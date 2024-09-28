AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumored To Feature The Return Of An Iconic X-MEN Character - Possible SPOILERS

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumored To Feature The Return Of An Iconic X-MEN Character - Possible SPOILERS

A new rumor is claiming that Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars will feature the return of a certain X-Men character we weren't expecting to see again...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 28, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are obviously shaping up to me massive MCU events, with the latter, in particular, expected to be the most ambitious superhero movie of all time in terms of scale and scope.

There are going to be a lot of characters, but there have been conflicting reports when it comes to the involvement of 20th Century Fox's Marvel heroes. Hugh Jackman is almost certainly going to return as Wolverine, but what about his fellow X-Men?

While Marvel Studios is (or soon will be) in the process of casting new actors to play the mutant freedom fighters in the upcoming X-Men reboot, it seems there might be a few more holdovers - at least until the events of Secret Wars.

According to MTTSH, Sir Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as the original big-screen Professor Charles Xavier.

Stewart already made his MCU debut for a brief appearance as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that variant of the mutant leader to an abrupt and somewhat distasteful end at the hands of the Scarlet Witch. We thought that would be the last we saw of the Star Trek legend in this role, but it seems he has at least one more superhero movie in him.

Secret Wars plot details are still a mystery, but there have been plenty of rumors doing the rounds. One thing we do know for sure is that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will play a big part in the story after making his debut (unless that happens in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?) in Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

RUMOUR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Will Feature A Familiar, Sinister (Clock) Face From LOKI
Related:

RUMOUR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Will Feature A Familiar, Sinister (Clock) Face From LOKI
NEVER LET GO Star Halle Berry Plays Coy When Asked About Storm Return In NeXt AVENGERS Movies (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

NEVER LET GO Star Halle Berry Plays Coy When Asked About Storm Return In NeXt AVENGERS Movies (Exclusive)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/28/2024, 3:10 PM
How many times does this guy want to act out the death of Charles Xavier? Fock it, make it so!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/28/2024, 3:27 PM
@ProfessorWhy - 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/28/2024, 3:54 PM
@ProfessorWhy -

Come back and give me Onslaught!
MMFRESHSW2
MMFRESHSW2 - 9/28/2024, 3:15 PM
As long as they dont F up the character narrative like they did the Hulk.
JustBrootal
JustBrootal - 9/28/2024, 3:16 PM
Secret Wars could turn into an Illuminati Event / Battleworld type movie. I would be down for that. We all know they blend stories and mush everything into whatever title they want at this point.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/28/2024, 3:16 PM
Seriously? Let the man rest. It’ll just be embarrassing at this point. We seriously need to recast.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/28/2024, 3:29 PM
@HulkisHoly - that'll happen after secret wars. Are you familiar with the comic ?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/28/2024, 3:44 PM
@Vigor -

Why not bring back macavoy then? He’s not 90.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/28/2024, 3:17 PM
So, it's an ALL NEW MCU X-Men, but Patrick Stewart is still Professor X and RDJ is Doctor Doom?
They are really still coasting on the past.

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 9/28/2024, 3:25 PM
Once again it's not Magneto :(
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/28/2024, 3:29 PM
@Polaris - I think Ian McKellen has said he was contemplating retirement after his recent fall so if bring back Stewart’s version then it makes no sense of Sir Ian can’t do it to bring that Erik back

I’m still holing out hope for McAvoy and Fassbender though.

User Comment Image

That’s my Charles and Erik haha.
Polaris
Polaris - 9/28/2024, 3:35 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, although he talked about maybe playing Gandalf again.

Same here haha. They deserve to be back.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/28/2024, 3:26 PM
I mean , that’s not surprising…

Hell , I’m sure they are trying to get as many past Marvel actors back for this Multiversal finale as they can since this saga has been partly a love letter to those pre-MCU films (good , bad or in-between) before we move onto the next one.

Anyway , would be nice to see him again since he’s of course great & iconic in the role !!.

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/28/2024, 3:27 PM
I honestly im bored
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 9/28/2024, 3:34 PM
I'm ready for the next era of the MCU. I guess after Secret Wars.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/28/2024, 3:43 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME -

Same.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/28/2024, 4:06 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - it should’ve been after Endgame. Marvel had a stellar 20 year run, now it’s time for some fresh new talent.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/28/2024, 3:42 PM
MTTSH also claims Charles will be bald and in a wheelchair.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/28/2024, 3:58 PM
@TheFinestSmack - honestly?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/28/2024, 4:08 PM
@TheFinestSmack - what if he’s balding(George Jefferson style) and has those forearm crutches like the guy on Something About Mary?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/28/2024, 4:03 PM
User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 9/28/2024, 4:16 PM
Wolverine Charles Xavier Wolverine Charles Xavier
Wolverine Charles Xavier Wolverine Charles Xavier
Wolverine Charles Xavier Wolverine Beast
Wolverine Charles Xavier Wolverine Charles Xavier
Wolverine Charles Xavier Wolverine Charles Xavier

its soooo annoying at this point. Where the f**** are the actual X-MEN team?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder