Following THUNDERBOLTS*'s Release, Marvel Studios Has Revealed The First Posters For *THE NEW AVENGERS

Marvel Studios is no longer keeping Thunderbolts*'s big asterisk secret under wraps, as the studio has officially released a series of posters with The New Avengers name front and centre. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - May 05, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers

The secret is officially out as Marvel Studios has shared a series of social media posts with posters for The New Avengers, the movie formerly(?) known as Thunderbolts*

This might seem premature so soon after opening weekend, but a video featuring the cast revealing the title change—clearly taken during the premiere—confirms this has been the plan for a while now. 

However, you've got to feel for Taskmaster actor Olga Kurylenko being included in the group shot, all things considered

So, is this an official title change? It's hard to say, but what else are we supposed to think after seeing these posts? Had Thunderbolts* been a critical and commercial flop, we doubt Marvel Studios would have tarnished the Avengers brand by highlighting the post-credits scene reveal. 

However, with Thunderbolts* receiving widespread acclaim and fans falling in love with these characters, why not make The New Avengers part of the Multiverse Saga ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's release next year? 

The exhibitor-exclusive posters for Dolby, 4DX, RealD 3D, IMAX, ScreenX, and Fandango have also been rebranded with The New Avengers, suggesting this should be considered Thunderbolts*'s new title.

When you search for "The New Avengers" on Letterboxd, for example, Thunderbolts* is displayed, so spreading the word about this name change looks to have been a deliberate effort by Disney and Marvel Studios.

Will you be heading to theaters to watch Thunderbolts* The New Avengers again this weekend?

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/5/2025, 1:21 PM
Before the crying starts, Marvel Studios has shared this title change to countless millions on social media and is literally putting up New Avengers billboards in cities across the globe.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/5/2025, 1:29 PM
@JoshWilding - that doesn’t matter, Josh. I’m still going to complain. It’s the only way to be around here now. We should rebrand to crybabymovie.com or something else actually clever
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/5/2025, 1:27 PM
I think the rebrand is a little too soon but I like how excited they all seem. Maybe the studio asked them to exaggerate a little but it seems genuine
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 1:28 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I do agree with it perhaps being a bit too soon but from a business standpoint , it could increase box office collections now that people know it’s associated with the Avengers brand
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/5/2025, 1:28 PM
User Comment Image

