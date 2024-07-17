Marvel Studios Officially In Talks With The Russo Brothers To Helm AVENGERS 5 & AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Shocking development out of Marvel Studios today as it's being reported that the Russo Brothers are in early talks to helm the upcoming fifth and sixth Avengers films, which will start filming next year!

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 17, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Just when they thought they were out, they're being pulled back in!

Breaking news from Marvel Studios this afternoon as The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Joe and Anthony Russo, a.k.a. the Russo Brothers, are in early talks to helm the still-untitled Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars

While a contract is likely still being drawn up, if the studio and the Russos come to terms, this will mark the end of a lengthy director search that saw the likes of Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Sam Raimi (Spider-Man trilogy; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) all in various stages of contention for arguably the hottest directing gig in Hollywood. 

After a strong reception to Shang-Chi, Destin Daniel Cretton was originally hired to direct Avengers 5 (then titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) but exited the project a month prior to star Jonathan Majors' assault conviction. With early buzz trending in a positive direction for his upcoming MCU debut, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was recently offered the job as well, but seems to have passed based on this latest development. 

Avengers 5 is now expected to receive a new title and will shift its focus to a different villain. Filming on the fifth chapter is reportedly set to begin in March 2025, and is slated to run through the end of Summer 2025. Also, while unconfirmed, it appears as though Avengers: Secret Wars will now commence filming immediately after the first half wraps production.

It's also being reported by Jeff Sneider, during his Hot Mic podcast, that Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are being courted to write the screenplay for both films.

The Russos have a long history with Marvel Studios and played a vital role in establishing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, previously directing four of the most widely acclaimed superhero films of all-time: Captain America: The Winter SoldierCaptain America: Civil WarAvengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Joe Russo also directed the second episode of Agent Carter. Their four films have grossed over $6.681 billion globally.

Since 2019, the Russos have directed Cherry and The Gray Man, which starred Marvel alums Tom Holland and Chris Evans, respectively, but neither film managed to reach the critical or commercial heights of their Marvel blockbusters, so a return to the MCU may help them get their groove back. However, before they can get started on those massive endeavors, next up on the docket is the Chris Pratt-starrer The Electric State, which is due out later this year.

For years now, the Russos have expressed interest in helming an adaptation of the classic Secret Wars storyline and it looks like they're about to get their wish and it should easily be their most challenging venture to date, especially with the film having been heavily been rumored to return many factions of the larger Marvel Universe, including the likes of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, amongst others, and thrust them into the battle to end all battles. 

With San Diego Comic-Con right around the corner, we should probably expected some sort of formal confirmation at the annual event, and a likely full title and slate reveal - and maybe even a few cast confirmations. 

Avengers 5 will hit theaters on May 1, 2026; while Avengers: Secret Wars will debut on May 7, 2027!

