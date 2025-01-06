Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Mocks JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX During Opening Monologue

Nikki Glaser hosted last night's Golden Globes ceremony, and after last year's Jo Koy debacle, the consensus seems to be that the often controversial stand-up comedian did an excellent job.

Glaser, who is known for her scathing celebrity roasts, did have to tone herself down somewhat for the awards show, but still managed to slip a few outrageous observations and acerbic barbs in during her opening monologue, and Joker: Folie à Deux found itself in the firing line.

“Where’s the Joker 2 table? Oh right, they’re not here…”

One could argue that Todd Phillips' much-maligned sequel is a bit of an easy target, but to be fair, Glaser didn't exactly go for the jugular here.

Folie à Deux was met with negative reviews and had grossed just $206 million at the global box office (including $58 million in North America) by the end of its theatrical run. The movie is expected to lose at least $150 million to $200 million for the studio.

This is a far cry from the first Joker movie, which took in over $1 billion worldwide and was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time before Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed it last year.

Some notable names (including Quentin Tarantino, Mark Romanek, Hideo Kojima, Jason Blum and Francis Ford Coppola) have come out in defence of Joker: Folie à Deux, and Tarantino ended up getting a lot of backlash for his positive take on the sequel.

“I go on a show and I say that I like Joker 2. Now there’s 150 articles on it. One person listens to the thing and writes an article about it and there’s 150 ripoff articles on that. And then you read the comments: ‘Quentin is a f*cking asshole. That movie f*cking sucks. He’s a f*cking asshole for saying that.’ Why am I a f*cking asshole? I liked the f*cking movie! That makes me a f*cking asshole? You either like the movie or you don’t. I’m not plugging the movie. I’m not doing anything. I’m just saying I like it. Who gives a f*ck what I like? What do you care what the f*ck I like?”

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”