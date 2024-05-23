Marvel Fan Spots AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR VFX Blunder Which May Ruin One Of The Movie's Biggest Moments

Marvel Fan Spots AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR VFX Blunder Which May Ruin One Of The Movie's Biggest Moments Marvel Fan Spots AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR VFX Blunder Which May Ruin One Of The Movie's Biggest Moments

In a video that's gone viral on social media, one Marvel fan has noticed a VFX blunder in Avengers: Infinity War which might ruin a key scene in the 2018 movie for you. Check it out after the jump...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - May 23, 2024 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War is widely considered one of Marvel Studios' best movies, but one eagle-eyed fan has spotted an apparent VFX mistake which might ruin how you view a pivotal scene. 

During the final act, Thanos succeeds in gathering all six Infinity Stones and snaps away half of all life in the universe. That led to a shocking sequence which saw several fan-favourite superheroes turn to dust, including Spider-Man. 

He vanished in Iron Man's arms, but YouTuber @MadvocateYT points out that, during the scene, Robert Downey Jr.'s hand naandd body suddenly become very rigid. That's likely because the real actor had to be removed from the scene so Peter Parker could turn to dust before a PNG version of Tony Stark was super-imposed over him.

"When getting this clip, I couldn't help but notice how stiff Tony gets after a certain point," they explain. "Including his hand, which funnily becomes a png that's obviously translated out of frame. I can't unsee it now, so neither can you."

Looking at how Tony stops moving and the way his hand awkwardly moves out of the frame, it's fair to say that, yes, we can't unsee this!

Here's what Tom Holland said about shooting the sequence in a 2021 interview:

"'I don’t want to go,' is the one I get all the time, from that scene in Avengers: Infinity War. It’s amazing when people think it’s some mind-blowing piece of improv, because I just say the same line five times in a row. People make out like it’s this beautifully eloquent sentence. But I look back on that scene so fondly. We had so much fun on those sets, but when we got into the emotion of that moment, we really dived into it."

"People tell me they imagine that scene must have been horrendous to shoot, but I look back on it with nothing but happiness. It was amazing. I loved it. I got to hug Robert Downey Jr., like, 60 times, and cry on his shoulder. What’s not to love."

The apparent Avengers: Infinity War blooper has gone viral and racked up close to 3 million views on X alone. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments section. 

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Star Paul Bettany Shares A Shocking Revelation About The Vision's Death Scene
Related:

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Star Paul Bettany Shares A Shocking Revelation About The Vision's Death Scene
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Reportedly Removed A 45-Minute Sequence With Thanos Seeking Out The Power Stone
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Reportedly Removed A 45-Minute Sequence With Thanos Seeking Out The Power Stone
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
imnotwearinghockeypants
imnotwearinghockeypants - 5/23/2024, 11:12 AM
Sure, but you can find that kind of easily overlooked mistake in any movie and it does nothing to hinder from the overall picture. Ho hum.
OleBobbyTiger
OleBobbyTiger - 5/23/2024, 11:53 AM
@imnotwearinghockeypants - This isn't even a mistake. It's just the results you get when you rush SFX. They don't have the time to rotobrush RDJ in every frame on every shot so they have to take shortcuts like this.

Also they don't use PNGs to do this. They can just freeze frame and mask the layer in the editor. No PNGs involved.
The1st
The1st - 5/23/2024, 12:05 PM
@imnotwearinghockeypants - Yeah. Dude got his 15 minutes, good for him, but...

User Comment Image
litobirdy
litobirdy - 5/23/2024, 11:13 AM
slowwwwwwwwwwwww newssssssssssss dayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/23/2024, 11:14 AM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/23/2024, 12:04 PM
@SuperCat - very creepy.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/23/2024, 11:16 AM
Lmao I never noticed that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2024, 11:16 AM
Oh my god , it’s been ruined…

OH THE HUMANITY!!.

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , if you are really paying attention to it then it does seem a bit wonky but come on “ruined” is a strong word man.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/23/2024, 11:17 AM
What's the problem? As the shoulder disintegrates, why wouldn't Stark lower his hand?
NGFB
NGFB - 5/23/2024, 11:18 AM
Wow. Truly groundbreaking news.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 5/23/2024, 11:19 AM
"VFX Blunder Which Ruins One Of The Movie's Biggest Moments" Are you SURE about that???
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2024, 11:19 AM
Off topic:

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer

?si=W98-3vqXrbCfptgN
tylerzero
tylerzero - 5/23/2024, 11:27 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Sorry Eddie, after Coming to America 2, you're not fooling me again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2024, 11:29 AM
@tylerzero - never seen the original or the sequel but these legacy ones can be hit or miss so we’ll see.

Looks alright imo so far.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/23/2024, 11:21 AM
Might ruin how you view a pivotal scene?

I'm okay. Thanks.





We need more Deadpool articles.

Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 5/23/2024, 11:22 AM
“Loser critiques movie after 5 year and thinks they are clever”
JonC
JonC - 5/23/2024, 11:26 AM
"Which Ruins One Of The Movie's Biggest Moments"

Actually its this article that does that, otherwise most of us would not have known... thanks "writer for clicks".
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/23/2024, 11:27 AM
Oh wow, yeah movie ruined forever. 🙄
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/23/2024, 11:32 AM
Well, that movie is now completely ruined now.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 5/23/2024, 11:38 AM
This doesn't ruin shit.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/23/2024, 11:41 AM
Every time I see nitpicking like that, I feel more and more like James Gunn rejecting guesses for his alleged secret GotG.v1 easter egg that noone seems to have found yet.

Yes, there are reasons to criticize this movie, often discussed among fans (genuine fans) of the movie and it's franchise, but this is not one of them.

Keep digging.
DEVWoulf
DEVWoulf - 5/23/2024, 11:42 AM
All part of the plan...

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/23/2024, 12:06 PM
@seakhan -

User Comment Image User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 5/23/2024, 11:46 AM
Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh I don't see what's the problem.
grouch
grouch - 5/23/2024, 11:50 AM
what..
mgeoff88
mgeoff88 - 5/23/2024, 11:54 AM
Someone has way too much time on their hands. It may be a blunder, but it doesn't take away from the emotional impact of the scene.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/23/2024, 12:15 PM
Really Josh?!?
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/23/2024, 12:17 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder