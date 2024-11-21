RUMOR: Marvel Studios Wants JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga To Play Dazzler

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Wants JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga To Play Dazzler

We had heard that Lady Gaga met with Marvel Studios about a potential MCU role, and Kevin Feige is said to be interested in the Joker: Folie à Deux star to play Dazzler...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 21, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Pop megastar turned actress Lady Gaga has emerged as one of Hollywood's most in-demand talents since her Academy Award-nominated performance in A Star is Born, and it seems most of the major studios are keen to work with her.

Despite the movie's frosty reception, Gaga received high praise for her turn as Harley "Lee" Quinn in the recent Joker: Folie à Deux, and we have heard that James Gunn wants her to play a different character in the DCU. Gaga has been rumored to have met with Lucasfilm about a potential Star Wars role, and there are also whispers that she could be lining up a Marvel Studios gig.

Now, scooper MTTSH is reporting that Kevin Feige is interested in bringing Gaga into the MCU fold as a specific character: Dazzler!

Given Gaga's background, Alison Blair would seem like a perfect fit, but there are plenty of "Swifties" who still feel that Taylor Swift would be the ideal candidate for the part.

Fans became convinced that Swift had been cast as the musical mutant when she was spotted hanging out with Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but she never showed up in the movie, and Levy has indicated that it wasn't something that was ever given serious consideration.

If this is accurate and Feige is eager to sign Gaga as Dazzler, we assume the character will be introduced as part of the first team of X-Men to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

Kevin Feige spoke about Marvel Studios' plans for the X-Men during the opening of the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore yesterday.

"I think you will see that continue in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

Would you like to see Lady Gaga suit-up as Dazzler in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section.

Lady Gaga and Dazzler

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Everyone Is Missing The Message Behind JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX
Related:

Everyone Is Missing The Message Behind JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Actor Calls Sequel The Worst Film Ever Made
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Actor Calls Sequel "The Worst Film Ever Made"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/21/2024, 10:34 AM
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/21/2024, 10:35 AM
@RegularPoochie - oh, it's MTTSH, nevermind...
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/21/2024, 10:35 AM
Na, i'd prefer Taylor! but I'd love Lainey Wilson (before the Ozempic)

User Comment Image
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/21/2024, 11:04 AM
@Conquistador - I like your argument
TheyDont
TheyDont - 11/21/2024, 10:37 AM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 11/21/2024, 10:38 AM
Can we get a lesser known to play Dazzler so that she isn’t made to be a bigger character than she should be?
Polaris
Polaris - 11/21/2024, 10:43 AM
Lmao not this again
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 10:48 AM
@Polaris - eventually the rumor mill will land on Sabrina Carpenter lol
Polaris
Polaris - 11/21/2024, 10:58 AM
@TheVisionary25 - 😂😂 or Ariana now that she's blonde
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 11:00 AM
@Polaris - after Wicked , I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s the next person lol
Polaris
Polaris - 11/21/2024, 11:06 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Only a matter of time before one of these scoopers say she's playing Blonde Panthom lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 11:14 AM
@Polaris - lol , don’t give them any ideas
SuperSpiderMan5
SuperSpiderMan5 - 11/21/2024, 10:45 AM
For the love of all that is holy, please [frick] no.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/21/2024, 10:45 AM

Not Lady GagMe. Not Taylor fracking Swift.

How 'bout that blonde chick from Outer Banks?
LSHF
LSHF - 11/21/2024, 11:28 AM
@DocSpock - Sarah Cameron?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/21/2024, 10:52 AM
User Comment Image
Deklipz
Deklipz - 11/21/2024, 10:53 AM
Id rather see Gaga as Emma Frost and Swift as Dazzler and I can’t stand either ones music. Gaga is a solid actor though. Don’t know about swifts acting abilities but she looks like dazzler.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/21/2024, 11:00 AM
There are so many more vastly important X-Men than Dazzler. She’s a niche character from the age of disco. (Shudder)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 11:01 AM
@RolandD - what ya got against disco?.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/21/2024, 11:07 AM
I am definitely gonna believe every rumour regarding Dazzler. Last time it all turned out to be real as well
DarkOak
DarkOak - 11/21/2024, 11:14 AM
How do I phrase this. No.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/21/2024, 11:15 AM
🤢🤮
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/21/2024, 11:21 AM
I hope Megan the stallion be dazzler. I’d love to see the meltdown
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/21/2024, 11:21 AM
No.

No no no.

lol

No.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/21/2024, 11:33 AM
And if this rumor was from 2005, MTTSH would guess Jessica Simpson.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 11/21/2024, 11:34 AM
Taylor Swift, Lafy Gaga... both blonde and can sing.


User Comment Image
Pampero
Pampero - 11/21/2024, 11:51 AM
She is too old for this shit

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder