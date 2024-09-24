JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Knows Ending Is Going To Provoke Strong Reactions - SPOILERS

When the review embargo for Joker: Folie À Deux lifted, quite a few critics included spoilers in their write-ups. Although they didn't share a detailed breakdown of what happened, it wasn't too difficult to figure out at least a few major plot points.

Just in case you have managed to avoid finding anything out up until now, some spoilers will follow.

One thing most of the reviews - positive and negative - seemed to agree on is that the ending of Todd Phillips' sequel is destined to divide audiences, and the filmmaker is well aware that people are going to have a very strong reaction to what happens.

"For the people that have seen this movie in general... at the end, they sit and they don't move for about three to five minutes," he tells /Film. "Then they text me, the ones that know me, or email me and go, 'I need a minute to process the movie,'"

"I think it's going to leave you with a very unsettling ... I think it's unsettling," Phillips went on, noting that he feels the sequel "clarifies a lot of things that you might have had questions about in the first movie. I hope it all gets answered."

We're not going to reveal exactly what happens here, but the movie's marketing team has no problem including footage from the final act in this latest teaser!

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

