New LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline Is Perfect For Fans Of BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES

LEGO and Warner Bros. Discovery have unveiled a brand new set to celebrate Batman's 85th anniversary this year.

The newly revealed LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline set is a faithful recreation of Gotham City as it appears in Batman: The Animated Series. The 4,210-piece set — which measures 17" x 30" x 3" — meticulously recreates iconic locations from the beloved animated series, including Gotham City Court, Arkham Asylum, the classic Batwing and Bat Signal.

Like other sets of this magnitude, it's also chock full of fun Easter eggs and references to the show, as well as hidden details that can be discovered in certain parts of the set that open up and allow you to peek inside.

In addition to recreating the skyline, the set also comes with minifigures of Batman, Catwoman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn. Each Minifigure appears as they did in the animated series and comes with their own unique accessory: Batman, a batarang; Catwoman, a diamond and a whip; Joker, some TNT; and Harley Quinn, a gun. All four characters can be displayed on a perch between two gargoyles.

As far as LEGO Batman sets are concerned, this is undoubtedly one of the best. Not only is it based on one of the most beloved adaptations of the Caped Crusader, but it's full of intricate detail.

It does come with a bit of a hefty price tag though. Set to arrive in April, the LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline costs $299.99, which considering the price of LEGOs these days feels pretty reasonable — especially for a set of this magnitude.

There doesn't appear to be any pre-order date, but the set will be available for LEGO Insiders first starting April 1, 2024. For everyone else, it will go on sale a few days later on April 4, 2024.

Even to this day, Batman: The Animated Series is considered to be one of the greatest animated shows ever made. Debuting in 1992 on Fox Kids, the series was praised for its mature tone, writing, visual aesthetic, and voice acting. The series starred the late Kevin Conroy as the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Voicing one of his most iconic foes was none other than Mark Hamill who, to this day, is considered to be one best Joker actors. The series is also notable for introducing Joker's assistant, Harley Quinn, who has since become a mainstream character.