Avengers: Infinity War is widely considered one of Marvel Studios' best movies, but one eagle-eyed fan has spotted an apparent VFX mistake which might ruin how you view a pivotal scene.

During the final act, Thanos succeeds in gathering all six Infinity Stones and snaps away half of all life in the universe. That led to a shocking sequence which saw several fan-favourite superheroes turn to dust, including Spider-Man.

He vanished in Iron Man's arms, but YouTuber @MadvocateYT points out that, during the scene, Robert Downey Jr.'s hand naandd body suddenly become very rigid. That's likely because the real actor had to be removed from the scene so Peter Parker could turn to dust before a PNG version of Tony Stark was super-imposed over him.

"When getting this clip, I couldn't help but notice how stiff Tony gets after a certain point," they explain. "Including his hand, which funnily becomes a png that's obviously translated out of frame. I can't unsee it now, so neither can you."

Looking at how Tony stops moving and the way his hand awkwardly moves out of the frame, it's fair to say that, yes, we can't unsee this!

Here's what Tom Holland said about shooting the sequence in a 2021 interview:

"'I don’t want to go,' is the one I get all the time, from that scene in Avengers: Infinity War. It’s amazing when people think it’s some mind-blowing piece of improv, because I just say the same line five times in a row. People make out like it’s this beautifully eloquent sentence. But I look back on that scene so fondly. We had so much fun on those sets, but when we got into the emotion of that moment, we really dived into it." "People tell me they imagine that scene must have been horrendous to shoot, but I look back on it with nothing but happiness. It was amazing. I loved it. I got to hug Robert Downey Jr., like, 60 times, and cry on his shoulder. What’s not to love."

The apparent Avengers: Infinity War blooper has gone viral and racked up close to 3 million views on X alone. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments section.