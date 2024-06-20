BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER First Teaser And Cast Revealed; Hamish Linklater Will Play The Dark Knight

The first teaser for Batman: Caped Crusader has been revealed, and as well as a full cast list, we get to hear Hamish Linklater's (Manhunt) take on the titular Dark Knight. You can check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2024 12:06 PM EST
It's been confirmed today (via Vanity Fair) that Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere on Prime Video on August 1. We've also learned that the animated TV show's cast will be headlined by Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater as the titular Dark Knight.

There's news on other cast members too, including Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Catwoman, and Diedrich Bader (The Drew Carey Show) as Harvey Dent. 

The series, which had been set for a Max debut before it was offloaded to Amazon, is produced by Bruce Timm, Matt Reeves, and J.J. Abrams. It will launch with a 10-episode first season that pulls inspiration from Batman's earliest comic book adventures.

"There were certain things that I had in my mind back in the early '90s for the original Batman: The Animated Series that I didn’t get to do," Timm says. "I wanted to do this emotionally messed-up version of Batman, who’s extremely aloof and almost inhuman."

Talking about playing the iconic DC Comics superhero, Linklater reveals, "I think it’s actually off my memory of Kevin Conroy’s voice. When I actually rewatched the shows, I realized that it was different, but I had him in my head."

"Bruce Wayne is the mask. He’s the secret identity. He’s the invention. Batman is the actual character, the actual guy," the actor adds. "It’s set in the ’40s, [so I just thought of] how Batman would try to play himself off as a playboy socialite. I think I just tried to swing and swing and swing until I made contact with something."

Despite what looks like a much darker tone, Batman: Caped Crusader will not be TV-MA and will seemingly be suitable for fans of all ages. 

Other actors lending their voices to Batman: Caped Crusader in currently undisclosed roles include Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens.

More comments and details can be found by following the link below, but the teaser just shared by Prime Video also teases more of the characters set to appear in Batman: Caped Crusader. It also reveals Linklater's Batman voice...

grouch
grouch - 6/20/2024, 12:37 PM
is bruce trans in this one
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/20/2024, 12:38 PM
@grouch - The [frick] did that come from?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/20/2024, 1:03 PM
@grouch - oh god i hope ...please keep going
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/20/2024, 1:24 PM
@Malatrova15 - Scoot over, lemme sit next to you
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/20/2024, 12:38 PM
Huh, Alfred’s looking wide in this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2024, 12:41 PM
@asherman93 - I think he has been heavyset in some incarnations before

User Comment Image
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 6/20/2024, 12:44 PM
@asherman93 - He was like that (minus the mustache) in his comics debut, back when he was known as “Alfred Beagle”.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/20/2024, 12:44 PM
@asherman93 - Well, originally in the Batman comics, Alfred was drawn a bit heavy.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/20/2024, 12:45 PM
Edit: @FlixMentallo21 beat me to it. :)
valmic
valmic - 6/20/2024, 12:39 PM
He sounds like ben McKenzie Batman. I always wished they brought Jeremy Sisto back, he was a good unique Batman.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/20/2024, 12:58 PM
@valmic - This! He's my favorite Batman voice actor behind Conroy, which is saying a lot considering he's only acted in one movie.
valmic
valmic - 6/20/2024, 1:04 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - He would have been perfect for this rendition of Batman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2024, 12:40 PM
Hell of a cast ,a nice mix of voice actors and on screen actors aswell!!.

Linklater’s Batman voice I need to get used to but it’s growing on me already so that’s good…

Jamie Chung as Harley ,Christina Ricci as Catwoman and Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent are good though.

Looking forward to this!!.
valmic
valmic - 6/20/2024, 12:42 PM
IMCOOLURNOT
IMCOOLURNOT - 6/20/2024, 12:58 PM
@valmic - He just murdered a tree!
valmic
valmic - 6/20/2024, 1:00 PM
@IMCOOLURNOT - Nah that tree was already dead. He was just knocking it down so Alfred wouldn't have to do it.
CoHost
CoHost - 6/20/2024, 12:44 PM
Hamish? Was Jimmy Kimmel unavailable?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/20/2024, 12:44 PM
DC animation on a roll.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/20/2024, 12:51 PM
I’m so [frick]ing here for this 🙌🏽
dracula
dracula - 6/20/2024, 12:58 PM
when are we getting a real trailer
dracula
dracula - 6/20/2024, 1:00 PM
Hamish Linklater

something about that name just makes me laugh

and that was before i recognized him from The Crazy Ones and New Adventures of Old Christine
dracula
dracula - 6/20/2024, 1:01 PM
wonder who Mckenna Grace will play.

they made Gordon black so no way she is playing Barbara

maybe Holly Robinson
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/20/2024, 1:08 PM
@dracula - Probably Nocturna.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/20/2024, 1:02 PM
Hamish Linklater sounded like a great choice until I actually heard it. Yikes.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/20/2024, 1:05 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Yup. It's crappy. It's a crappy Batman voice.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 6/20/2024, 1:03 PM
Heh. Kind of funny—Chung was in Gotham as Vicki Vale, now she’s here as Harley.

Wonder who Reid Scott’s voicing—also kinda neat we have another addition to the club of actors who’ve been in both a Batman and a Superman cartoon at the same time.
dracula
dracula - 6/20/2024, 1:08 PM
@FlixMentallo21 - actually she was valerie Vale, Vicky's aunt (although vicky was never mentioned in any way)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2024, 1:12 PM
@FlixMentallo21 - also Diedrich Bader has voiced Batman before and is now Two Face.
grif
grif - 6/20/2024, 1:06 PM
losing your voice there batman?


also hq is in it. im out
dracula
dracula - 6/20/2024, 1:09 PM
@grif - whats wrong with harley quinn?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/20/2024, 1:09 PM
Set in the '40s.
dracula
dracula - 6/20/2024, 1:14 PM
would be cool to get a full 22 minute version of this
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/20/2024, 1:23 PM
@dracula - Agreed 1000 %
HermanM
HermanM - 6/20/2024, 1:14 PM
Other than the race replacements, this looks great. Will probably be the best DC project in years.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 6/20/2024, 1:16 PM
Why would WB pass on this???

I just renewed HBO for House of dragon and checked out the DC section, it’s very weak now IMO. They have the GOAT Bruce timm animated stuff, but outside of that and the classic Superman/Batman films, it’s just a few new animated things, abd those crappy DC live action shows and all their flopped movies of the past 2 years.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/20/2024, 1:23 PM
In my head I always hear Kevin Conroy’s voice, so hearing this is a bit off putting. But then realizing who is voicing the new Bat makes it slightly worst. I’ve never really taken Linklater seriously since I remember him from comedic roles like New Christine. But I’m trying to have faith in Timm and his vision. I just hope this is successful and lasts a long time. Fingers crossed this new voice grows on me, although his goofy face will always be in the back of my mind.

