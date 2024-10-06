JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX: Warner Bros. Gave Todd Phillips Final Cut; Venice Premiere Now Considered A Disaster

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX: Warner Bros. Gave Todd Phillips Final Cut; Venice Premiere Now Considered A Disaster

Joker: Folie à Deux's terrible weekend continues, with a dismal opening weekend and a new report which points much of the blame at filmmaker Todd Phillips. You can find more details on that right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 06, 2024 04:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker
Source: Deadline

Joker: Folie à Deux has been left with absolutely nothing to smile about this weekend because, as we write this, Deadline believes it will open with $47 million or less in North America. 

We'll have a better idea later today but the trade has also shared some fascinating insights into where things went wrong for a sequel to a movie which won Oscars and grossed over $1 billion in 2019. 

After arguing that no one who watched Joker wanted a musical sequel, they argue that Warner Bros. Discovery's biggest misstep was premiering the movie at the Venice Film Festival last month. Because of that, Joker: Folie à Deux sat on Rotten Tomatoes for a month with middling reviews, so why showcase a mediocre - or downright bad - movie at such a high-profile event? 

"Sources tell me it was all part of Warner Bros. appeasing Phillips," the trade writes, "which is why they allowed him to make this auteur-ish Stephen Sondheim-like feature in the first place. Between the Hangover franchise and Joker, Warner Bros. has reaped $2.5 billion off of Phillips’ fare at the box office. What do you do with a director whose done that much for you? Give him final cut."

Had the movie skipped Venice and been screened earlier this week (as is typically the case with high-profile comic book movies), it may have added a further $10 million to its opening weekend. 

It's also revealed that Joker: Folie à Deux wasn't tested before being released and didn't go over budget with that reported $190 million - $200 million spend. 

However, at least $50 million of that went to filmmaker Todd Phillips and stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. 

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters. 

James Gunn Reminds Fans DC Studios Had NOTHING To Do With Warner Bros.' JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX
Related:

James Gunn Reminds Fans DC Studios Had NOTHING To Do With Warner Bros.' JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Spoilers: Resurfaced Set Video Spotlights Original - Even More Shocking - Ending
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Spoilers: Resurfaced Set Video Spotlights Original - Even More Shocking - Ending
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/6/2024, 5:04 AM
At least it didn't have a super pretentious title to go with the rest of that toilet water movie

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder