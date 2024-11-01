THE AVENGERS: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, And More Assemble In Fun New Video

The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has reassembled The Avengers to endorse Kamala Harris for United States President ahead of election day on November 5, 2024.

The video also features Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Paul Bettany (Vision), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Don Cheadle (War Machine).

The only members of the original six Avengers missing from the video are Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

In the video, Johansson starts by saying, "Thanks for jumping on the call," prompting Cheadle to respond, "I think you mean assembling!" The MCU veterans then attempt to come up with a catchphrase for Vice President Harris' campaign, with Gurira suggesting "Kamala Forever" before they decide on, "I'm Kamala Harris, and I’m down with democracy."

Regardless of your political beliefs, it's fun to see these actors together again, though we likely don't have much longer to wait before they reassemble. Why? Well, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are two movies bound to feature an even more epic reunion (even if some of them, like Downey, aren't reprising their original roles).

Harris has also received endorsements from Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Eminem, Dave Bautista, Jennifer Lawrence, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and more. Donald Trump has similarly been given the thumbs up from various celebrities, including Jake Paul, Dr. Phil, Mel Gibson, Kelsey Grammer, Zachary Levi, and Hulk Hogan among others.

You can register to vote here.

"I had no idea. The son of a bitch didn’t say anything to me," Renner recently said of the news that Downey is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom. "We’re good friends. There’s the Avengers family chat. The original six. He said not a peep."

"I got online and started blowing up his phone like, 'What’s going on? You’ve been hiding this from us the whole time?' It’s exciting news. I’m really, really excited about it."

There have long been rumours that the original six Avengers will reunite before the Multiverse Saga is over, with the trades reporting that bringing these actors back became a priority after the tepid response to some of the studio's newer movies and TV shows.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. You can watch Ruffalo's reunion video in the X post below.