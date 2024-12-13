CLAYFACE And DYNAMIC DUO Get Official Release Dates As James Gunn Reveals Which Universe The Former Is Set In

Mike Flanagan's Clayface movie has been given a release date by DC Studios, as has the animated Dynamic Duo. James Gunn, meanwhile, reveals which universe the villain-led project is going to be set in...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 13, 2024 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Following reports earlier this week that DC Studios is moving forward with a Clayface movie, it's been announced today that it will be released in theaters on September 11, 2026. 

Midnight Mass and Doctor Sleep's Mike Flanagan will pen the screenplay, though no director or star is attached at this time according to the trades.

Since the news broke a few moments ago, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has taken to social media to confirm, "Exciting news out of [DC] Studios today as [Clayface], a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit. Clayface premieres in 2026."

Yes, Clayface will be set in the DCU and not Matt Reeves' Bat-verse. We know the villain will appear in Creature Commandos but whether that's the same version we'll see in Flanagan's movie remains to be seen (multiple people have held the "Clayface" mantle on the page). 

We've also learned today that the animated Dynamic Duo, a story reportedly revolving around the Robins, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, is heading our way on June 30, 2028. 

According to Deadline, "Flanagan is reportedly conceiving Clayface as a horror-thriller-tragedy. He won’t be painted as a villain which has been the case with his legend in DC. The character will be a big part of Batman 2."

Gunn has had something to say about that too, taking to Threads to seemingly debunk claims we'll see Clayface and Scarecrow in The Batman Part II. Why "seemingly"? Well, just because he hasn't read the script yet doesn't mean those characters aren't in it! 

Each version of Clayface has different powers in the comics. Basil Karlo originally had no special abilities but instead wore a horrible clay mask (he'd later use cell samples from the third and fourth iterations to shapeshift his very DNA). 

Matt Hagen, who many of you will remember from Batman: The Animated Series, can only change his appearance temporarily and must return to a pool of protoplasm to recharge. Preston Payne could melt people with a single touch, Sondra Fuller had the same abilities as Hagen - albeit without the need to charge herself up - and Peter Malley could dissolve others with a look. 

The villain's main power is, of course, the fact he can look and sound like anyone. In Flanagan's DCU-set movie, we'd imagine him being the mud monster you see above and, if he is in The Batman Part II it will likely be as a mask-wearing serial killer. 

Are you excited for the Clayface movie?

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/13/2024, 4:11 PM
I was super excited about Dynamic Duo because I saw the new puppeteering tech they developed for it and it's breathtakingly cool. But I assumed it was a Batman and Robin movie they were making. I'm a little less excited now knowing it's about the Robins, but I'll still check it out for the cutting edge puppeteering alone. That shit looks so cool.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/13/2024, 4:14 PM
?si=mThvlYCrCTFBAZM4

For anyone that doesn't know, this is the studio they hired to make Dynamic Duo.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 12/13/2024, 4:29 PM
@TheVandalore - That is insane. Would have never guessed that was practical
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/13/2024, 4:38 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - right! It's so freaking cool.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/13/2024, 4:13 PM
Lost me at Animated.

Mike Flanagan's Clayface movie has been given a release date by DC Studios, as has the Animated Dynamic Duo.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/13/2024, 4:15 PM
@AllsGood - Please stay lost.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/13/2024, 4:18 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Enjoy your Cartoons.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/13/2024, 5:00 PM
@AllsGood - I will!

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 12/13/2024, 4:17 PM
unless this is the clayface from bmtas there is nothing i will be watching here
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/13/2024, 4:17 PM
Did I read that date right?
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 4:19 PM
Cool!!.

Interesting that Clayface is set in the DCU apparently since I would have bet anything it would be an Elseworlds story in its own universe but alrighty then , hope it turns out well!!.

Them releasing it a month before The Batman Part 2 makes me think the latter is not making that release date especially if they haven’t even seen a first draft yet….

I hope it happens sooner then later because I’m a big fan of that take and want to see more!!.
Pampero
Pampero - 12/13/2024, 4:21 PM
So far, the DCU consists of a mediocre animated series that no one is watching, the second season of a mediocre show about a little-known character, a SUPERMAN movie, a future series about GREEN LANTERN set on Earth with no intergalactic components, a future movie about a secondary BATMAN villain, and a future animated film featuring various ROBINs. James Gunn's priorities are very curious. I think it's a disaster.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/13/2024, 4:31 PM
@Pampero - well, it's not not Brand Echhs
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/13/2024, 4:40 PM
@Pampero - unfortunately, I completely agree.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/13/2024, 4:23 PM
Is any of this leading to anything?

I mean the MCU became the biggest Franchise from Phase 1 -3 Because it was all leading to something

NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/13/2024, 4:37 PM
@WakandaTech - Gunn has said that they are more focused on "worldbuilding" than "story-building" as means to explain that we shouldn't expect some overarching big bad. Even though that contradicts how he described the premise of Lanterns about Hal and John unearthing a dark mystery on Earth that will an important thing for the DCU. And labeling these films under "Chapter 1: God and Monsters" does scream that there's a connective narrative tissue being at play.

It's confusing in a not cool way.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 12/13/2024, 4:24 PM
Intriguing
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/13/2024, 4:25 PM
Shocked it’s not Elseworlds. Wonder if it will be a period piece too. Will we see Clayface befor he encountered Batman.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/13/2024, 4:26 PM
You'd have to be a dummy to think characters like Clayface could work in Reeves universe anyway.

Makes perfect sense, now how hopefully Alan Tudyk will star.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 12/13/2024, 4:32 PM
I was expecting Gunn to drop the “gods and monsters” title, but i guess he is going all in with it. The Bane and Deathstroke movie will really fit well into this narrative
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 4:34 PM
@ImNotaBot - that is a good point

Almost the projects announced thus far do play into that title in one way or another I think.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 12/13/2024, 4:36 PM
Now we are getting somewhere. Looking forward to both projects. I can see Clayface in Reeves verse easily. Still hoping for Clayface, Hush, Joker & Two Face in B2.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/13/2024, 4:41 PM
I’m adamantly opposed to the Dynamic Duo movie. One the fence with the Clayface project. I don’t have as big of a hard-on for the character as a lot of people on here so if they can do something cool I might be ok with it. I’m also not sure why everyone is so obsessed with Flanagan. His project are mid at best in my humble opinion. I feel like he really attracts the type of people who loved “From” and Ryan Murthy’s horror schlock.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/13/2024, 4:41 PM
I am about as excited for DCU as I am for the MCU right now. That's saying something
Of course it doesn't match up to my excitement for MCU in infinity war times, but that's still significant

I trust Gunn as much as I trust Feige. Let's do this!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 4:43 PM
@Vigor - same man

I wish people could see how exciting times these are instead of just complaining 24/7
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/13/2024, 4:42 PM
Like I said before. Totally Confusion. Why can't there be just one world? For [frick]s sake!
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/13/2024, 4:46 PM
Kind of blaffling that Clayface is a priority in the DCU before the JSA, Legion of Super-heroes, Teen Titans, Infinity Inc., The Young All-Stars, All-Stars Squadron, The 7 Soldiers of Victory, Young Justice, The Outsiders, Time Masters, Doom Patrol, The Challengers of the Unknown, The Legion of Substitute Heroes, Blackhawks etc regardless of who wrote the script and who directs it.

At least it's confirmed when the animated Robins film will come out, however I believe that animation DCU-wise Gunn should be pursuing more the Blue Beetle animated sequel series to the movie. He's the first DCU character, after all.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/13/2024, 4:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Indeed, if anyone asked me 10 years ago to name all the teams I could think of from DC the best I could come up with would just be the JSA, Legionnaires, Teen Titans and Doom Patrol. But there are a whole lot more than belong to the Golden Age and half of them are still relevant comic book-wise. And I got to thank it all to DCTV for opening up the venues for giving them the spotlight.

Gunn did contribute a bit now with Creature Commandos and I guess hinting again at the Metal Men.

The new "modern ones" so to speak are that group called The Terrifics (two characters that make up said team are in the Superman movie) that are clearly inspired by the F4 showed up IIRC before the pandemic and like almost 2 years ago a new one was potentially born after Stargirl rescued the Golden Age sidekicks that half of the old JSA guard welcomed to their wing but mysteriously disappeared until she and others retrieved them from an island lost in time, "Young Justice Society."

I wonder if Gunn is up to the date with that one. Such a short miniseries too, 6 issues.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 5:00 PM
@NinnesMBC - man , DC has a lot of teams

Marvel might have too but they always felt new rosters to old teams.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/13/2024, 4:46 PM
Clayface movie with no Batman... wtf? Following the Sony verse model?

And not even a first draft to The Batman 2. Ouch
epc1122
epc1122 - 12/13/2024, 5:07 PM
@GiverOfInfo - I get what you’re saying comparing it to Sony’s model but the penguin tv series has generally been well received and this clayface is starting in creature commandoes. Gunn made guardians of the galaxy, a group of unknowns work so I’m still hopeful this can turn out good 👍. Maybe they have clayface lead into the new batman movie? Clayface breaks out or something and then we see the Batmobile??
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/13/2024, 4:48 PM
In other news and off-topic: Hayley Atwell is coming back for Avengers: Doomsday. @MarkCassidy @JoshWilding

https://deadline.com/2024/12/avengers-doomsday-hayley-atwell-agent-carter-1236202943/
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/13/2024, 4:54 PM
I hope it's a DAMN good stand-alone script, because without Batman that's a flat dynamic.

Not as if Sony hasn't just made a whole series of bombs with the SAME inherent weakness.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 12/13/2024, 5:00 PM
I think Scarecrow would be a great addition to The Batman Part II. He's perfect for a dark, gritty Batman movie.

Along with the rest of you, I too am confused with what the hell is going on with Gunn's approach. More emphasis is being put on lesser-known characters vs the stars of the entire show (the DCU Batman, for one). I feel like it's going to lead to a bad-ass final product though. Let's keep hope alive.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 5:03 PM
@JayLemle - I’m still hoping for someone like a Hugo Strange

It would be nice to a villain that hasn’t been done on the big screen before.

