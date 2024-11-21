RUMOR: Marvel Studios Wants JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga To Play Dazzler

Pop megastar turned actress Lady Gaga has emerged as one of Hollywood's most in-demand talents since her Academy Award-nominated performance in A Star is Born, and it seems most of the major studios are keen to work with her.

Despite the movie's frosty reception, Gaga received high praise for her turn as Harley "Lee" Quinn in the recent Joker: Folie à Deux, and we have heard that James Gunn wants her to play a different character in the DCU. Gaga has been rumored to have met with Lucasfilm about a potential Star Wars role, and there are also whispers that she could be lining up a Marvel Studios gig.

Now, scooper MTTSH is reporting that Kevin Feige is interested in bringing Gaga into the MCU fold as a specific character: Dazzler!

Given Gaga's background, Alison Blair would seem like a perfect fit, but there are plenty of "Swifties" who still feel that Taylor Swift would be the ideal candidate for the part.

Fans became convinced that Swift had been cast as the musical mutant when she was spotted hanging out with Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but she never showed up in the movie, and Levy has indicated that it wasn't something that was ever given serious consideration.

If this is accurate and Feige is eager to sign Gaga as Dazzler, we assume the character will be introduced as part of the first team of X-Men to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

Kevin Feige spoke about Marvel Studios' plans for the X-Men during the opening of the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore yesterday.

"I think you will see that continue in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

Would you like to see Lady Gaga suit-up as Dazzler in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section.

