JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence On Negative Response To Todd Phillips' DC Box Office Flop

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence On Negative Response To Todd Phillips' DC Box Office Flop

Joker: Folie À Deux star Lady Gaga has addressed the negative reviews for the DC sequel, sharing her take on audiences rejecting what was expected to be another hit from Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 28, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker
Source: Elle

Joker was a record-breaking $1 billion success in 2019, landing countless award nominations and even a "Best Actor" trophy for lead star Joaquin Phoenix. 

Despite him and filmmaker Todd Phillips vowing to never make a sequel, they reunited for Joker: Folie À Deux and turned to singer and actor Lady Gaga to bring Lee Quinzel to life. Given a massive budget by Warner Bros. - the studio was likely convinced more box office success was guaranteed - Phoenix and Phillips chose to make a musical that, ultimately, no one wanted to see.

That's evident from a dismal $206 million haul at the global box office and the only awards Joker: Folie À Deux looks set to win this year are Razzies. 

Elle recently ran a profile on Gaga and asked her about what proved to be a rare career misstep with Phillips' DC Comics adaptation. 

"People just sometimes don't like some things," Gaga acknowledged. "It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended."

For the singer, who became the first woman to win an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award in the same year in 2019, it's the fear of failure which can be more damaging than actually failing. 

"When that makes its way into your life," she told the site, "that can be hard to get control of. It’s part of the mayhem."

Neither Phoenix nor Phillips have spoken out about Joker: Folie À Deux's failings, though both are bound to have been left reeling from failing to net what would have been massive bonuses had the sequel been a hit.

You can check out Gaga's photoshoot by following the link in the X post below.

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, Digital, and can be found streaming on Max.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX And MADAME WEB Sweep This Year's Razzie Award Nominations
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX And MADAME WEB Sweep This Year's Razzie Award Nominations
GOLDEN GLOBES Host Nikki Glaser Reveals Controversial JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Joke She Cut From The Show
Recommended For You:

GOLDEN GLOBES Host Nikki Glaser Reveals Controversial JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Joke She Cut From The Show

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/28/2025, 9:26 AM
she also probably thinks captain america shouldn't represent captain america
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 1/28/2025, 9:26 AM
Couldn't have come up with a better answer myself
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/28/2025, 9:27 AM
I'm not a fan of Gaga per say, some of her tunes are catch, but she's correct here.

The movie felt pointless and by being made and released it kind of ruins the first one knowing where this one ended.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/28/2025, 9:28 AM
@MarkCassidy -

slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/28/2025, 9:38 AM
She’s an artist… she knows what you consider a passion project that felt so right could be received as trash even if the artist loves the work they did. In this case I’d guess even she wasn’t impressed with what they accomplished.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/28/2025, 9:38 AM
I understand what Todd was trying to do here

But to do it at the expense of such a classic villain, the DC Fans and the success of the first movie.

It was just selfish and uncalled for in every sense.

Joaquin and Gaga were sold dream which was a nightmare but for some reason, the latter is still in the dream.

She needs to wake the [frick] up, the movie was terrible, it's so bad that I havent even watched it.

What a disaster.

For [frick]s sake
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/28/2025, 9:47 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - “it's so bad that I haven't even watched it” is the comment sections on this site in a nutshell. 😂🤣
Vigor
Vigor - 1/28/2025, 9:54 AM
@Lisa89 - yup!

The cognitive dissonance is unreal
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 1/28/2025, 9:44 AM
sometimes i hate artists
User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 1/28/2025, 10:03 AM
Came here to mock her response, but that's actually a good approach.

Movie still sucked nuts though.
Gambito
Gambito - 1/28/2025, 10:05 AM
Thoroughly enjoyed it, I understand the hate tho
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 1/28/2025, 10:07 AM
If the rest of Hollywood could get on board with this line of thinking, they might be able to pull their heads out of their butts long enough to start making consistently good movies/TV again, instead of blaming all the supposed "ists" and "phobes".

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/28/2025, 10:14 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - The problem with Hollywood is that actors, directors, and producers forget that they are creating a project that they are trying to sell to the masses. But what seems to be happening is that pretentious Hollywood elites believe their work is gospel. And the moment it fails they blame other industries or people being "dumb". Rather than accept that their art at the time wasn't for everyone.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/28/2025, 10:12 AM
At the end of the day this is the argument people seem to never take into consideration when debating something. Art is subjective. Movies, shows, games, and so on are never going to be globally loved. This is why we all have opinions and preferences. The movie in my opinion was terrible. But I would never bash someone or discredit their opinion for liking it. That's their opinion and their joy that I would be wasting energy trying to dismantle.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/28/2025, 10:18 AM
I don't think anyone can blame her! That lies soley at the feet of Todd Phillips and James Gunn!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder