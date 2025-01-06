Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Mocks JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX During Opening Monologue

Last night's Golden Globes ceremony was hosted by the Roast Queen herself, Nikki Glaser, and the often outrageous stand-up comedian threw a bit of shade at Todd Phillips' Joker sequel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 06, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Nikki Glaser hosted last night's Golden Globes ceremony, and after last year's Jo Koy debacle, the consensus seems to be that the often controversial stand-up comedian did an excellent job.

Glaser, who is known for her scathing celebrity roasts, did have to tone herself down somewhat for the awards show, but still managed to slip a few outrageous observations and acerbic barbs in during her opening monologue, and Joker: Folie à Deux found itself in the firing line.

“Where’s the Joker 2 table? Oh right, they’re not here…”

One could argue that Todd Phillips' much-maligned sequel is a bit of an easy target, but to be fair, Glaser didn't exactly go for the jugular here.

Folie à Deux was met with negative reviews and had grossed just $206 million at the global box office (including $58 million in North America) by the end of its theatrical run. The movie is expected to lose at least $150 million to $200 million for the studio.

This is a far cry from the first Joker movie, which took in over $1 billion worldwide and was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time before Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed it last year.

Some notable names (including Quentin Tarantino, Mark Romanek, Hideo Kojima, Jason Blum and Francis Ford Coppola) have come out in defence of Joker: Folie à Deux, and Tarantino ended up getting a lot of backlash for his positive take on the sequel.

“I go on a show and I say that I like Joker 2. Now there’s 150 articles on it. One person listens to the thing and writes an article about it and there’s 150 ripoff articles on that. And then you read the comments: ‘Quentin is a f*cking asshole. That movie f*cking sucks. He’s a f*cking asshole for saying that.’ Why am I a f*cking asshole? I liked the f*cking movie! That makes me a f*cking asshole? You either like the movie or you don’t. I’m not plugging the movie. I’m not doing anything. I’m just saying I like it. Who gives a f*ck what I like? What do you care what the f*ck I like?”

Did you watch the Globes? What did you make of Glaser as a host? Let us know in the comments section.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Quentin Tarantino Responds To JOKER 2 Praise Backlash: What Do You Care What the F*ck I Like?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 1/6/2025, 11:03 AM
I understand it's not a good film, but I still liked it quite a bit.
It actually made me become a fan of Lady GaGa.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/6/2025, 11:06 AM
@lazlodaytona - I didn't like it, but it's not THAT bad. At the very least, it looked great and the performances were excellent. I also give Phillips props for trying something different... even if it didn't work. At all.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/6/2025, 11:23 AM
@MarkCassidy - it's all opinions obviously, but I don't even think the performances were that great. Maybe I'm clouded by the fact that they were given absolute shite to work with, but I walked away wholely unimpressed all the way around. And I like Gaga so it's not a "hate" thing, her addition had me excited, and I thought when I watched it, at least she'd be good, but it literally couldve been anyone. They didn't allow her to put any kind of stamp or originatlity on the character at all.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/6/2025, 11:04 AM
She should've been mocking that bearded dude in the dress that's making headlines, f'ing weirdo.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/6/2025, 11:30 AM
@IronMan616 - Wow... Guy is twisted
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/6/2025, 11:12 AM
Good. [frick] Joker 2.

And [frick] Joker 1 too for that matter
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 1/6/2025, 11:27 AM
@GiverOfInfo - So edgy using the word “frick” 🙄
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 1/6/2025, 11:53 AM
@satanicbatman - The website converts the F word into [frick] that's why you see it between brackets.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/6/2025, 12:01 PM
@satanicbatman - ok "satanicbatman"
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/6/2025, 11:13 AM
Wouldn't really call that a roast. Moreso just a jab I kinda expect to be thrown in there. Would've been roasted if Gervais was there though.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/6/2025, 11:17 AM
It would be interesting to see Joker: Folie à Deux with the musical numbers edited out. It would probably not make it a great film, but it would play more like a traditional drama and I think it would flow better.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/6/2025, 11:19 AM
User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 1/6/2025, 11:19 AM
"...did have to tone herself down somewhat for the awards show2

I miss Gervais.
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 1/6/2025, 11:26 AM
Joker 2 is actually a really good movie if you understand anything beyond MCU/Fast&Furious/Expendables type of movies. And full disclosure..I HATED it when I first watched it in the theatre, but after realizing that it has zero to do with the Joker (other than borrowing the IPs name), it’s a fantastic film.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 1/6/2025, 11:31 AM
I thought it was a good movie. I even enjoyed the musical aspects. The Looney Tunes inspired opening was my favorite part. I didn't care as much for the ending but I understood what Todd Phillips was going for. Overall I don't think it deserved all the hate it got.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/6/2025, 11:31 AM
Women aren't funny.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/6/2025, 11:31 AM
Arkham guards when they see the new inmate

User Comment Image
Pampero
Pampero - 1/6/2025, 11:37 AM
Joker 2 is where it belongs: in the trash can.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/6/2025, 11:55 AM
Comedy Zinc.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/6/2025, 12:12 PM
Women doing standup is like midget wrestling.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/6/2025, 12:23 PM
Some of the comments here are wild...

