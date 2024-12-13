CLAYFACE And DYNAMIC DUO Get Official Release Dates As James Gunn Reveals Which Universe The Former Is Set In

Following reports earlier this week that DC Studios is moving forward with a Clayface movie, it's been announced today that it will be released in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Midnight Mass and Doctor Sleep's Mike Flanagan will pen the screenplay, though no director or star is attached at this time according to the trades.

Since the news broke a few moments ago, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has taken to social media to confirm, "Exciting news out of [DC] Studios today as [Clayface], a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit. Clayface premieres in 2026."

Yes, Clayface will be set in the DCU and not Matt Reeves' Bat-verse. We know the villain will appear in Creature Commandos but whether that's the same version we'll see in Flanagan's movie remains to be seen (multiple people have held the "Clayface" mantle on the page).

We've also learned today that the animated Dynamic Duo, a story reportedly revolving around the Robins, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, is heading our way on June 30, 2028.

Exciting news out of @DCOfficial Studios today as #Clayface, a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit.



Clayface premieres in 2026. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 13, 2024

According to Deadline, "Flanagan is reportedly conceiving Clayface as a horror-thriller-tragedy. He won’t be painted as a villain which has been the case with his legend in DC. The character will be a big part of Batman 2."

Gunn has had something to say about that too, taking to Threads to seemingly debunk claims we'll see Clayface and Scarecrow in The Batman Part II. Why "seemingly"? Well, just because he hasn't read the script yet doesn't mean those characters aren't in it!

Each version of Clayface has different powers in the comics. Basil Karlo originally had no special abilities but instead wore a horrible clay mask (he'd later use cell samples from the third and fourth iterations to shapeshift his very DNA).

Matt Hagen, who many of you will remember from Batman: The Animated Series, can only change his appearance temporarily and must return to a pool of protoplasm to recharge. Preston Payne could melt people with a single touch, Sondra Fuller had the same abilities as Hagen - albeit without the need to charge herself up - and Peter Malley could dissolve others with a look.

The villain's main power is, of course, the fact he can look and sound like anyone. In Flanagan's DCU-set movie, we'd imagine him being the mud monster you see above and, if he is in The Batman Part II it will likely be as a mask-wearing serial killer.

Are you excited for the Clayface movie?